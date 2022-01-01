Caterers you'll love

Cuisine background

Hiring a team of caterers is the ideal solution when you need to host a gathering or an event – and don't have the time to make all of the arrangements on your own. Caterers will handle everything from the tablecloths and silverware down to cleaning up and the actual serving of the event itself.

Hiring caterers is a must if you're hosting a large event because these businesses have the right experience to handle the pace. The best also provide their own tables, chairs, decorations, and anything else required to pull off the event. Others only offer food service, so call ahead of time to see what's on the menu.

Most of the time, people hire caterers for special occasions like weddings, but you don't necessarily have to wait for such a moment. Anytime you don't have what you need to host an event alone, a caterer can save the day. Caterers also usually come with their own staff, but you can customize their services based on a specific need. For instance, if you have everything you need except for a bartender, a caterer can provide one for the event.

Los Angeles's best caterers

Magnolia Bakery image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Magnolia Bakery

8389 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2483 reviews)
Takeout
Mayfield image

FRENCH FRIES

Mayfield

31761 Camino Capistrano #5 & #6, San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.4 (883 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
MAMÓN image

 

MAMÓN

26676 Portola Pkwy Suite D, Foothill Ranch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Boston's best caterers

Bakers' Best Catering image

 

Bakers' Best Catering

150 Gould Street, Needham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
La Qchara image

SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES

La Qchara

506 franklin st, Melrose

Avg 4.7 (1207 reviews)
Takeout
Mei Mei image

 

Mei Mei

Homebase - 506 Park Drive, Boston

Avg 4.2 (1003 reviews)
Takeout
Washington, D.C.'s best caterers

Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center image

 

Surefire Pit BBQ @ Virginia Golf Center

5801 Clifton Road, Clifton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pizza Policy image

 

Pizza Policy

1335 14TH STREET NW, WASHINGTON

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fryer's Roadside image

 

Fryer's Roadside

-12830 new hampshire ave, Colesville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Miami's best caterers

In Good Taste Cafe and Catering image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

In Good Taste Cafe and Catering

1445 N Congress Ave, Delray Beach

Avg 4.5 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Douglas K. Catering image

 

Douglas K. Catering

3601 W. Commercial #29, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Union Station Cafe image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Union Station Cafe

9960 NW 116th Way, Medley

Avg 4.4 (231 reviews)
Takeout
Austin's best caterers

Tiny Pies® image

 

Tiny Pies®

3736 Bee Cave Rd #8b, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
Firewild Holiday Meals image

 

Firewild Holiday Meals

201 North Main Street, Elgin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookbook image

 

Cookbook

710 W Cesar Chavez, Austin

No reviews yet
Takeout
San Diego's best caterers

Cali BBQ- Barrio Logan image

 

Cali BBQ- Barrio Logan

2707 Boston Avenue, San Diego

No reviews yet
Takeout
Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck image

 

Craft House- Del Mar Skydeck

12841 El Camino Real, Suite 202, San Diego

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Oak and Anchor BBQ image

 

Oak and Anchor BBQ

16404 Swartz Canyon Rd, Ramona

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baltimore's best caterers

SugarBakers Cakes image

 

SugarBakers Cakes

752 Frederick Rd., Catonsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Döner Brös image

KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Döner Brös

3204 St Paul St, Baltimore

Avg 4.6 (1131 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Helmand image

 

The Helmand

806 N Charles St, Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (1191 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Providence's best caterers

Island Time Catering Co. image

 

Island Time Catering Co.

1134 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dips Dips image

 

Dips Dips

71 Westfield St, Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Keane's Woodfired Catering image

 

Keane's Woodfired Catering

1850 Broad St., Cranston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Richmond's best caterers

EAT Kitchen and Catering image

 

EAT Kitchen and Catering

10400 Leadbetter Road, Ashland

Avg 4.9 (57 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Deep Run Roadhouse image

 

Deep Run Roadhouse

12379 Gayton Road, Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tazza Kitchen image

 

Tazza Kitchen

3332 Pump Road, Henrico

No reviews yet
Takeout
New York's best caterers

Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

1 Sylvan Way, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Dartcor image

 

Dartcor

8 Campus Drive, Parsippany

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roast Sandwich House image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • FRENCH FRIES

Roast Sandwich House

827 wall whitman road, Melville

Avg 4.7 (3413 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicago's best caterers

THE JERK SPOT image

 

THE JERK SPOT

1212 WEST 111TH STREET, CHICAGO

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Soul & Smoke image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Soul & Smoke

1601 Payne St, Evanston

Avg 4.8 (385 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Niko's Grill and Pub image

 

Niko's Grill and Pub

7509 S Grant Hwy, Marengo

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philadelphia's best caterers

Limoncello West Chester image

PIZZA • PASTA

Limoncello West Chester

9 North Walnut St, West Chester

Avg 4.7 (1417 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods image

 

Jamie Hollander Gourmet Foods

415 South York Rd, New Hope

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brick & Brew image

TAPAS • GRILL

Brick & Brew

400 E King St, Malvern

Avg 4.2 (1268 reviews)
Takeout
San Francisco's best caterers

Burma Superstar | SF2BAY image

 

Shakewell | SF2BAY

Marin Art & Garden Center 30 Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Ross

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cuisine of Nepal | SF2BAY image

 

Pyeong Chang Tofu House | SF2BAY

201 Lafayette Cir, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dumpling Time image

 

Dumpling Time

201 Lafayette Circle, Lafayette

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Dallas's best caterers

Crest Bistro image

 

Crest Bistro

6100 state highway 121, frisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mama's Daughters' Diner image

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving

Avg 5 (139 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
TLC Vegan Kitchen image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TLC Vegan Kitchen

520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10, Garland

Avg 4.3 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Atlanta's best caterers

The Little Farmhouse Cafe image

 

The Little Farmhouse Cafe

3781 Presidential Pkwy. FP-309, Atlanta

No reviews yet
Takeout
Zunzi's image

SANDWICHES

Zunzi's

1971 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta

Avg 4.7 (1421 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Southern Classic Foods image

 

Southern Classic Foods

1570 holcomb bridge road unit #355, roswell

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
