WB's kitchen + catering

Celebrity Chef Crafted Seasonal Menu Meal Prep Plans Available
Gourmet Catering To Go

279 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sauteed Chicken Picatta (gf)$15.00
sauteed chicken breast, whipped potatoes, wilted spinach + lemon-caper butter
Beef Stroganoff$19.00
beef tenderloin tips sauteed with onion + cooked in rich beef broth sauce finished with sour cream + mushrooms over egg noodles
Simple Garden$7.00
mixed greens, cucumber, carrot, tomato, croutons + choice of dressing
Classic Caesar$9.00
romaine lettuce mix, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese + classic caesar dressing
WB's Award Winning Chili (gf)$15.00
pasture raised Texas beef, onions, spices, Lone Star beer, roasted tomatoes, slow simmered with no beans + shredded cheese on the side (16 oz)
Chicken Tenders + Fries$8.00
breaded chicken breasts tenders + crinkle cut french fries
Roasted Beet (gf) (vg)$12.00
roasted beets, arugula, local goat cheese, candied pecans + blood orange vinaigrette
Red Wine Braised Lamb Bolognese$17.00
slow simmered with rosemary + finished with cream over bowtie pasta + pecorino romano cheese
Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
classic chicken pot pie with flaky, buttery crust, creamy sauce,+ hearty mix of chicken + vegetables
Decadant Brownies$3.00
the name says it all. made with chocolate chips / no nuts so its allergy friendly
Location

Frisco TX

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
