Westville - East
4,682 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Casual American Food
Location
173 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sauce Pizzeria - East Village - 345 East 12th Street
No Reviews
345 East 12th Street New York, NY 10003
View restaurant