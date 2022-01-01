Go
Toast

The Jimmy

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)

Popular Items

Mushroom Pizza$21.00
Urban Gourmet Farm mushrooms, taleggio, balsamic reduction
Radicchio Caesar Salad$13.00
Grilled sweet onion, pecorino, anchovy, scallion oil
Pappardelle Brisket Ragu$25.00
Brisket ragu
Pepperoni$16.00
Margharita Pizza$16.00
"Bianco di Napoli" tomato, basil, siano fiore di latte
Salsiccia Pizza$18.00
House-made fennel sausage, dandelion, red onion, ricotta
Sweet Potato Lune$19.00
Sweet potato, sorghum butter, pecan
*contains nuts
Local Lettuces$15.00
Red Lime Vinaigrette, Daikon, Benne Cured Egg Yolk, Ricotta Salata
The Jimmy Chop Salad$18.00
cucumber, salami, radish, cacio, ceci, oregano vinaigrette, crispy bits
*contains nuts
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X

Charlotte NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd

No reviews yet

Authentic Smokehouse with a variety of BBQ styles from across the states

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Selwyn Pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cantina 1511- Park Rd

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston