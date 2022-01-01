Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

East Providence House of Pizza

53 Reviews

$$

187 Willett Avenue

Riverside, RI 02915

Popular Items

Lg Pizza
Fries
Italian

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

2L Coke

$2.19

2L Sprite

$2.19

2L Diet Coke

$2.19

2L Ginger Ale

$2.19

Bottle Water

$1.79

Coke

$1.79

Diet Coke

$1.79

Dr. Pepper

$1.79

Fuze

$1.79Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$1.79

Lemonade

$1.79

Pink Lem

$1.79

Sprite

$1.79

Yup Choc

$2.99Out of stock

Yup White

$2.99Out of stock

Appetizers/Sides

Bac Chz Fries

$8.49

BBQ Fingers

$9.49

BBQ Wings

$11.49

Buff Fingers

$9.49

Buffaque Fingers

$9.49

Buffaque Wings

$11.49

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Chz Fries

$6.99

Chz Garlic Brd

$5.99

Curly Fries

$6.29

Garlic Brd

$4.49

Mozz Sticks

$8.49

Orig Buff Wings

$11.49

Plain Wings

$11.49

Poppers

$9.99Out of stock

Pot Skins

$9.99Out of stock

Spicy Wings

$11.49

Fries

$3.99+

Orings

$4.19+

Salads

Antipasto

$9.39

Caesar

$9.19

Garden Salad

$7.19

Greek Salad

$9.19

Side Salad

$4.19

Steak Grinders

Steak

$7.89+

Grinders

BLT

$7.39+

Buff Chick

$7.89+

Chick Cutlet

$7.89+

Chick Parm

$7.89+

ChzBurg Grinder

$7.89+

Eggplant Parm

$7.89+

Genoa

$6.99+

Grilled Chick

$7.39+

Gyro

$7.89

Ham

$6.99+

Italian

$6.99+

Linguica

$7.89+

Meatball

$7.39+

Meatless

$6.99+

Pastrami

$7.89+

Roast Beef

$7.99+

Tuna

$7.39+Out of stock

Turkey

$7.99+

Veal Parm

$7.89+

Veggie Grinder

$7.39+

The Stanley Grilled

$10.49+

The Stanley Crispy

$9.99+

Pasta

Chicken Parm

$13.99

Chz Ravioli

$13.99Out of stock

Eggplant Parm

$13.99

Grilled Chick Parm

$14.49

Linguica

$13.99

Meatball

$13.99

Veal Parm

$13.99

W/Sauce

$9.99

Kids

Kids Fingers

$6.29

Kids Pasta

$5.99

Kids Pasta w/Balls

$6.99

Burgers

Bac Mush ChzBurger

$10.99

Bacon ChzBurger

$10.49

BBQ Burger

$11.29

ChzBurger

$9.59

Hamburger

$8.99

Mush ChzBurger

$10.49

Mush Onion Swiss

$10.99

Small Pizzas

Sm Pizza

$7.99

Sm BBQ Chicken

$10.99

Sm Buff Chicken

$10.99

Sm Buffaque Chicken

$10.99

Sm Greek

$11.99

Sm Grilled Chicken

$10.99

Sm Hawaiian

$10.29

Sm House Spec

$12.99

Sm Meat Lvr

$11.99

Sm Veggie

$12.99

Large Pizzas

Lg Pizza

$13.59

Lg BBQ Chicken

$18.79

Lg Buff Chicken

$18.79

Lg Buffaque Chicken

$18.79

Lg Greek

$19.49

Lg Grilled Chicken

$18.29

Lg Hawaiian

$17.29

Lg House Spec

$20.99

Lg Meat Lvr

$19.49

Lg Veggie

$20.99

Calzone

Calzone

$7.99

BBQ Chick Calzone

$10.29

Buff Chick Calzone

$10.29

Buffaque Chick Calzone

$10.29

Chick Parm Calzone

$10.29

Eggplant Parm Calzone

$10.29

Italian Calzone

$10.29

Meatball Parm Calzone

$10.29

Steak Bomb Calzone

$10.99

Veal Parm Calzone

$10.29

Pita Pizza

Pita Pizza

$6.59
Attributes and Amenities
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

187 Willett Avenue, Riverside, RI 02915

Directions

Gallery
East Providence House of Pizza image
East Providence House of Pizza image

Map
