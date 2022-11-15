Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Dublin Rose Seekonk

1,206 Reviews

$$

940 Fall River Ave

Seekonk, MA 02771

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CLASSIC BURGER
BONELESS WINGS (8)
WHISKEY BURGER

SNACKS & STARTERS

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.95

Toasted tortilla chips, house salsa

BBQ CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.95

Grilled flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, bbq grilled chicken & diced onions

#10 CAN NACHOS

#10 CAN NACHOS

$14.95

Stacked tortilla chips, mild chili, homemade queso, jalapeños, topped with lettuce and tomato

BUFFALO CHICKEN EGGROLLS

BUFFALO CHICKEN EGGROLLS

$12.95

Stuffed buffalo chicken, smoked bacon, fresh scallions

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$12.95

Roasted red peppers, garlic breadcrumbs, honey sriracha aioli drizzle

LOADED POTATO SKINS

$13.95

Crispy potatoes topped with melted cheddar, scallions and crispy bacon

FRIED MAC N' CHEESE

$11.95

Crispy crumb coated mac n' cheese balls with bacon bits served over marinara

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$12.95

3 classic mini burgers. Topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and secret sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS

BUFFALO CHICKEN SLIDERS

$13.95

3 mini crispy chicken sandwiches, topped with herb mayo and chopped pickles

CALAMARI "BANG BANG"

CALAMARI "BANG BANG"

$13.95

Honey sriracha coated breaded rings, ranch dip

MOZZARELLA STICKS

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$10.95

Breaded then lightly fried, marinara dip

BAKED PRETZELS

BAKED PRETZELS

$9.95

Served with honey mustard

WINGS & FINGERS

WINGS (8)

WINGS (8)

$13.99

8 Traditional Wings

BONELESS WINGS (8)

BONELESS WINGS (8)

$14.99

8 Boneless Strips

SOUPS

CLAM CHOWDER

CLAM CHOWDER

$6.95+

Creamy white broth, red bliss potatoes, fresh local clams. Served with oyster crackers

FRENCH ONION SOUP

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$8.95

Caramelized onions, croutons, Swiss & provolone crust

CHILI

CHILI

$6.95+

Made from scratch recipe, topped with cheddar cheese

SALADS

PUB HOUSE SALAD

PUB HOUSE SALAD

$11.95

Organic field greens, plum tomatoes, black olives, red onion & pepperoncini with golden Italian dressing

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$10.95

Crisp romaine, toasted garlic croutons, shaved parmesan cheese with creamy caesar dressing

APPLE WALNUT SALAD

$13.95

Organic field greens, walnuts, cranberries, sliced apple, feta cheese, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

SIDE PUB

$5.99

Side portion of Pub House Salad: Organic field greens, plum tomatoes, black olives, red onion & pepperoncini with golden Italian dressing

SIDE CAESAR

$5.99

Side portion of Caesar salad: Crisp romaine, toasted garlic croutons, shaved parmesan cheese with creamy caesar dressing

SANDWICHES & BURGERS

REUBEN

REUBEN

$13.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, thousand island dressing, marbled rye

CHEESESTEAK

CHEESESTEAK

$16.95

Angus shaved steak, caramelized onions, cheddar, 40 clove garlic spread, hoagie

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$13.95

Imported ham, sliced tomato, melted swiss cheese, honey mustard. Served on sour dough

TURKEY BLT

TURKEY BLT

$12.95

Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, toasted sourdough

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

CRISPY CHICKEN WRAP

$13.95

Crispy chicken, toasted garlic croutons, crisp romaine, caesar dressing

CLASSIC BURGER

CLASSIC BURGER

$13.95

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup/mustard

WHISKEY BURGER

WHISKEY BURGER

$14.95

Smoked gouda, bacon, panko onion rings, Jameson chipotle sauce

CHEESEBURGER MELT

$14.95

Sliced bacon, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and honey mustard on marble rye

HANGOVER BURGER

HANGOVER BURGER

$15.95

Aged cheddar, crispy bacon, topped with a fried egg

FLATBREADS

House marinara, shredded mozzarella, sliced pepperoni
MARGHERITA FLATBRAED

MARGHERITA FLATBRAED

$12.95

Shredded mozzarella, chopped tomatoes, EVOO, fresh basil, balsamic reduction

CHICKEN BACON RANCH FLATBREAD

CHICKEN BACON RANCH FLATBREAD

$14.95

Crispy chicken, sliced onions, smoked bacon, mozzarella, ranch drizzle

PHILLY FLATBREAD

$15.95

Shaved steak, mozzarella, sliced onion, banana peppers and chipotle sauce

PLAIN CHEESE FLATBREAD

$11.95

House marinara, shredded mozzarella

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

PEPPERONI FLATBREAD

$13.95

House marinara, shredded mozzarella, sliced pepperoni

PUB FARE

BUFFALO MAC & CHEESE

BUFFALO MAC & CHEESE

$18.95

Crispy buffalo chicken baked in a four cheese blend topped with garlic breadcrumbs

CAST IRON SHEPHERD'S PIE

CAST IRON SHEPHERD'S PIE

$17.95

Roasted corn, mashed potato, sauteed beef, jack-cheddar cheese crust

CHEF'S MEATLOAF

$20.95

Served with mashed potatoes, onion gravy, caramelized onions and green beans

CHICKEN PARM & PASTA

$19.95

Breaded chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and melted cheese over rigatoni. Served with garlic bread

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$17.95

Golden brown Norwegian haddock. Served over fries with fresh coleslaw

GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$22.95

Served with coleslaw & sweet potato fries

TERIYAKI STEAK TIPS

TERIYAKI STEAK TIPS

$23.95

8oz. marinated steak tips. Served with steak fries & garlic green beans

SIDES

SIDE FRIES

$6.95

SIDE COLE SLAW

$6.95

SIDE CORN

$6.95

SIDE GREEN BEANS

$6.95

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$6.95

SIDE JAMO CHIPOTLE

$0.50

SIDE MAC N CHEESE

$7.95

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$6.95

SIDE ONION RINGS

$6.95

SIDE RICE PILAF

$6.95Out of stock

SIDE SALMON

$9.95

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$0.50

SIDE SWEET FRIES

$6.95

PARTY PLATTERS

WING PLATTER

WING PLATTER

$29.99+

Platter of 24 or 48 wings. One sauce and one dipping sauce included. Serves 6-12. (No splitting sauces allowed) 100+ wings require 24 hour notice - Call us 508-336-9222.

BONELESS WING PLATTER

$29.99+

Platter of 18 or 36 boneless wings. One sauce and one dipping sauce included. Serves 6-12. (No splitting sauces allowed) 100+ wings require 24 hour notice - Call us 508-336-9222.

BURGER SLIDER PLATTER

$35.99+

12 or 48 classic mini burgers, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and secret sauce. Serves 6-12.

CHICKEN LIL' SLIDER PLATTER

$35.99+

12 or 24 mini crispy chicken sandwiches, topped with herb mayo and chopped pickles. Serves 6-12.

REUBEN SLIDER PLATTER

$35.99+

12 or 24 mini reuben sliders, topped with sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Serves 6-12.

BUFFALO CHICKEN EGGROLL PLATTER

$29.99+

12 or 24 pieces. Served with blue cheese dipping sauce. Serves 6-12.

REUBEN EGGROLL PLATTER

$29.99+

12 or 24 pieces. Served with thousand island dipping sauce. Serves 6-12.

STUFFED MUSHROOM PLATTER

$29.99+

12 or 24 mushrooms stuffed with roasted red peppers, garlic breadcrumbs topped with honey sriracha aioli drizzle. Serves 6-12.

FRENCH FRY PLATTER

FRENCH FRY PLATTER

$19.99+

Serves 6-12.

MAC N' CHEESE PLATTER

$24.99+

Pasta shells baked in our four cheese blend topped with garlic breadcrumbs. Serves 5-10.

PRETZEL PLATTER

$24.99+

15 or 30 pieces. Served with honey mustard dipping sauce. Serves 6-12.

STUFFED MUSHROOM PLATTER (Copy)

$29.99+

12 or 24 mushrooms stuffed with roasted red peppers, garlic breadcrumbs topped with honey sriracha aioli drizzle. Serves 6-12.

REUBEN EGGROLL PLATTER (Copy)

$29.99+

12 or 24 pieces. Served with thousand island dipping sauce. Serves 6-12.

Ceasar Salad Platter

$19.99+

MERCH

HAT - BLACK

HAT - BLACK

$25.00

HAT - GRAY

$25.00

NORTHFACE JACKET

$85.00

NORTHFACE JACKET (EMPLOYEE)

$65.00Out of stock

ST PADDYS DISCOUNT SHIRT

$10.00

ST PADDYS HAT

$25.00
T-SHIRT

T-SHIRT

$20.00

BLACK BEANIE

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Born from Irish roots, the Dublin Rose is a uniquely stylish sports pub which offers high-quality traditional pub fare in addition to many familiar Irish favorites. With all of our dishes made from scratch, we strive to provide our customers with only the freshest of ingredients and proudly support many of our local farms in the process. We have worked hard to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere where guests feel comfortable and at home. We're dedicated to the celebration of great food, great beer, great entertainment and great service—we look forward to seeing you soon!

Website

Location

940 Fall River Ave, Seekonk, MA 02771

Directions

Gallery
Dublin Rose image
Dublin Rose image
Dublin Rose image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chomp Providence
orange starNo Reviews
117 Ives Street Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Red Stripe Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
465 Angell Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Persimmon - 401-432-7422
orange star4.7 • 414
99 Hope Street Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
MEETING STREET CAFE. BREAKFAST LUNCH DINNER ALL DAY.
orange starNo Reviews
220 Meeting StProvidence, RI Providence, RI 02906
View restaurantnext
Dune Brother's Seafood
orange starNo Reviews
239 dyer street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
THE DISTRICT
orange starNo Reviews
54 South Street Providence, RI 02903
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Seekonk
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (112 restaurants)
Pawtucket
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Cranston
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Attleboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Warwick
review star
Avg 3.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston