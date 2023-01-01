Joe Mags - NEW BUSINESS - 1438 North Main Street Fall River 02724
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
1438 North Main Street Fall River 02724, Fall River MA 02724
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
NEAE DA - 5054 - Fall River, Canning Blvd.
No Reviews
16 Canning Blvd. Rt. 81 Fall River, MA 02721
View restaurant