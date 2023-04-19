Marzillis Bakery

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Grinders

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$6.00+

Breaded Buffalo Chicken

$6.00+

Broccoli & Cheddar

$6.00+

Broccoli Rabe

$6.00+

Broccoli rabe sautéed in garlic and oil with wet crushed red pepper topped with Parmesan cheese

Caprese

$5.25+

Fresh mozzarella, basil, and tomatoes with oil & vinegar

Cheeseburger

$6.00+

Cheese Only

$5.25+

Chicken Cutlet & Mozz

$6.00+

Chicken Salad

$6.00+

Chourico & Onions

$5.25+

Ground chourico sauteed with onions

Chourico, Chips & Prov

$6.00+

Sliced chourico loaf with french fries and cheese

Combo

$5.25+

Meatball and sausage

Corned Beef

$6.00+

Egg Sandwich W\ Amer

$5.25+

Eggplant & Mozz

$5.25+

Florentine

$6.00+

Warm grilled chicken with baby spinach, red onions, balsamic glaze and cheese

Grilled Chicken Caesar

$6.00+

Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$6.00+

Grilled Chicken & Mozz

$6.00+

Ham & Prov

$5.25+

Hot Ham & Prov

$6.00+

Italian Grinder

$4.80+

Mortadella, hot ham, salami and provolone cheese

Meatball

$5.25+

Meatless

$5.25+

Lettuce, tomato, onions and mixed peppers with provolone, cheddar, and mozzarella cheese

Mediterranean

$6.00+

Lettuce, tomato, black olive, red onion, cucumber, greek dressing and feta cheese

Mortadella & Prov

$6.00+

Pastrami

$6.00+

Pepperoni & Prov

$5.25+

Prosciutto

$6.00+

Reuben

$6.00+

Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing and swiss cheese

Roast Beef

$6.00+

Salami & Prov

$6.00+

Sausage

$5.25+

Seafood Salad

$6.00+

Steak & Onions

$6.00+

Thanksgiving

$6.00+

Turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce

Tuna Salad

$6.00+

Turkey

$6.00+

Veal & Mozz

$6.00+

Fish Sandwich

$6.00+Out of stock

Brisket

$6.00+Out of stock

Pizza & Bread

Plain Pizza

$0.80+

Chourico Pizza

$0.90+

Tray Pizza No Cheese

$24.00

Order a day in advance

Stick Bread

$2.00+

Vienna Bread

$3.00

Chourico Roll

$3.00+

Spinach Roll

$3.25+

Calzone

$2.75+

Stuffed Quahog

$3.25+

Stuffing

$5.00+

Round Bread

$3.00

Order a day in advance

Sicilian Bread

$3.00

Order a day in advance

Flat Bread

$3.00

Order a day in advance

Rolls

$2.00+

Order a day in advance

1lb Dough

$1.50

Order a day in advance

Day Old Stick

$1.00

Garlic Bread

$0.50+

Pita Bread

$0.50

Garlic Bread W/ Cheese & Sauce

$1.25

Pastas, Meals & Sides

Ziti and Sauce

$6.50

Ziti & Meatball

$7.50

Spaghetti and Sauce

$6.50

Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.50

Spaghetti Garlic & Oil

$6.50

Meat Lasagna

$8.75

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.75

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

-

-

Meatball

$1.00+

Italian Sausage

$1.00+

Pint Sauce

$1.75

Quart Sauce

$3.50

-

Macaroni Salad (Cup)

$1.25+

Macaroni Salad (Pound)

$5.00+

Potato Salad (Cup)

$1.25+

Potato Salad (Pound)

$5.00+

Veggie Pasta (Cup)

$1.25+Out of stock

Stuffed Quahog

$3.25+

Shepards Pie

$8.75

Chicken Pot Pie

$8.75Out of stock

1/4lb Grated Cheese

$2.50

Soup & Salad

Kale Soup

$5.00

Minestrone Soup

$4.75

Chicken & Rice Soup

$4.75

Beef Stew

$5.25

Clam Chowder

$5.75

Broccoli & Cheddar Soup

$5.25Out of stock

Tossed Salad

$6.75

Greek Salad

$6.75

Caesar Salad

$6.75

Antipasto

$7.75

Deli

American Cheese

$5.50

Cheddar Cheese

$7.00

Feta Cheese

$6.30

Mozzarella Cheese

$4.70

Provolone Cheese

$5.10

Swiss Cheese

$6.45

Breaded Chicken

$5.25

Broccoli Rabe

$8.40

Chicken Salad

$8.15

Chourico (Ground)

$7.50

Chourico (Sliced)

$6.00

Corned Beef

$10.40

Egg

$0.50

Eggplant

$7.75

Grilled Chicken

$12.65

Hot Ham

$7.85

Imported Ham

$4.60

Mortadella

$5.75

Pastrami

$7.30

Pepperoni

$9.75

Proscuitto

$12.65

Roastbeef

$11.30

Salami

$6.55

Sausage

$6.15

Seafood Salad

$9.60

Steak & Onion

$10.70

Stuffing

$4.50

Tuna Salad

$7.50

Turkey

$8.55

Pint Sweet

$4.50

Pint Hot

$4.50

Pint Mixed

$4.50

Side Lettuce

$0.30+

Side Tomato

$0.35+

Side Olives

$0.40+

Side Pickles

$0.40+

Side Works

$0.65+

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.75

Bread Pudding

$3.00+

Rice Pudding

$3.00+

Tiramisu

$4.20+

Cannoli

$1.50+

Chocolate Cannoli

$1.50+

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

$4.20+

Peanutbutter Mousse Brownie

$4.20+

Zeppole

$5.00+

Malasada

$1.50+

Berry Ganache Croissant

$2.50Out of stock

Turtle Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Chips & Drinks

Wachusett Large

$2.60

Wachusett Small

$0.95

Dirty Chips

$1.50

Andy's Fries

$1.65

Fritos/Cheetos

$1.35

Doritos/Sun Chips

$1.20

Cape Cod

$1.05

Funyuns

$1.20

Lays

$1.15

-

Soda

$1.50

Water

$1.75

Sports Drink

$2.25

Juice

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Milk

$2.75

Core Power

$3.00

DD Coffee

$3.00

2 Litre Soda

$2.75

-

Ice

$1.99

Bucket

$1.00

Shirts & Sweatshirts

Short Sleeve

Small, Medium or Large

$12.00

X-Large or 2XL

$15.00

Long Sleeve

Small, Medium or Large

$17.50

X-Large or 2XL

$20.50

Zip-Up

Small, Medium or Large

$30.00

X-Large or 2XL

$35.00

Hoodies

Small, Medium or Large

$30.00

X-Large or 2XL

$35.00

Hat or Visor

Hat

$20.00

Visor

$20.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Located in the heart of Fall River MA. Marzillis Bakery has been making fresh bread and pizza since 1890! Taste the difference of your favorite grinder on our oven-fresh bread from store-bought ones. Our staff works hard to make sure that everything we produce is of excellent taste and quality.

Website

Location

944 Bedford St, Fall River, MA 02723

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

