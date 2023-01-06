Restaurant header imageView gallery

Westville - East

4,682 Reviews

$$

173 Avenue A

New York, NY 10009

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled NY Strip Steak
Lunch Grilled Salmon

Join us to give back to the LES Girls Club

DONATE TO THE LES GIRLS CLUB

DONATE TO THE LES GIRLS CLUB

$5.00

Join us to give back in our neighborhood this holiday season. Westville will match all donations! Since 1996 the Lower Eastside Girls Club has supported young women and gender expansive youth of color throughout New York City in leveraging their inner power to shape a better future for themselves, their community and the world. Programming includes intergenerational classes in yoga, movement and mindfulness, meditation, nutrition and culinary education, and access to counseling and family and maternity support services including parenting support groups and classes, workforce development and job training

Lunch Specials

Soup: Split Pea

Soup: Split Pea

w/ Croutons

Big Winter Salad

Big Winter Salad

$18.00

Kale and radicchio topped with grilled chicken, butternut squash, apples, shredded brussels, pumpkin seeds, cranberries and herbed goat cheese w/ maple yogurt dressing

Mexican Chicken Sandwich

Mexican Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

avocado, refried beans, cotija cheese, lettuce & tomato on a baguette w/ fries or arugula & marinated red onion salad

Argentinian Rice Bowl

Argentinian Rice Bowl

$15.00

w/ grilled chorizo, asparagus, potatoes, zucchini, peppers and onions over chimichurri rice, topped with avocado and cherry tomatoes

Lunch Crispy Vegan Quinoa & Artichoke Burger

Lunch Crispy Vegan Quinoa & Artichoke Burger

$14.00

with chopped kale, avocado & homemade coconut sriracha ranch on a vegan bun

Grilled Lamb Burger

Grilled Lamb Burger

$17.00

with homemade tzatziki and fresh herb salad on a portuguese muffin served w/ fries or arugula and marinated red onion salad

Appetizers

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

Westville Market Vegetables

Westville Market Vegetables

$8.00

choose from over twenty daily vegetables

Lunch Chicken Tenders

Lunch Chicken Tenders

$10.00

w/ cool blue cheese & hot buffalo sauce

Smokey Mac & Cheese

Smokey Mac & Cheese

$12.00

our award-winning favorite made with a blend of smoked gouda & cheddar cheese

Chili

Chili

a classic favorite w/ beans, mixed vegetables & herbs w/ optional sour cream add turkey +1

French Fries

French Fries

$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00
Truffle Parm Fries

Truffle Parm Fries

$9.00

topped with grated parm

Salads

Lunch Arugula & Parm

Lunch Arugula & Parm

$11.00

with lemon olive oil dressing

Lunch Kale

Lunch Kale

$14.00

raw kale, marinated red onion, blue cheese, pumpkin seeds, sweet roasted walnuts, dried cranberries & lemon olive oil

Lunch Westville Cobb

Lunch Westville Cobb

$15.00

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado & blue cheese over romaine & mixed greens with balsamic lemon dill vinaigrette

Lunch Greek

Lunch Greek

$15.00

cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, marinated red onions, olives & feta over romaine & mixed greens w/ balsamic lemon dill vinaigrette & a grilled baguette w/ herbed goat cheese

Lunch Classic Caesar

Lunch Classic Caesar

$12.00

romaine with homemade croutons, parmigiano reggiano & caesar dressing

Lunch Pesto Chicken

Lunch Pesto Chicken

$18.00

grilled chicken with basil pesto, cherry tomatoes, avocado, zucchini noodles & pickled onions over baby spinach & romaine

Plates

Lunch Market Plate

Lunch Market Plate

$13.00

choice of three market vegetables

Lunch Breaded Chicken Cutlet

Lunch Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$19.00

with 2 market vegetables

Lunch Grilled Salmon

Lunch Grilled Salmon

$20.00

with 2 market vegetables

Grilled NY Strip Steak

Grilled NY Strip Steak

$32.00

with fries, arugula and marinated red onion salad and garlic, herb aioli

Lunch Market Bowl

Lunch Market Bowl

$15.00

choice of jasmine rice, farro, or red quinoa; chimichuri or teriyaki sauce; and two vegetables: artichoke, asparagus, beets, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cauliflower, cherry tomatoes, kale, green beans, green peas, mushrooms or zucchini

Dinner Market Plate

Dinner Market Plate

$18.00

choice of four market vegetables

Burgers & Hot Dogs

Lunch Hamburger

Lunch Hamburger

$14.00

8 oz char-grilled burger on a portuguese muffin, served w/ fries or arugula & marinated red onion salad

Lunch Cast Iron Turkey Burger

Lunch Cast Iron Turkey Burger

$14.00

fresh ground turkey breast patty on a portuguese muffin

Lunch Beyond Burger

Lunch Beyond Burger

$16.00

vegan smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, pickles & homemade russian sauce on a vegan bun

Lunch Hebrew National Special

Lunch Hebrew National Special

$12.00

two beef hot dogs served w/ a market vegetable or fries or arugula & marinated red onion salad

Lunch Vegan Special

Lunch Vegan Special

$12.00

two soy hot dogs served with choice of fries, arugula and marinated red onion salad or a market side

Hebrew Solo

Hebrew Solo

$4.00

one beef hotdog w/ choice of toppings

Vegan Solo

Vegan Solo

$4.00

one soy hot dog w/ choice of toppings

Sandwiches

Lunch Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Lunch Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$16.00

w/ avocado, arugula, chipotle mayo on a portuguese muffin and arugula and marinated red onion salad

Classic Steak

Classic Steak

$16.00

w/ caramelized onions & horseradish mayo on a club roll

Lunch Crispy Fish

Lunch Crispy Fish

$16.00

breaded cod w/ classic coleslaw, romaine & homemade tartar sauce on a club roll

C.B.L.T.

C.B.L.T.

$16.00

grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle mayo on a club roll

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

cheddar & gouda blend melted on a grilled portuguese muffin w/ optional tomato add bacon+2

Protein

Side of 8oz Grilled Chicken

Side of 8oz Grilled Chicken

$7.00
Side of Breaded Chicken Cutlet

Side of Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$7.00
Side of 6oz Grilled Salmon

Side of 6oz Grilled Salmon

$10.00
Shrimp

Shrimp

$10.00
Side of Grilled Sirloin Steak

Side of Grilled Sirloin Steak

$11.00

6oz Grilled Sirloin

Sides

Side of 8oz Grilled Chicken

Side of 8oz Grilled Chicken

$7.00
Side of Breaded Chicken Cutlet

Side of Breaded Chicken Cutlet

$7.00
6oz Grilled Sirloin

6oz Grilled Sirloin

$11.00
Side of 6oz Grilled Salmon

Side of 6oz Grilled Salmon

$10.00
Shrimp

Shrimp

$10.00

Cold Drinks

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$3.00
Seltzer

Seltzer

$3.00
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$4.00

Unsweetened black iced tea.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

Made fresh in house.

Mint Lemonade

Mint Lemonade

$6.00

Lemonade, mint, honey and ice blended for a refreshing treat.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.00

Natalie's fresh squeezed

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$5.00
Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$5.50
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.50
Flat Lurisia Water

Flat Lurisia Water

$6.00
Sparkling Lurisia Water

Sparkling Lurisia Water

$6.00
Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

Coffee

$4.00
Tea

Tea

$4.00

Harney & Sons

Americano

Americano

$4.50
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00
Latte

Latte

$5.50
Espresso

Espresso

$4.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$5.00
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.50
Mocha

Mocha

$5.50
Cortado

Cortado

$4.50
Health Tea

Health Tea

$5.00

fresh ginger, sage, mint, lemon, orange and cinnamon w/ side of honey

Wine Glass

TEMPRANILLO San Vicente de la Son Sierra, Rioja, Spain

$12.00

MALBEC Bodegas Escorihuela, Gascon, Mendoza, Argentina

$13.00

plum, berries, red fruit marmalade, violet

PINOT NOIR Pike Road, Willamette Valley, Oregon 

$14.00

raspberry, cocoa, green pepper

CABERNET SAUVIGNON Dusoil, Lodi, California

$13.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC Frenzy, New Zealand

$13.00

passion fruit, guava, black currant, fresh herbs

PINOT GRIGIO Salvalai, Delle Venzie, Italy

$12.00

green apple, floral, lemon zest

CHARDONNAY Routestock, Carneros Napa Valley, California 

$13.00

jasmine, thyme, ginger

ROSÉ Laroche, Languedoc, France

$12.00

strawberry, raspberry, white flowers, lemon

PROSECCO Romio, Italy

$12.00

vanilla, fresh citrus, dry

Dressings and Sauces

House Dressing

House Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Lemon Olive Oil

$1.00

Lemon Dill

$1.00

Balsamic Lemon Dill Vinaigrette

$1.00

Hot Buffalo

$1.00
Tahini

Tahini

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00
Horseradish Mayo

Horseradish Mayo

$1.00

Pies & Cakes

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$10.00

Old-fashioned granny smith apple pie with cinnamon and walnuts, served a la mode.

Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$10.00

Buttery crunchy crust with caramel filling and toasted pecans.

Molten Chocolate Cake

Molten Chocolate Cake

$10.00

A chocolate lover's dream with dark Belgian chocolate & a soft, melted center. Gluten Free

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Carrots, raisins, walnuts & cream cheese frosting (gluten-free)

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$4.00

our classic buttery, warm cookie w/ gooey pieces of chocolate

Sunday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:30 pm
Casual American Food

Location

173 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009

