The Flatt - Active
Whether ordering takeout, dining in, or catering for large parties, come enjoy South County's premier BBQ comfort food. Stay for the drinks and good company!
501 High St
Popular Items
Location
501 High St
Wakefield RI
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Tavern on Main
Come in and enjoy!
Duck Press Kitchen & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Caf Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Local and always Organic Espresso and Coffee beverages!
Fresh fruit juices and Smoothies (never frozen)
From scratch Avocado and gourmet toasts!!
Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill
Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.