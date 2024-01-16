Primo on Water Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Primo on Water Street is a dynamic new restaurant in Fall River, MA, blending Italian and Portuguese culinary traditions. It offers a diverse menu that includes classic Italian dishes with a hearty Portuguese fusion.
Location
36 Water Street, Fall River, MA 02721
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Barrett's Waterfront - 1082 Davol Street
No Reviews
1082 Davol Street Fall River, MA 02720
View restaurant