Voodoo Doughnut
Bring home Voodoo Doughnut, the foodie-culture doughnut shop that conjured unforgettable, picture-worthy classics like the Bacon Maple Bar, The Memphis Mafia, and the Portland Cream.
Voodoo Doughnut locations can create custom doughnut orders, perform wedding ceremonies and lends you that all-around magic you can't get anywhere else.
Most Voodoo Doughnut locations are open 24/7.
Location
22 SW 3rd Ave.
Portland OR
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 4:59 am
