Go
Toast
  • /
  • Bristol
  • /
  • The Beach House Food & Drinks

The Beach House Food & Drinks

Come in and enjoy!

805 Hope Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fig & Proscuitto$15.00
Black Infusions Fig vodka glaze, prosciutto, goat cheese, mozzarella, baby arugula
Gnocchi$25.00
Italian sausage, three cheese cream sauce, ricotta, crushed walnut topping
Cheese Burger$14.00
1⁄2 lb Angus beef, lettuce, tomato choice of cheddar or Swiss
NY Sirloin$34.00
12oz hand cut sirloin, grilled to your liking
Short Rib Grill Cheese$17.00
Slow braised short rib, Swiss and cheddar, chipotle aioli
Mahi Sandwich$18.00
Pan seared blackened Mahi Mahi, lemon aioli, arugula
Chowder$9.00
Local hand shucked clams, bacon, potatoes, creamy broth
Chopped Salad$14.00
Romaine, red onion, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, Gorgonzola, hard boiled egg, cilantro lime vinaigrette
Classic Caesar$12.00
Romaine, shaved Parmesan, herb croutons, house made Caesar dressing
Margarita$14.00
Overnight tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
See full menu

Location

805 Hope Street

Bristol RI

Sunday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thames Waterside Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bristol Sunset Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Quito's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Established in 1954 as a clam shack. Joanna Quito (Albert Quito's mother) would sell fish 'n chips on Fridays. Albert Quito saw the potential of Bristol and the beautiful location as an opportunity to develop the restaurant into something really special. Now Quito's hosts over 32 tables and is open 9 months out of the year. We specialize in local fresh seafood done with an italian flare.

Le Central

No reviews yet

Neighborhood French bistro serving modern takes on classic, locally sourced French fare.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston