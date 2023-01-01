Go
Banner picView gallery

Epicurean Feast - 3390 - Atlantis Charter School

Open today 12:00 AM - 11:59 PM

review star

No reviews yet

991 Jefferson Street

Fall River, MA 02721

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday12:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 11:59 pm

Location

991 Jefferson Street, Fall River MA 02721

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dunk N Munch - 1393 Rodman Street
orange starNo Reviews
1393 Rodman Street Fall River, MA 02721
View restaurantnext
LePage's Seafood & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
439 Martine Street Fall River, MA 02723
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5054 - Fall River, Canning Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
16 Canning Blvd. Rt. 81 Fall River, MA 02721
View restaurantnext
Juice'd Cafe - Fall River
orange starNo Reviews
1475 Plymouth Ave Unit 1 Fall River, MA 02721
View restaurantnext
Marzillis Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
944 Bedford St Fall River, MA 02723
View restaurantnext
Origen Bar & Grill -
orange starNo Reviews
159 South Main St. Fall River, MA 02721
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fall River

The Cove Restaurant & Marina
orange star4.0 • 1,535
392 Davol Street Fall River, MA 02720
View restaurantnext
Pier 52
orange star4.5 • 88
52 Ferry St Fall River, MA 02721
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Fall River

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

New Bedford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Fairhaven

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

South Dartmouth

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Taunton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Epicurean Feast - 3390 - Atlantis Charter School

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston