Sabitado's Pizzeria

17 Reviews

$$

1204 Fish Rd

Tiverton, RI 02878

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Large Fries
Onion Rings

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$6.99+

Specialty Pizzas

Tomato & Garlic

$9.99+

Ham & Pineapple

$9.99+

Portuguese Hawaiian

$9.99+

Chourico & Pineapple

Bacon & Pineapple

$9.99+

Chourico & Chip

$10.99+

Vegetarian

$10.29+

Onions, Peppers, Mushroom & Broccoli

Feta & Spinach

$10.29+

Feta & Tomato

$10.29+

Feta, Tomato & Spinach

$10.29+

Feta, Olive & Tomato

$10.29+

Meat Lovers

$11.99+

Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Chourico & Pepperoni

Steak & Hot Peppers

$10.99+

General Tso’s Chicken

$10.99+

General Tso sauce base w/ Chicken & Broccoli

BBQ Chicken

$10.99+

Buffalo Chicken

$10.99+

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$10.99+

Chicken Pesto

$10.99+

Pesto sauce base w/ Chicken & Tomatoes

Chicken Club

$10.99+

Ranch sauce base w/ Chicken, Bacon & Tomatoes. Topped with Lettuce

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.99+

Honey BBQ Chicken

$10.99+

Honey BBQ sauce Base w/ Chicken & Bacon. Topped with a Ranch drizzle

Portuguese Steak

$10.99+

Portuguese Steak sauce base w/ marinated steak & spicy Portuguese red peppers. Topped with a fried egg

Chicken Mozambique

$10.99+

Special

$12.49+

Onions, Peppers, Mushrooms, Olives, Sausage, Chourico & Pepperoni

Specials

Check here for our deals & specials!

2 Large Cheese Pizzas

$18.99

Tuesday Pickup Special Large Pizza

$10.99Out of stock

Wednesday Pickup Special Large Pizza

$10.99

Thursday Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.99Out of stock

2 Fish and Chips and 2 Chowders

$28.50Out of stock

Pizza of the Month

$14.99

November - Large Mac & Cheese Pizza

Grinders

Italian Cold Cut

$7.50+

Ham & Cheese

$7.50+

Salami

$7.50+

Meatball

$7.50+

Seafood Salad

$7.50+

Tuna

$7.50+

Eggplant Parmesan

$7.50+

Roast Beef

$8.00+Out of stock

Turkey

$8.00+

Chicken Salad

$8.00+Out of stock

BLT

$8.00+

Wrap - Italian Cold Cut

$8.50

Wrap - Ham & Cheese

$8.50

Wrap - Salami

$8.50

Wrap - Meatball

$8.50

Wrap - Seafood Salad

$8.50

Wrap - Tuna

$8.50

Wrap - Eggplant Parmesan

$8.50

Wrap - Roast Beef

$9.00

Wrap - Turkey

$9.00

Wrap - Chicken Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Wrap - BLT

$9.00

Grill

Steak & Cheese

$8.00+

Loaded Steak & Cheese

$8.75+

Hamburger

$7.50+

Cheeseburger

$7.75+

Linguica

$8.00+

Chourico

$8.00+

Pastrami

$8.25+

Chourico & Chips

$8.75+

Vegetarian

$8.00+

Wrap Steak & Cheese

$8.75

Wrap Loaded Steak & Cheese

$9.50

Wrap Hamburger

$8.50

Wrap Cheeseburger

$8.75

Wrap Linguica

$9.00

Wrap Chourico

$9.00

Wrap Pastrami

$9.25

Wrap Chourico & Chips

$9.75

Wrap Vegetarian

$9.00

Specialty Sub

Chicken Sub

$8.00+

Grilled Chicken

$8.00+

Chicken Stir-Fry

$8.00+

Grilled chicken w/ onions, peppers & mushrooms

Sweet & Sour Chicken Stir-Fry

$8.00+

Grilled chicken w/ onions, peppers & mushrooms. Tossed in Sweet & Sour

Chicken Parmesan

$8.00+

Buffalo Chicken

$8.00+

BBQ Chicken

$8.00+

Honey BBQ Chicken

$8.00+

Wrap Chicken

$9.00

Wrap Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Wrap Chicken Stir-Fry

$9.00

Grilled chicken w/ onions, peppers & mushrooms

Wrap Sweet & Sour Chicken Stir-Fry

$9.00

Grilled chicken w/ onions, peppers & mushrooms. Tossed in Sweet & Sour

Wrap Chicken Parmesan

$9.00

Wrap Chicken Pesto

$9.00

Wrap Buffalo Chicken

$9.00

Wrap BBQ Chicken

$9.00

Wrap Honey BBQ Chicken

$9.00

Wrap Chicken Caesar

$9.00

Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing, Lettuce & Parmesan cheese

Side Orders

Small Fries

$3.75

Large Fries

$4.50

Onion Rings

$4.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$2.99

Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$3.99

Stuffies

$3.50Out of stock

Cheese Fries

$6.99

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.99

Chourico Cheese Fries

$7.99

Buffalo Fries

$7.99

BLT Fries

$7.99

*NEW* Mozambique Fries

$7.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Peanut Butter Mousse Brownie

$4.29Out of stock

Chicken

Chicken Tenders

$8.25

Buffalo Tenders

$8.75

BBQ Tenders

$8.75

Honey BBQ Tenders

$8.75

Sweet Chili Tenders

$8.75

*NEW* Mozambique Tenders

$8.75

Chicken Wings

$8.25

Buffalo Wings

$8.75

BBQ Wings

$8.75

Honey BBQ Wings

$8.75

Sweet Chili Wings

$8.75

*NEW* Mozambique Wings

$8.75

Chicken Combo

$10.75

4 Wings, 3 Tenders, 3 Mozzarella Sticks

Buffalo Chicken Combo

$11.75

4 Wings, 3 Tenders, 3 Mozzarella Sticks

Seafood

Fish Sandwich

$7.50+

Fish & Chips

$11.25

Fish & Scallops

$16.95

Scallop Plate

$18.95

Shrimp Plate

$11.99Out of stock

Pasta

Spaghetti w/Sauce

$7.50

Spaghetti w/Meatballs

$9.00

Spaghetti w/Sausage

$9.00

Spaghetti w/Grilled Chicken

$9.50

Spaghetti w/Chourico

$9.50

Eggplant Parmesan w/Spaghetti

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan w/Spaghetti

$11.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$7.50

Antipasto Salad

$9.00

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Seafood Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.75

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.75

Soups

Soup Of The Day

$3.75Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup

Clam Chowder

$4.50Out of stock

Chips

Sm Bag Lay's Classic

$1.69

Sm Bag Lay's Salt and Vinegar

$1.69

Sm Bag Doritos

$1.69

Sm Bag Doritos Cool Ranch

$1.69

Lg Bag Doritos

$5.59

Lg Bag Lay's Classic

$4.59

Lg Bag Lay's Salt and Vinegar

$4.59

Lg Bag Cape Cod

$3.79Out of stock

Lg Bag Cape Cod Salt and Vinegar

$4.59Out of stock

Utz

$2.49

Soda

20oz Coke

$2.29

20oz Diet Coke

$2.29

20oz Sprite

$2.29

20oz Root Beer

$2.29

20oz Ginger Ale

$2.29

20oz Orange

$2.29

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.29

2 Liter Coke

$2.90

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.90

2 Liter Sprite

$2.90

Water/Other

Poland Spring Bottled Water

$1.35

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.29

Vitamin Water Power-C

$2.29

Vitamin Water Energy

$2.29

Vitamin Water Revive

$2.29

Vitamin Water Essential

$2.29Out of stock

Gatorade Red

$2.29Out of stock

Gatorade Blue

$2.29

Gatorade Orange

$2.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1204 Fish Rd, Tiverton, RI 02878

Directions

