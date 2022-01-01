Go
Toast

Tiny's Cantina

Come in and enjoy!

TACOS

229 Flatbush Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (11 reviews)

Popular Items

Suadero Tacos$17.00
Morgan's smoked brisket,
onions, cilantro
Birria De Res$19.00
Pulled beef shank, onions, cheese, cilantro, bone marrow
Wings Al Pastor$14.00
8 Wings with adobo marinade, pineapple salsa
Camaron Blt$17.00
Beer-battered shrimp, chipotle bacon, agave-habanero aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo.
Shrimp Diablo$24.00
Spicy chipotle marinated shrimp served over rice with baby vegetables
Guacamole Classico$18.00
Homemade Corn Tortilla Chips
Smart Water$4.00
Carnitas Tacos$13.00
Salsa cruda, pork rinds, onions, cilantro
Burrito Bowl$18.00
Pickled onions, pico de gallo, jalepenos, queso, crema, baby arugula, salsa roja, quacamole, rice, beans, grilled chicken breast
Pescado Al Pastor$16.00
Adobo-marinated fish, charred pineapple, pickled onions
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

229 Flatbush Avenue

Brooklyn NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Harlem Shake Park Slope

No reviews yet

Burgers, shakes, and good times, now the Brooklyn way!

Hot Dog Factory

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Black Iron Burger

No reviews yet

Automatic 18% Gratuity on Tables 5 People or less.
Automatic 20% Gratuity on Tables 6 People or more.

Negril BK

No reviews yet

Jerk, Rum and Caribbean vibes. That is the very basis of the experience we intend to offer to each of our guests. Every dish & cocktail that we innovate comes with authentic flavors accompanied by our chef’s culinary twist. We pride ourselves on culinary innovation that an entire family can enjoy. We will always have our staples along with new features that are sure to take you on a journey of enjoyment. If you’re a family that enjoys a well prepared, satisfying meal then make your reservations today.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston