The Flatt - Active

Whether ordering takeout, dining in, or catering for large parties, come enjoy South County's premier BBQ comfort food. Stay for the drinks and good company!

501 High St

Popular Items

Avocado Fries$9.00
Cornbread (1)$1.00
8 Chicken Wings$12.00
8 crispy bone-in wings tossed in any of our house-made sauces
Loaded Tots$16.00
Smoked pulled pork, jalapeños, tomatoes, scallions & shredded cheese over crispy tater tots; finished with a chipotle sour cream drizzle & BBQ sauce
Pulled Pork (1/2lb)$17.00
1/2 lb of inhouse smoked pulled pork and choice of 2 sides and a piece of cornbread
12 Chicken wings$16.00
6 crispy boneless wings tossed in any of our house-made sauces
Pig & Cheese$15.00
House smoked and seasoned pulled pork, topped with Dick's Mac n' Cheese on Texas Toast and served grilled
The Rotary$28.00
Three meats, three sides, and cornbread
Beef Brisket (1/2lb)$20.00
1/2 pound of house smoked brisket with 2 sides and a piece of cornbread
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.00
Location

Wakefield RI

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
