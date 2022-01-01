Seekonk restaurants you'll love
More about Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk
545 Central Avenue, Seekonk
Popular items
Chicken Wings
|$8.99
Crispy and juicy chicken wings served with your choice of sauce: Buffalo, Smoky BBQ, or Sweet & Sour.
Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99
Our Deep fries Golden cheese sticks cooked to your perfection, served with our homemade Marinara sauce.
Parmigiana Sub
|$0.00
Our fresh homemade marinara sauce with melted provolone cheese & choice of eggplant, meatballs,
chicken, or veal.
More about Dublin Rose - Seekonk
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Dublin Rose - Seekonk
940 Fall River Ave, Seekonk
Popular items
WINGS (8)
|$11.99
8 Traditional Wings
CLAM CHOWDER
|$5.95
Creamy white broth, red bliss potatoes, fresh local clams. Served with oyster crackers
HANGOVER BURGER
|$14.95
Aged cheddar, crispy bacon, topped with a fried egg