Mediterranean
Salad
Pizza

Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria Seekonk

No reviews yet

545 Central Avenue

Seekonk, MA 02771

Classic Cheese Pizza
Steak & Cheese Sub
Gyro Wrap

Soups

HEARTWARMING SOUPS Wholesome, hearty soups made daily, using only top-quality fresh ingredients!
Portuguese-Kale Soup

Portuguese-Kale Soup

$5.49+

Made with Chorizo, fresh Kale & packed with vitamins.

Special Soup of the day

Special Soup of the day

$5.49+Out of stock

Special Soup of the day :-)

Appetizers

MOUTH-WATERING APPETIZERS Carefully selected dishes to share with friends and family!
French Fries

French Fries

$4.99

Our all-time favorite crispy & golden fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

A basket of our All-Time sweet delicious Fries.

Texas Fries

Texas Fries

$8.99

Crispy fries topped with bacon, ranch dressing & melted cheese.

Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$5.99Out of stock
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

Crispy & lightly breaded fried onions, Perfect for dipping.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.99

Deep-fried Dill pickle spears.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Our Deep fries Golden cheese sticks cooked to your perfection, served with our homemade Marinara sauce.

Pan-Fried Mozzarella

Pan-Fried Mozzarella

$9.99

Homemade pan-fried fresh mozzarella coated in seasoned bread crumbs, served with homemade marinara sauce.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.99+

Tender strips of chicken, lightly breaded & pan-fried, served with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Smoky BBQ, or Sweet & Sour.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.99+

Crispy and juicy chicken wings served with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Smoky BBQ, or Sweet & Sour.

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$8.99

Italian bread seasoned with extra virgin olive oil and fresh herbs, topped with roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and prosciutto, then toasted and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Three Cheese Garlic Bread

Three Cheese Garlic Bread

$5.99

Toasted Italian bread topped with garlic butter, romano, parmigiana & gorgonzola cheese. Vegetarian Option

Calamari Fritto

Calamari Fritto

$11.99

Tender squid rings, lightly floured & pan-fried, tossed in hot peppers & lemon juice. Spicy

Portuguese-Style Calamari

Portuguese-Style Calamari

$13.99

Tender squid rings prepared in a saffron sauce made with chorizo, hot peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic & bacon. Spicy

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$9.99

Greek low-fat yogurt seasoned with dill, cucumber, Kalamata olives, Greek extra virgin olive oil & garlic, served with pita wedges. Vegetarian Option

Messa Platter

Messa Platter

$15.99

Ideal for sharing! Stuffed grape leaves, Kalamata olives, homemade tzatziki sauce, grilled sausage, gyro meat & grilled Pita bread

Grape Leaves

Grape Leaves

$9.99

Tender grape leaves filled with Mediterranean seasoned rice. Gluten Free Option

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$10.49

Flaky filo dough filled with sautéed spinach and fresh herbs, set over field greens & topped with crumbled feta cheese.

Melanzane Parmigiana

Melanzane Parmigiana

$12.99

Lightly breaded eggplant, baked in plum tomato sauce with mozzarella. Vegetarian Option

Maryland Style Crabcakes

Maryland Style Crabcakes

$16.99

2 3oz Crabcakes, Served with spicy Sriracha mayo.

Portobello Cap

Portobello Cap

$11.99

A roasted portobello mushroom cap topped with caramelized onion, spinach, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze. Vegetarian Option / Gluten Free Option

Grilled Sausages

Grilled Sausages

$13.49

Chef’s selection of grilled top quality sausages, marinated cherry tomatoes, oregano & grilled Pita.

Salads

FRESH SALADS Crisp Fresh Greens & Veggies most of them sourced locally, prepared to order to your liking.
! Build Your Own Salad !

! Build Your Own Salad !

Build Your Own Salad Choose your favorite ingredients from the board & build your own hearty & fresh salad!

House Salad

House Salad

$6.89+

Fresh mixed field greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced red onion, carrot, pepperoncini peppers & Kalamata olives. Gluten Free Option

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.89+

Freshly-cut romaine lettuce, tossed in our creamy classic Caesar’s dressing & topped with shaved parmigiana cheese and crispy croutons.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$9.19+

Crispy romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, Kalamata olives, roasted red Peppers, pepperoncini, carrots, authentic feta cheese, fresh herbs, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & red wine vinegar. Gluten Free Option

Pecan, Gorgionzola & Pear Salad

Pecan, Gorgionzola & Pear Salad

$12.99Out of stock

Mixed field greens, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, pecans, slices of crisp Bartlett pears, drizzled with balsamic glaze. Gluten Free Option

Spinach, Chicken & Feta Cheese Salad

Spinach, Chicken & Feta Cheese Salad

$14.99

Fresh baby spinach, sliced grilled chicken, authentic feta cheese, red onion & drizzled with balsamic glaze. Gluten Free Option

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.99

Vine-ripened tomato and fresh mozzarella, served over fresh field greens and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic glaze. Gluten Free Option

Portobello Chicken Salad

$15.99

Grilled Chicken, sautéed portobello mushrooms and broccoli, served over our house salad. Gluten Free Option

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$20.99Out of stock

Mixed field greens with crumbled gorgonzola,pecans and dried cramberries. Topped with Pacific Salmon. Served Grilled or Blackened. Gluten Free Option

Pastas

SUCCULENT PASTA & RISOTTO Choose your favorite Pasta: Linguini, Penne, Spaghetti, Angel hair, Gluten Free Penne, Pappardelle, Fettuccini, Risotto
Classic Marinara

Classic Marinara

$9.99

Our homemade plum tomato sauce finished with fresh aromatic basil.

Parmigiana

Parmigiana

Lightly breaded and pan-fried chicken, veal or eggplant, topped with plum tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese. Chicken OR Veal OR Eggplant

Lasagna

Lasagna

$16.99

Homemade from scratch! Layers of fresh pasta, seasoned ground beef and a blend of rich Italian cheeses: ricotta, parmigiana, mozzarella & pecorino cheese with marinara sauce.

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$18.99

Tender chicken sautéed with garlic & fresh broccoli, tossed in creamy parmigiana sauce.

Aglio e Olio

Aglio e Olio

$15.99

Fresh garlic sautéed in extra virgin olive oil with Kalamata olives, hot pepper flakes & fresh parsley Anchovies are optional.

Four Cheese Ravioli

Four Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

Four Cheese ravioli Toasted with marinara sauce.

Entrées

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Lightly battered fresh cod, fried until perfectly golden brown and served with French fries & coleslaw.

Baked Stuffed Scrod

Baked Stuffed Scrod

$18.49

Generous portion of fresh scrod with seafood stuffing, topped with seasoned bread crumbs

Scrod Alla Griglia

Scrod Alla Griglia

$17.49
Pacific Salmon*

Pacific Salmon*

$21.99

8 oz. of salmon well-marinated in extra virgin olive oil, white wine, fresh garlic and thyme. Grilled to perfection and topped with a mixture of capers, cherry tomatoes and Kalamata olives, in delicate white wine lemon sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness

Steak Tips 9oz*

Steak Tips 9oz*

$19.99Out of stock

9oz Tender sirloin steak tips marinated & perfectly seasoned, grilled to your liking. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness

Traditional Portuguese Steak*

Traditional Portuguese Steak*

$22.99

Sirloin steak, grilled to perfection and topped with a fried egg & spicy saffron sauce. Served over rice pilaf and golden French fries. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness

Mediterranean Kebobs*

Mediterranean Kebobs*

Two skewers with onion slices and bell peppers seasoned & grilled to perfection. Beef / Chicken / Shrimp. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$18.99

Burger I Sub I Wrap

! Build Your Own Burger / Sub / Wrap !

! Build Your Own Burger / Sub / Wrap !

Choose your favorite ingredients from the board & build your own mouth-watering Burger, sub or wrap!

Classic Cheese Burger*

Classic Cheese Burger*

$12.99

Topped with cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness

Whiskey BBQ Burger*

Whiskey BBQ Burger*

$14.49

Melted provolone cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, crispy onion rings & our homemade Whiskey BBQ sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

Beef & Lamb or Chicken. Gyro Wrap Slices of tender, juicy meat, marinated with herbs & spices, roma tomatoes, onion & tzatziki sauce

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Marinated Grilled Chicken with shaved Parmesan romaine lettuce, croutons & Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & creamy blue cheese dressing

Italian Cold Cut Sub

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$10.99

Freshly-sliced Genoa salami & Italian ham, mortadella & provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, green bell peppers, hot peppers & pickles.

Parmigiana Sub

Parmigiana Sub

Our fresh homemade marinara sauce with melted provolone cheese & choice of eggplant, meatballs, chicken, or veal.

Steak & Cheese Sub

Steak & Cheese Sub

$13.99

Shaved sirloin juicy steak & American cheese. ADD sautéed peppers, onions & mushrooms.

Roast Beef Sub

Roast Beef Sub

$12.99Out of stock

Shaved sirloin juicy steak & American cheese. ADD sautéed peppers, onions & mushrooms.

Pizzas

Classic Cheese Pizza

Our homemade pizza sauce topped with a rich blend of Italian cheeses.

BBQ Chicken Pizza

Rich BBQ sauce, grilled BBQ chicken, caramelized onions, scallions & mozzarella.

Bianca Pizza

Our “white pizza”. Garlic butter sauce, spicy Italian sausage & caramelized onion tossed in a light garlic & herbs sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Our homemade pizza sauce, grilled chicken dipped in spicy Buffalo sauce with caramelized onions & mozzarella.

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

Sautéed broccoli and chicken mixed in creamy Alfredo sauce.

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

Strips of crispy breaded chicken cutlet with plum tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken Romano Pizza

Garlic & tomato sauce, well- marinated chicken breast, roasted red peppers, topped with romano & mozzarella.

Chicken Scampi Pizza

Rich garlic butter sauce, chicken breast marinated in fresh basil, topped with romano and mozzarella cheese.

Delight Pizza

Our homemade pizza sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes & sliced onions.

Fig & Prosciutto Pizza

Fig jam sauce, prosciutto, gorgonzola and reggiano cheese, caramelized onions & basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Four Cheese Pizza

Pink vodka sauce and caramelized onions, topped with romano, authentic parmigiana, gorgonzola & mozzarella cheese.

Fresh Garlic & Herb Pizza

A “white pizza” with garlic butter sauce, extra virgin olive oil, herbs and spices, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.

Fresh Mozzarella & Basil Pizza

Rich garlic butter sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato slices, basil and garlic, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.

Greek Pizza

Homemade pizza sauce, roma tomatoes, Kalamata olives, authentic feta cheese, green peppers, sliced onion & aromatic oregano. Vegetarian Option

Hawaiian Pizza

Plum tomato sauce, baked ham, sweet pineapple & mozzarella.

House Special Pizza

Our homemade pizza sauce, ham, ground beef, pepperoni, sausage, sliced onions, mushrooms & green peppers.

Mediterranean Signature Pizza

Our homemade pizza sauce, Artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, baby spinach, tomato and Kalamata olives dressed with Greek vinaigrette & topped with authentic feta cheese.

Mixed Vegetable Pizza

Homemade pizza sauce, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, artichokes & sliced onions. Vegetarian Option

Rustico Pizza

Homemade pizza sauce, grilled chicken, baby shrimp, roasted artichoke hearts & portobello mushrooms.

Sausage Signature Pizza

Homemade pizza sauce, slices of sausage, green peppers, sliced onions, topped with a rich blend of Italian cheeses.

Spinach Pizza

Plum tomato sauce, baby spinach, tomatoes, Kalamata black olives & feta cheese.

Steak & Mushroom Alfredo Pizza

Creamy Alfredo sauce, thinly sliced Black Angus beef, portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Texas Pizza

French fries, crispy bacon and ranch dressing, topped with mozzarella.

Vegetarian Pizza

Homemade pizza sauce, Kalamata olives, green peppers, sliced onions, mushrooms & tomatoes. Vegetarian Option

Calzones

Crafted daily in our Kitchen with Fluffy dough, homemade sauce & fresh ingredients!
! Build Your Own Calzone !

! Build Your Own Calzone !

Build your own calzone with our Fluffy dough, our homemade sauce & fresh ingredients!

Pepperoni Calzone

Pepperoni Calzone

Our most popular calzone!! Lots of pepperoni & mozzarella cheese.

Italian Calzone

Italian Calzone

Genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola, provolone cheese & roasted peppers.

Chicken Calzone

Chicken Calzone

Chopped chicken breast with broccoli, mushrooms, banana peppers, feta & mozzarella.