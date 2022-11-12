A map showing the location of Riverside Sports Bar & Restaurant 31 Rodman StView gallery

Riverside Sports Bar & Restaurant 31 Rodman St

review star

No reviews yet

31 Rodman St

Fall River, MA 02721

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Aperitivos

Quipes

$1.75

Croquetas de Pollo

$8.00

Pastelitos

Salami Y Queso Frito

$8.00

Res Frita Sola

$9.00

Chicharron De Cerdo solo

$9.00

Picadera Riverside

Mozarella Stick

$7.00

Longaniza sola

$9.00

Queso Frito

$6.00

Alitas Sola

$9.00

Carne Fritas

Pica Pollo

$11.00

Chicharron De Pollo Sin Hueso

$12.00

Chicharron De Cerdo

$14.00

Chuletas De Cerdo Fritas

$12.00

Carne De Res frita

$13.50

Alitas De Pollo

$11.00

Pechuga Empanizada

$14.00

Salchipapas

$12.00

Longaniza

$12.00

Chicharrón de pollo solo

$8.00

Pechuga Empanizada

$13.00

Carnes

Bistec Encebollado (steak and onions )

$16.00

Pechuga A La Plancha (grilled chicken breast )

$14.00

Pechuga Salteada (sauted chicken breast )

$13.00

Churrasco a la Parrilla (grilled skirt steak )

$24.00

Chuleta De Cerdo A La Parrilla (grilled Pork Chops)

$12.00

Pechuga En Salsa (chicken breast in sauce )

$16.50

Bistec Riverside (steak with onions and pappers)

$15.50

Churraco Riverside (Sauted skirt steak )

$26.50

Chuleta A La Jardinera (garden pork chops)

$14.00

Chuleta En Salsa (Pork chops in red sauce )

$14.50

Pechuga Rellena De Jamon y Queso

$16.00

Bistec Salteado

$14.50

Bistec En Salsa

$16.50

Chuleta en salsa

$14.50

Pechuga aL Ajillo

$17.00

Bistec Empanizado

$14.00

Ensaladas

Ensalada de Pollo

$12.00

Ensalada De Camarones

$18.00

Ensalada con Churrasco

$18.00

Ensalada De Mariscos

$27.00

Ensalada de Lechuga y Tomate

$2.00

Ensalada De Lechuga

$1.50

Especialidades de la casa

Paella (arroz con mariscos estilo dominicano)

$35.00

Arroz con Camarones

$20.00

Tostones Rellenos de Mariscos

$27.00

Pechuga Rellena de Camarones

$27.00

Pechuga Empanizada

$13.00

Pechuga Rell de Jamón Y Queso

$17.00

Mariscos

Salmon Al Gusto

$18.00

Langosta

Camarones Empanizados

$20.00

Camarones al criolla

$23.00

Camarones al crema

$22.00

Camarones Al Ajillo

$22.00

Camarones Empanizados Solos

$16.00

Salmon en Salsa Criolla

$20.00

Mofongos

Mofongo solo

$8.00

Mofongo de Longaniza

$12.00

Mofongo de Chuleta frita

$14.00

Mofongo de Carne De Res Frita

$15.00

Mofongo de Chicharron de cerdo

$16.00

Mofongo de Pollo

$15.00

Mofongo Riverside (with cheese and pork)

$17.00

Mofongo De Camarones Al Ajillo

$20.00

Mofongo De Camarones A La Criolla

$25.00

Mofongo De Camarones A La Crema

$23.00

Mofongo De Mariscos

$27.00

Mofongo de Langosta

$29.00

Postres

Tres leches

$4.00

Cafe con leche

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Expreso

$2.00

Sopas

Sopa De Pollo

$13.00

Sopa De Camarones

$16.00

Sopa de Maricos

$25.00

Asopao De Camarones

$18.00

Sancocho (upon availability)

$12.00

Mondongo (upon availability)

$12.00

Asopao de Pollo

$14.00

Extras

Papas Fritas

$4.50

Tostones

$3.50

Riverside Sauce

$1.00

Salsa De Ajo

$2.00

Pure De Papas

$6.00

Arroz

$3.00

Habichuelas peq

$3.00

Habichuelas Med

$6.00

Habichuelas Grande

$10.00

Tostones

$3.50

Maduros

$4.00

Papas Salteadas

$5.00

Arroz Amarillo

$4.50

Salsa Criolla

$3.00

Platanos Hervidos

$4.00

Arroz Y Habichuelas

$7.00

Huevos Fritos

$2.50

Huevos Revueltos

$2.50

Huevos Hervidos

$2.50

Vegetales Salteados

$6.00

Cebolla Salteada

Pure De Papas con Queso

$14.00

Mangu

$7.00

Side De Carne Res

$7.00

Platos Criollos

Albondigas

$11.00

Costillas Guisadas

$11.00

Pollo Guisado

$10.00

Res Guisada

$12.00

Plato Del Dia

Mangu Con Huevo Y Salami

$12.00

Mangu Con Huevo

$10.00

Mangu con Salami

$12.00

Mangu Con Queso

$12.00

Mangu con Tres Golpes

$15.00

Mangu con Queso y Salami

$13.00

Tostones con Salami

$12.00

Tostones Con Queso

$12.00

Tostones con Huevo

$10.00

Tostones con Huevo Salami Y Queso

$14.00

Tostones Con Salami Y Huevo

$12.00

Tostones con Salami y Queso

$12.00

Tostones con Huevo Y Salami

$12.00

Tostones Huevo y Queso

$12.00

Mangu De Maduros Con Queso Y Salami

$15.00

Pernil

$12.00

Masita de cerdo

$10.00

Rabo

$15.00

Pollo Horneado

$12.00

Bebidas

Chinola

$4.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Limon

$5.00

Manzana

$3.00

Morir Sonando

$5.00

Pina

$3.00

Pina colada

$7.00

Tamarindo

$4.00

Batida de Chinola

$5.00

Naranja

$3.00

Sodas

Agua Perrier

$3.00

Clamato

$3.00

Coca Cola

$2.91

Diet Coke

$2.91

Frambruesa

$2.91

Ginger Ale

$2.91

Merengue

$2.91

Red Bull

$4.00

Sprite

$2.91

Poland Spring

$1.75

Tragos

Hennesy

$10.00

Black Label

$10.00

Patron

$10.00

Cirok

$10.00

Hennesy VSOP

$15.00

Trago

$10.00

Trago Top Shel

$15.00

Trago 7

$7.00

coctails

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Long Island

$11.00

Malibu

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Midori

$7.00

Pina Colada Alcohol

$10.00

shot

Jose cuervo shot

$5.00

Hennessy shot

$8.00

Clase Azul shot

$25.00

Blue Label Shot

$25.00

Ciroc shot

$8.00

Brugal shot

$5.00

Campari shot

$5.00

Buchannans 18

$9.00

Buchannans 12

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Casa Amigo

$8.00

Don Julio

$8.00

Shot 6

$6.00

Shot 8

$8.00

Shot 11

$11.00

Shot Top Shelf

$15.00

Shot 13

$13.00

Shot 5

$5.00

Black Label Shot

$8.00

Vinos

Rojo

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

White Zinfandel

$7.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

31 Rodman St, Fall River, MA 02721

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Tequila Lime Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
197 Bank Street Fall River, MA 02720
View restaurantnext
Marzillis Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
944 Bedford St Fall River, MA 02723
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5054 - Fall River, Canning Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
16 Canning Blvd. Rt. 81 Fall River, MA 02721
View restaurantnext
Barrett's Waterfront - 1082 Davol Street
orange starNo Reviews
1082 Davol Street Fall River, MA 02720
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5052 - Fall River, N. Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
1040 N. Main St. Rt. 6 Fall River, MA 02720
View restaurantnext
Roger's Coney Island
orange starNo Reviews
1518 N Main Street Fall River, MA 02720
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fall River

The Cove Restaurant & Marina
orange star4.0 • 1,535
392 Davol Street Fall River, MA 02720
View restaurantnext
Pier 52
orange star4.5 • 88
52 Ferry St Fall River, MA 02721
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fall River
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
New Bedford
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Taunton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston