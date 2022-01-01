WB's kitchen + catering
Celebrity Chef Crafted Seasonal Menu Meal Prep Plans Available
Gourmet Catering To Go
279 Main Street
Popular Items
Location
279 Main Street
Frisco TX
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Clean Juice
Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!
Wing Snob
We Just Have Better Wings!
GOATs Arena Sports Bar
Come in and enjoy!
KPop Burger & Crab King
Come in and enjoy!