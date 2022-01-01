Go
Toast

Voodoo Doughnut

Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.

22 SW 3rd Ave.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Old Dirty Bastard$3.00
Raised yeast doughnut with chocolate frosting, chocolate cream-filled cookies, and peanut butter.
Bacon Maple Bar$3.50
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting and bacon on top!
Maple Blazer Blunt$1.25
Raised yeast doughnut rolled into a blunt and dusted with cinnamon sugar. The top is dipped in maple frosting and red sprinkle embers.
Portland Cream$2.25
Raised yeast shell filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate and two eyeballs, representing the vision of the great city of Portland.
Homer$2.00
Raised ring dipped in strawberry flavored frosting and a smattering of round sprinkles.
Apple Fritter$3.00
Fried dough with apple chunks and cinnamon covered in a glaze.
Voodoo Dozen$17.00
Staff-picked baker's dozen- some classic, some Voodoo crazy. Please note that no modifications can be accommodated.
Raised Glazed$1.00
Raised yeast doughnut with glaze.
Maple Bar$1.75
Raised yeast doughnut with maple frosting on top.
Voodoo Doll$3.25
Raised yeast doughnut filled with raspberry jelly topped with chocolate frosting and a pretzel stake. Characteristics of Voodoo Dolls are all different.
See full menu

Location

22 SW 3rd Ave.

Portland OR

Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tube PDX

No reviews yet

Elephants at World Trade Center

No reviews yet

Our newest location features everything you love about our Flying Elephants, plus a full grill!

Spark

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maxwell

No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston