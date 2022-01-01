Go
The Beet Box

2611 W Cary

Richmond, VA 23220

Popular Items

Acai Me$10.50
Acai, Strawberry, Mango and Apple Juice Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Local Honey, Coconut Flakes
Blueberry Power$10.50
Blueberry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Nut Mylk blended and topped with housemate Granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, coconut flakes and honey. drizzle.
Hella Good$8.50
Strawberry, Mango, Lemon, Ginger, Apple Juice
Blueberry Hill$9.50
Blueberry, Banana, Peanut Butter, Vegan Vanilla Protein, Nut Mylk
G.O.A.T.$8.50
Locally Baked French BreadAvocadoTomatoOlive OilEverything Bagel Seasoning
Dragon Queen$10.50
Dragon Fruit, Strawberry, Pineapple and Apple Juice Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Local Honey, Coconut Flakes
PB Power$10.50
Banana, Peanut Butter, Chocolate Protein and Nut Mylk Topped w/ Granola, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Local Honey, Coconut Flakes
Mango- Go Crazy$9.50
Mango, Pineapple, Banana,
Vanilla Protein (V) and Apple Juice.
The Beet Goes On$8.50
Beetroot, Spinach, Strawberry, Pineapple, Apple, Ginger
West Coast Toast$8.50
Locally Baked French Bread
Avocado
Sliced Cucumber
Sprouts
Pickled Red Onion
Salt and Pepper
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

