Two Boots continues to grow while striving to maintain its idiosyncratic style and commitment to the community, supporting over thirty arts organizations, plus countless schools and social service agencies. Acclaimed as the best slice of pizza in the best pizza town in the world, Two Boots has become, as Time Out New York, put it “not just a restaurant, but a genuine NYC institution.” We remain proud of our East Village roots, and proud to be bringing our unique Cajun-Italian cooking — and karma — to the rest of the world.

42 Ave A

Popular Items

The Pep (10")$12.45
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Sm- Caesar Salad$8.95
Organic romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan, and house-made Caesar dressing
Cheese (18")$20.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
The Pep (18")$24.95
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Cheese (10")$9.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
Garlic Knots (3)$3.95
House made garlic knots tossed in butter, parsley, garlic, and parmesan. Served with a side of marinara.
The Pep (14")$19.20
Our classic piquant sauce, cup and char pepperoni, and premium whole milk mozzarella
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.00
House baked chocolate chip cookies
Sm- House Salad$7.95
Organic mesclun mix, chick peas, shredded carrots, and red onions
Cheese (14")$15.95
Our classic piquant sauce and premium whole milk mozzarella
42 Ave A

New York NY

Sunday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:59 am
