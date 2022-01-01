Go
Vines Grille & Wine Bar

Founded in 2003, Vines is an upscale locally owned and operated restaurant. Our mission is to source the best quality ingredients to provide an unparalleled dining experience. We serve heritage meats, wild caught seafood, and the freshest produce available. We are passionate about wine. With over 600 selections, our ever evolving wine list represents current interests, unique finds, rare allocations, certifiable classics & generally cool stuff. We focus on selecting quality wines from small boutique wineries as well as the top producers from around the globe. There is a perfect wine for every dish, person, and moment, our passion is helping you find it.

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Upscale
Intimate
Formal
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

7533 Sand Lake Rd.

Orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
