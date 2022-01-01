Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Tiverton

Tiverton restaurants
Tiverton restaurants that serve grilled chicken

The Moose Cafe image

 

The Moose Cafe

1160 Stafford Road, Tiverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken$8.35
More about The Moose Cafe
Sabitado's Pizzeria image

PIZZA

Sabitado's Pizzeria

1204 Fish Rd, Tiverton

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$6.95
Wrap Grilled Chicken$9.00
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.75
More about Sabitado's Pizzeria

