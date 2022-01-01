Go
Toast

The Harbour At The Garage

Fish & Chips...& More!

906 Carrollton Ave Suite 410

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

906 Carrollton Ave Suite 410

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BODHI

No reviews yet

Enjoy Thai food with craft cocktails, craft beer and an excellent wine list in an inviting atmosphere. Open for dine-in and take-out. Walk-ins only.

Leviathan Bakehouse

No reviews yet

Steeped in tradition, contemporary revision.

Sidedoor Bagel

No reviews yet

hand rolled & kettle boiled sourdough bagels

Hard Truth BottleWorks

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston