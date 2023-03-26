Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Bars & Lounges

Negril BK Park Slope, Brooklyn

1,392 Reviews

$$

256 5th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11215

TAKEOUT APPETIZERS

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Grilled Jerk Spiced • Jerk Aioli or Tamarind Hibiscus Glazed • Ranch

BBQ Ribs

BBQ Ribs

$14.00

Dry Rubbed, Sorrel Infused.

Spring Roll

Spring Roll

$14.00Out of stock

Ackee & Saltfish, Tamarind Sauce.

Pepper Shrimp

Pepper Shrimp

$16.00

Tostones and Sylvia's Secret Sauce.

Jerk Lamb Meatballs

Jerk Lamb Meatballs

$11.00

100% Natural Lamb, Mint Yogurt.

Kale Salad

Kale Salad

$12.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Mango Vinaigrette and Parmesan.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Shaved Parmesan, herb croutons, not your average dressing.

Corn Soup

Corn Soup

$8.00

Corn and Carrots.

Irie Pizza

Irie Pizza

Roasted Garlic, Tomato, Zucchini and Fresh Mozzarella.

TAKEOUT ENTREES

Braised Oxtail

Braised Oxtail

$32.00

Rice & Peas and Market Vegetables.

Catch Of The Day

Catch Of The Day

$39.00Out of stock

Hearth Oven Roasted Whole Fish, Creole Sauce and Market Vegetables.

Crispy Snapper Topped with Creole Shrimp

Crispy Snapper Topped with Creole Shrimp

$45.00

Choice of Rice and Market Vegetables.

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$26.00

Rice of Choice and Market Vegetables.

Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$28.00

Rice of Choice and Market Vegetables.

D' Roundabout

D' Roundabout

$50.00

Oxtail, Curry Goat, Jerk Chicken, Rice & Peas, Pumpkin Rice, Fried Plantains and Market Vegetables.

Escovitch Snapper

Escovitch Snapper

$36.00

Topped with Spicy Pickled Vegetables, Rice & Peas and Market Vegetables.

Fried Chicken & Hibiscus Waffle

Fried Chicken & Hibiscus Waffle

$26.00Out of stock

Maple syrup.

Half Rotisserie Jerk Chicken

Half Rotisserie Jerk Chicken

$31.00

1/2 Chicken, Rice & Peas and Market Vegetables.

Jerk Pork

Jerk Pork

$26.00Out of stock

Rice & Peas and Market Vegetables.

Island Pasta

Island Pasta

$30.00

Homemade Fresh Daily, Seared Shrimp and Spicy Tomato / Coconut Broth.

Island Pasta (Gluten Free)

Island Pasta (Gluten Free)

$25.00

Homemade Fresh Daily and Spicy Tomato / Coconut Broth.

Island Pasta (Vegan)

Island Pasta (Vegan)

$25.00

Homemade Fresh Daily and Spicy Tomato / Coconut Broth.

Island Pasta (Vegetarian)

Island Pasta (Vegetarian)

$23.00

Homemade Fresh Daily and Spicy Tomato / Coconut Broth.

Ital Stew Peas

Ital Stew Peas

$20.00Out of stock

Rice of Choice and Market Vegetables.

Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$27.00

Sauce of Choice, Rice of Choice and Market Vegetables.

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$20.00

Quinoa, Scotch Bonnet and Green Pea Puree.

Salmon

Salmon

$28.00

Sauce of Choice, Rice of Choice and Market Vegetables.

Tropical Seafood Stew

Tropical Seafood Stew

$37.00

Salmon, Jumbo Shrimp, Mussels, Calamari, Coconut Habanero Broth. Served with Rice of Choice and Market Vegetables.

Sides

SD Mac & Cheese

SD Mac & Cheese

$13.00
SD Pumpkin Rice

SD Pumpkin Rice

$9.00
SD Rice & Peas

SD Rice & Peas

$9.00
SD French Fries

SD French Fries

$8.00

SD Roasted Vegetables

$10.00
SD Fried Sweet Plantains

SD Fried Sweet Plantains

$8.00
SD Jasmine Rice

SD Jasmine Rice

$8.00

Family Dinners

Caribbean Family Style Dinner (Pre Order - Serves 4 People)
Option A: 2 Whole Snapper

Option A: 2 Whole Snapper

$84.00

Choice of Cooking Style, Choice of Rice and Market Vegetables.

Option B: Whole Jerk Rotisserie Chicken

Option B: Whole Jerk Rotisserie Chicken

$80.00

Choice of Cooking Style, Choice of Rice and Market Vegetables.

Non Alcoholic Beverages To Go

Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$6.00
Sorrel

Sorrel

$6.00
Pina Colada Virgin

Pina Colada Virgin

$10.00
Club Soda

Club Soda

$2.00
Coke

Coke

$2.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00Out of stock

7 Up

$2.00

Ting

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Jerk, Rum and Caribbean vibes. That is the very basis of the experience we intend to offer to each of our guests. Every dish & cocktail that we innovate comes with authentic flavors accompanied by our chef’s culinary twist. We pride ourselves on culinary innovation that an entire family can enjoy. We will always have our staples along with new features that are sure to take you on a journey of enjoyment. If you’re a family that enjoys a well prepared, satisfying meal then make your reservations today.

Website

Location

256 5th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Directions

Gallery
Negril BK image
Negril BK image
Negril BK image
Negril BK image

