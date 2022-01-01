The Lifestyle Cafe

Go
Popular Items

Lifestyle Fries$7.00
Yukon gold fries, buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, green onions and coconut bacon.
Chicken N Waffles$15.00
Red Mills Gluten Free all purpose flour and spelt flour full body waffle with cinnamon and coconut sugar brulee. Soy based chicken, oven fried to perfection and topped with red pepper infused 100% maple syrup and our house maple cream. Gluten Free lifestyle dream.
Buffalo Chicken Bites$8.00
House breaded chickun with a buffalo sauce with a side of ranch
Donut$3.00
Plant based baked donuts assorted flavors
Red Pepper Patty Melt$12.00
Beyond ground, caramelized onions, smoked gouda on sweet wheat.
Pop Tart$4.00
The real pop tart, plant based, assorted flavors.
B.L.T.$11.00
Lifestyle coconut bacon, sweet earth, spring mix, tomato, basil pesto, avocado aioli for the win.
Taco Toast$12.00
House made flour or corn tortilla topped with beyond beef taco meat and house made pico. Avocado aioli for the finishing touch of gluten free goodness.
Creamy Kale$11.00
Fresh purple kale tossed in our house made creamy aminos dressing, caramelized onions and topped with hemp seed coconut bacon and sprouts.
Lifestyle Waffles$10.00
Red Mills Gluten Free all purpose flour and spelt flour full body waffle with cinnamon and coconut sugar brulee.
OPTIONAL ADD ON
Oyster Mushroom 'chicken' fried to perfection and topped with red pepper infused 100% maple syrup and our house maple cream.

Location

891 Oak Street

Columbus OH

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
