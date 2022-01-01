Tiny's Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
TACOS
229 Flatbush Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
229 Flatbush Avenue
Brooklyn NY
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Harlem Shake Park Slope
Burgers, shakes, and good times, now the Brooklyn way!
Hot Dog Factory
Come in and enjoy!
Black Iron Burger
Automatic 18% Gratuity on Tables 5 People or less.
Automatic 20% Gratuity on Tables 6 People or more.
Negril BK
Jerk, Rum and Caribbean vibes. That is the very basis of the experience we intend to offer to each of our guests. Every dish & cocktail that we innovate comes with authentic flavors accompanied by our chef’s culinary twist. We pride ourselves on culinary innovation that an entire family can enjoy. We will always have our staples along with new features that are sure to take you on a journey of enjoyment. If you’re a family that enjoys a well prepared, satisfying meal then make your reservations today.