Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria Seekonk

545 Central Avenue
Seekonk, MA 02771
Popular Items
Soups
Appetizers
French Fries
Our all-time favorite crispy & golden fries
Sweet Potato Fries
A basket of our All-Time sweet delicious Fries.
Texas Fries
Crispy fries topped with bacon, ranch dressing & melted cheese.
Curly Fries
Onion Rings
Crispy & lightly breaded fried onions, Perfect for dipping.
Fried Pickles
Deep-fried Dill pickle spears.
Mozzarella Sticks
Our Deep fries Golden cheese sticks cooked to your perfection, served with our homemade Marinara sauce.
Pan-Fried Mozzarella
Homemade pan-fried fresh mozzarella coated in seasoned bread crumbs, served with homemade marinara sauce.
Chicken Tenders
Tender strips of chicken, lightly breaded & pan-fried, served with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Smoky BBQ, or Sweet & Sour.
Chicken Wings
Crispy and juicy chicken wings served with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Smoky BBQ, or Sweet & Sour.
Bruschetta
Italian bread seasoned with extra virgin olive oil and fresh herbs, topped with roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and prosciutto, then toasted and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Three Cheese Garlic Bread
Toasted Italian bread topped with garlic butter, romano, parmigiana & gorgonzola cheese. Vegetarian Option
Calamari Fritto
Tender squid rings, lightly floured & pan-fried, tossed in hot peppers & lemon juice. Spicy
Portuguese-Style Calamari
Tender squid rings prepared in a saffron sauce made with chorizo, hot peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh garlic & bacon. Spicy
Tzatziki
Greek low-fat yogurt seasoned with dill, cucumber, Kalamata olives, Greek extra virgin olive oil & garlic, served with pita wedges. Vegetarian Option
Messa Platter
Ideal for sharing! Stuffed grape leaves, Kalamata olives, homemade tzatziki sauce, grilled sausage, gyro meat & grilled Pita bread
Grape Leaves
Tender grape leaves filled with Mediterranean seasoned rice. Gluten Free Option
Spanakopita
Flaky filo dough filled with sautéed spinach and fresh herbs, set over field greens & topped with crumbled feta cheese.
Melanzane Parmigiana
Lightly breaded eggplant, baked in plum tomato sauce with mozzarella. Vegetarian Option
Maryland Style Crabcakes
2 3oz Crabcakes, Served with spicy Sriracha mayo.
Portobello Cap
A roasted portobello mushroom cap topped with caramelized onion, spinach, mozzarella and gorgonzola cheese, drizzled with balsamic glaze. Vegetarian Option / Gluten Free Option
Grilled Sausages
Chef’s selection of grilled top quality sausages, marinated cherry tomatoes, oregano & grilled Pita.
Salads
! Build Your Own Salad !
Build Your Own Salad Choose your favorite ingredients from the board & build your own hearty & fresh salad!
House Salad
Fresh mixed field greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, sliced red onion, carrot, pepperoncini peppers & Kalamata olives. Gluten Free Option
Caesar Salad
Freshly-cut romaine lettuce, tossed in our creamy classic Caesar’s dressing & topped with shaved parmigiana cheese and crispy croutons.
Greek Salad
Crispy romaine lettuce, roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, Kalamata olives, roasted red Peppers, pepperoncini, carrots, authentic feta cheese, fresh herbs, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & red wine vinegar. Gluten Free Option
Pecan, Gorgionzola & Pear Salad
Mixed field greens, crumbled gorgonzola cheese, pecans, slices of crisp Bartlett pears, drizzled with balsamic glaze. Gluten Free Option
Spinach, Chicken & Feta Cheese Salad
Fresh baby spinach, sliced grilled chicken, authentic feta cheese, red onion & drizzled with balsamic glaze. Gluten Free Option
Caprese Salad
Vine-ripened tomato and fresh mozzarella, served over fresh field greens and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil & balsamic glaze. Gluten Free Option
Portobello Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken, sautéed portobello mushrooms and broccoli, served over our house salad. Gluten Free Option
Salmon Salad
Mixed field greens with crumbled gorgonzola,pecans and dried cramberries. Topped with Pacific Salmon. Served Grilled or Blackened. Gluten Free Option
Pastas
Classic Marinara
Our homemade plum tomato sauce finished with fresh aromatic basil.
Parmigiana
Lightly breaded and pan-fried chicken, veal or eggplant, topped with plum tomato sauce & melted mozzarella cheese. Chicken OR Veal OR Eggplant
Lasagna
Homemade from scratch! Layers of fresh pasta, seasoned ground beef and a blend of rich Italian cheeses: ricotta, parmigiana, mozzarella & pecorino cheese with marinara sauce.
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Tender chicken sautéed with garlic & fresh broccoli, tossed in creamy parmigiana sauce.
Aglio e Olio
Fresh garlic sautéed in extra virgin olive oil with Kalamata olives, hot pepper flakes & fresh parsley Anchovies are optional.
Four Cheese Ravioli
Four Cheese ravioli Toasted with marinara sauce.
Entrées
Fish & Chips
Lightly battered fresh cod, fried until perfectly golden brown and served with French fries & coleslaw.
Baked Stuffed Scrod
Generous portion of fresh scrod with seafood stuffing, topped with seasoned bread crumbs
Scrod Alla Griglia
Pacific Salmon*
8 oz. of salmon well-marinated in extra virgin olive oil, white wine, fresh garlic and thyme. Grilled to perfection and topped with a mixture of capers, cherry tomatoes and Kalamata olives, in delicate white wine lemon sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness
Steak Tips 9oz*
9oz Tender sirloin steak tips marinated & perfectly seasoned, grilled to your liking. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness
Traditional Portuguese Steak*
Sirloin steak, grilled to perfection and topped with a fried egg & spicy saffron sauce. Served over rice pilaf and golden French fries. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness
Mediterranean Kebobs*
Two skewers with onion slices and bell peppers seasoned & grilled to perfection. Beef / Chicken / Shrimp. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Burger I Sub I Wrap
! Build Your Own Burger / Sub / Wrap !
Choose your favorite ingredients from the board & build your own mouth-watering Burger, sub or wrap!
Classic Cheese Burger*
Topped with cheddar cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness
Whiskey BBQ Burger*
Melted provolone cheese, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato, crispy onion rings & our homemade Whiskey BBQ sauce. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, or eggs may increase risk of foodborne illness
Gyro Wrap
Beef & Lamb or Chicken. Gyro Wrap Slices of tender, juicy meat, marinated with herbs & spices, roma tomatoes, onion & tzatziki sauce
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Marinated Grilled Chicken with shaved Parmesan romaine lettuce, croutons & Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken tossed in Buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato & creamy blue cheese dressing
Italian Cold Cut Sub
Freshly-sliced Genoa salami & Italian ham, mortadella & provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, green bell peppers, hot peppers & pickles.
Parmigiana Sub
Our fresh homemade marinara sauce with melted provolone cheese & choice of eggplant, meatballs, chicken, or veal.
Steak & Cheese Sub
Shaved sirloin juicy steak & American cheese. ADD sautéed peppers, onions & mushrooms.
Roast Beef Sub
Shaved sirloin juicy steak & American cheese. ADD sautéed peppers, onions & mushrooms.
Pizzas
Classic Cheese Pizza
Our homemade pizza sauce topped with a rich blend of Italian cheeses.
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Rich BBQ sauce, grilled BBQ chicken, caramelized onions, scallions & mozzarella.
Bianca Pizza
Our “white pizza”. Garlic butter sauce, spicy Italian sausage & caramelized onion tossed in a light garlic & herbs sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Our homemade pizza sauce, grilled chicken dipped in spicy Buffalo sauce with caramelized onions & mozzarella.
Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
Sautéed broccoli and chicken mixed in creamy Alfredo sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Strips of crispy breaded chicken cutlet with plum tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken Romano Pizza
Garlic & tomato sauce, well- marinated chicken breast, roasted red peppers, topped with romano & mozzarella.
Chicken Scampi Pizza
Rich garlic butter sauce, chicken breast marinated in fresh basil, topped with romano and mozzarella cheese.
Delight Pizza
Our homemade pizza sauce, grilled chicken, broccoli, mushrooms, tomatoes & sliced onions.
Fig & Prosciutto Pizza
Fig jam sauce, prosciutto, gorgonzola and reggiano cheese, caramelized onions & basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Four Cheese Pizza
Pink vodka sauce and caramelized onions, topped with romano, authentic parmigiana, gorgonzola & mozzarella cheese.
Fresh Garlic & Herb Pizza
A “white pizza” with garlic butter sauce, extra virgin olive oil, herbs and spices, topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.
Fresh Mozzarella & Basil Pizza
Rich garlic butter sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese, tomato slices, basil and garlic, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil.
Greek Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, roma tomatoes, Kalamata olives, authentic feta cheese, green peppers, sliced onion & aromatic oregano. Vegetarian Option
Hawaiian Pizza
Plum tomato sauce, baked ham, sweet pineapple & mozzarella.
House Special Pizza
Our homemade pizza sauce, ham, ground beef, pepperoni, sausage, sliced onions, mushrooms & green peppers.
Mediterranean Signature Pizza
Our homemade pizza sauce, Artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, baby spinach, tomato and Kalamata olives dressed with Greek vinaigrette & topped with authentic feta cheese.
Mixed Vegetable Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, roasted red peppers, sundried tomatoes, portobello mushrooms, artichokes & sliced onions. Vegetarian Option
Rustico Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, grilled chicken, baby shrimp, roasted artichoke hearts & portobello mushrooms.
Sausage Signature Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, slices of sausage, green peppers, sliced onions, topped with a rich blend of Italian cheeses.
Spinach Pizza
Plum tomato sauce, baby spinach, tomatoes, Kalamata black olives & feta cheese.
Steak & Mushroom Alfredo Pizza
Creamy Alfredo sauce, thinly sliced Black Angus beef, portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Texas Pizza
French fries, crispy bacon and ranch dressing, topped with mozzarella.
Vegetarian Pizza
Homemade pizza sauce, Kalamata olives, green peppers, sliced onions, mushrooms & tomatoes. Vegetarian Option
Calzones
! Build Your Own Calzone !
Build your own calzone with our Fluffy dough, our homemade sauce & fresh ingredients!
Pepperoni Calzone
Our most popular calzone!! Lots of pepperoni & mozzarella cheese.
Italian Calzone
Genoa salami, prosciutto, capicola, provolone cheese & roasted peppers.
Chicken Calzone
Chopped chicken breast with broccoli, mushrooms, banana peppers, feta & mozzarella.