Chicken salad in Seekonk

Seekonk restaurants
Seekonk restaurants that serve chicken salad

Greek Gyro - Seekonk

545 Central Avenue, Seekonk

Chicken Gyro Salad$9.99
Mouthwatering Slices of Shaved Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Tossed with Vinegar & EVOO, Drizzle of Greek Dressing, Parsley, Oregano & Paprika
ΤIP: We Recommend you enjoy each Signature Menu item exactly the way it’s served for the Ultimate Greek Gyro Experience! Take it from us Greeks ;-)
Mediterranean Grill & Pizzeria - Seekonk

545 Central Avenue, Seekonk

Portobello Chicken Salad$15.99
Grilled Chicken, sautéed portobello mushrooms and broccoli, served over our house salad.
Gluten Free Option
Spinach, Chicken & Feta Cheese Salad$13.99
Fresh baby spinach,
sliced grilled chicken, authentic feta cheese, red onion & drizzled with balsamic glaze. Gluten Free Option
