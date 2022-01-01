Go
The Eastern Peak

536 Thompson Lane

Popular Items

Sesame Chicken$12.00
Deep-fried chicken tossed with sugar snap peas, garlic, and carrots; topped with sesame seeds, scallions, and sesame sauce, served with a bowl of Jasmine rice (Sesame Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Cashew Nuts$10.50
Cashew nuts stir-fried with carrots, roasted chili, onions, water chestnuts, bell peppers, and garlic; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
Vegetarian Delight$10.50
An assortment of broccoli, tomatoes, sugar snap peas, carrots, shiitake mushrooms, green cabbage, and garlic; served with a bowl of Jasmine rice
Ginger Dressing (12oz)-$6.00
Wok Garlic Bok Choy$6.00
Soy Sauce Noodles$10.50
Stir-fried, wide rice noodles with carrots, eggs, broccoli, and black soy sauce
Sweet and Sour Sauce$10.50
A sweet and sour blend of pineapple, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and bell peppers; served with a bowl of jasmine rice
Orange Chicken$12.00
Deep-fried chicken tossed with bell peppers, garlic, and onions; topped with orange sauce and scallions and served with a bowl of jasmine rice
(Orange Sauce cannot be gluten free)
Side Salad-Ginger Dressing-$3.50
Sautéed Vegetables-$6.00
A flavorful blend of bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms
Location

536 Thompson Lane

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
