Ferns 166 First Avenue

166 First Avenue

New York, NY 10009

Appetizers

Deviled Egg

$2.00

Smoked Paprika, Cornichon

Bread & Butter

$7.00

Sourdough, Cultured Butter, Sea Salt

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Orange Zest, Toasted Fennel

Spicy Pickles

$5.00

Sour Pickles

$5.00

Handhelds

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Togarashi Hot Honey, Ranch, Pickled Daikon, Cucumber

Shrimp Burger

$18.00

Pickled Fennel, Lettuce, Avocado, Sriracha Mayo

Slaw Dog

$9.00

Sweet & Spicy Mustard, Fried Shallots

Dry Aged Cheeseburger

$19.00

Two Patties, House Sauce, Lettuce Pickles

Impossible Cheeseburger

$19.00

Two Vegetarian Patties, Lettuce, Cheese, House Sauce, Pickles

SINGLE Dry Aged Cheeseburger

$13.00

Two Patties, House Sauce, Lettuce Pickles

SINGLE Impossible Cheeseburger

$13.00

Two Vegetarian Patties, Lettuce, Cheese, House Sauce, Pickles

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side SP Fries

$4.00

EXTRA Sourdough Bread

$3.00

EXTRA Seeded Wheat Bread

$3.00

EXTRA Focaccia Bread

$3.00

EXTRA Side Veggies

$3.00

EXTRA Pita

$3.00

Side Turkey

$5.00

Gluten Free Seeded Wheat Bread

$4.00

Extra Gluten Free Seeded Bread

$4.00

Entrees

Basket of Fries

$11.00

Regular or Sweet Potato, Black Pepper Aioli, House Sauce

Basket SP Fries

$11.00

Regular or Sweet Potato, Black Pepper Aioli, House Sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower

$15.00

Celery Salad, Bleu Cheese, Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Crunchy Vegetables, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan, Herbed Caesar

Drunken Mussels

$19.00

Peperonata Broth, Creme Fraiche, Salsa Verde, Herbed Focaccia

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$14.00

Delicata Squash

$15.00

Sweet Potato Tahini, Pistachio, Zesty Labneh, Pomegranate

Brussels Sprouts & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Garlic & Herb Boursin, Pecorino, Seeded Wheat

Black Bean Quesadilla

$15.00

Avocado Crema, Salsa Ranchero

Dessert

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$9.00

Nutella Ganche, Hazelnuts

Baked Apples a la Mode

$8.00

Gelato

$6.00

Sauces

Side Bleu Cheese

Side Ranch

Side Buffalo

Side Sriracha Mayo

Side Hot Honey

Side Avocado Pesto

Side Caesar

Starters

Basket of Fries

$11.00

Regular or Sweet Potato, Black Pepper Aioli, House Sauce

Basket SP Fries

$11.00

Regular or Sweet Potato, Black Pepper Aioli, House Sauce

Donut of the Week

Ask your server

Roasted Garlic Hummus

$14.00

Pecan Cinnamon Roll

$8.00Out of stock

Brunch Handhelds

Dry Aged Cheeseburger

$19.00

Two Patties, House Sauce, Lettuce Pickles

Impossible Cheeseburger

$19.00

Two Vegetarian Patties, Lettuce, Cheese, House Sauce, Pickles

Shrimp Burger

$18.00

Pickled Fennel, Lettuce, Avocado, Sriracha Mayo

BLT

$15.00

Avocado Pesto, Black Pepper Aioli, Herbed Focaccia

Fried Chicken Biscuit

$16.00

Egg and Cheese Bisc

$15.00

SINGLE Dry Aged Cheeseburger

$13.00

Two Patties, House Sauce, Lettuce Pickles

SINGLE Impossible Cheeseburger

$13.00

Two Vegetarian Patties, Lettuce, Cheese, House Sauce, Pickles

Fork & Knife

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Crunchy Vegetables, Garlic Croutons, Parmesan, Herbed Caesar

Scrambled Egg Bowl

$8.00

Scrambled eggs plus your choice of mix-ins

Stuffed French Toast

$15.00

Pistachio Granola, Blueberry Syrup, Strawberry Cream

Avocado Toast

$14.00

Zesty Labneh, Whipped Tahini, Toasted Sesame, Pomegranate Seeds

Seasonal Quiche

$12.00

Pecorino, Cucumber Tomato Salad

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Strawberry Ricotta Toast

$8.00Out of stock

Brunch Sides

Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon

$8.00

Bowl of Fruit

$5.00

Tater Tots

$6.00

Yogurt & Granola

$5.00

w/ Mixed Berries

Half Avocado

$6.00

w/ Everything Seasoning

Sausage Patties

$6.00

w/ Maple Syrup

Multigrain Toast

$5.00

w/ Butter

Side Biscuit

$6.00

w/ Honey Butter, Strawberry Preserves

EXTRA Pita

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side SP Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Brunch Drinks

Pineaperol Spritz

$13.00

Hot Coffee

$4.00

Painkiller

$13.00

Rum, Pineapple, Coconut, Fresh-Squeezed Orange Juice

Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Martinellis Apple Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

$13 Special

$13.00

$12 Special

$12.00

Lavender 75

$13.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Sauces

Side Bleu Cheese

Side Ranch

Side Buffalo

Side Sriracha Mayo

Side Hot Honey

Side Avocado Pesto

Side Caesar

Merchandise

Black T-Shirt

$30.00

Green T-Shirt

$30.00

Sweatshirt

$50.00

Ferns Hat

$30.00

Camp Mug

$15.00

Tote Bag

$60.00Out of stock

Staff Merchandise

Black T-Shirt Staff

$22.00

Sweatshirt Staff

$29.00

Green T-Shirt

$15.00

Hat Staff

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
166 First Avenue, New York, NY 10009

