EAT Kitchen and Catering
57 Reviews
$$
10400 Leadbetter Road
Ashland, VA 23005
Popular Items
Bakery & Sweets
Croissant - Butter
Vegetarian
Cinnamon Roll Biscuit
Homemade and topped with royal icing. Vegetarian
Lemon Blueberry Scone
Vegetarian
Dough Bites
Four name deep fried to a golden brown and topped with powdered sugar. Vegetarian
Blueberry Muffin
Vegetarian
Poppy Lemon Muffins
Bagel w/ Spread
Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cup
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free
Pumpkin Scone
Biscuits
Buttermilk Biscuit
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy
Buttermilk biscuit served open-faced with our sausage gravy
Crispy Chicken Biscuit
Hand-breaded and deep fried chicken breast topped with hot honey drizzle and pickles, served on our homemade buttermilk biscuit
Cinnamon Roll Biscuit
Homemade and topped with royal icing. Vegetarian
Half Dozen Buttermilk Biscuits
Extra Spreads
Toasts
Pound Cake French Toast
Three slices of our delicious pound cake french toast topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter. Vegetarian
Country-Style French Toast
Two slices of white hearty french toast topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter. Vegetarian
Everything Avocado Toast
Toasted country white bread, smashed avocado, everything seasoning
Caprese Avocado Toast
Toasted country white bread, smashed avocado, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze
Cali Avocado Toast
Toasted country white bread, smashed avocado, arugula, feta, pickled red onion, hot honey drizzle
Corn Salsa Avocado Toast
Toasted country white bread, smashed avocado, corn salsa, house seasoning
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Hard fried egg, choice of cheese & bread
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Two eggs cooked your way, bacon, choice of cheese & bread
Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Two eggs cooked your way, ham, choice of cheese & bread
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Two eggs cooked your way, sausage patty, choice of cheese & bread
Breakfast Sides
Coffee & Tea
Refreshers
Specialty Refreshers
Cold Brew
Bottled Soda, Juice, & Tea
Box Breakfast
Egg & Cheese Box Breakfast
(24 hr. notice required for catering. 10 breakfasts minimum. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Box Breakfasts include seasonal fresh fruit, and a baked good.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Box Breakfast
(24 hr. notice required for catering. 10 breakfasts minimum. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Box Breakfasts include seasonal fresh fruit, and a baked good.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Box Breakfast
(24 hr. notice required for catering. 10 breakfasts minimum. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Box Breakfasts include seasonal fresh fruit, and a baked good.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Box Breakfast
(24 hr. notice required for catering. 10 breakfasts minimum. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Box Breakfasts include seasonal fresh fruit, and a baked good.
Breakfast Quiche
Egg & Cheddar Quiche
(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140)
Spinach & Feta Quiche
(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140)
Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Quiche
(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140)
Ham, Egg & Cheddar Quiche
(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140)
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Quiche
(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140)
Roasted Red Pepper & Mozzarella Quiche
(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140)
Breakfast Buffets
Quick & Easy Breakfast Buffet ($9 per person)
(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Fresh Seasonal Fruits & Berries, Assorted Yogurt, Homemade Assorted Mini Muffins. $9 per person. Minimum order of 10. EAT Breakfast Buffets include plastic utensils, paper products, and set up. Add wire chafers and sternos for $10.
EAT's Standard Breakfast Buffet ($10 per person)
(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Bacon, Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Hashbrowns & Homemade Biscuits $10 per person. Minimum order of 10. EAT Breakfast Buffets include plastic utensils, paper products, and set up. Add wire chafers and sternos for $10.
EAT's Southern Breakfast Buffet ($11.50 per person)
(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Cheesy Egg Crustless Quiche, Bacon, Homemade Sausage Gravy & Biscuits, and Seasonal Fruit $11.50 per person. Minimum order of 10. EAT Breakfast Buffets include plastic utensils, paper products, and set up. Add wire chafers and sternos for $10.
EAT's Ashland Breakfast Buffet ($12.50 per person)
(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Cheesy Egg Crustless Quiche, Homemade Pound Cake French Toast, Bacon, Roasted Home Fries, and Seasonal Fruit $11.50 per person. Minimum order of 10. EAT Breakfast Buffets include plastic utensils, paper products, and set up. Add wire chafers and sternos for $10.
Omelet Station ($18 per person)
(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Toppings include cheddar, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, bacon, ham, and sausage. Seasonal Fruit, Bacon, Roasted Home Fries, and Mini Muffins also included. $18 per person. Minimum order of 10. EAT Omelet Stations include plastic utensils, paper products, and are prepared to order for your staff or guests.
Breakfast Add-ons
Standard Box Lunch
Turkey & Swiss Box Lunch
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard lunches include potato salad, pasta salad, or chips, and a dessert. TURKEY & SWISS: Honey-smoked turkey, swiss, lettuce, and tomato. All sandwiches served on a La Bella Vita bun. Mayo & mustard packets included. Upgrade to wheat berry or gluten-free bread for $1. Mayo & mustard packets included.
Ham & Cheddar Box Lunch
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard lunches include potato salad, pasta salad, or chips, and a dessert. HAM & CHEDDAR: Thinly-sliced ham, sharp cheddar, lettuce, and tomato. All sandwiches served on a La Bella Vita bun. Mayo & mustard packets included. Upgrade to wheat berry or gluten-free bread for $1. Mayo & mustard packets included.
Club Box Lunch
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard lunches include potato salad, pasta salad, or chips, and a dessert. CLUB: Honey-smoked turkey, ham, applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, & tomato. All sandwiches served on a La Bella Vita bun. Mayo & mustard packets included. Upgrade to wheat berry or gluten-free bread for $1. Mayo & mustard packets included.
Chicken Salad Box Lunch
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard lunches include potato salad, pasta salad, or chips, and a dessert. CHICKEN SALAD: Classic chicken salad with celery. All sandwiches served on a La Bella Vita bun. Mayo & mustard packets included. Upgrade to wheat berry or gluten-free bread for $1. Mayo & mustard packets included.
Veggie Sandwich Box Lunch
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard lunches include potato salad, pasta salad, or chips, and a dessert. VEGGIE: Bruschetta, spinach, mozzarella, and balsamic drizzle. All sandwiches served on a La Bella Vita bun. Mayo & mustard packets included. Upgrade to wheat berry or gluten-free bread for $1. Mayo & mustard packets included.
Gourmet Box Lunch
Turkey, Brie, & Apple Butter Box Lunch
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include one side and a dessert. TURKEY, BRIE, & APPLE BUTTER: Honey-smoked turkey, brie, and apple butter, fresh apple slices, arugula, and tomato on a La Bella Vita Bakery bun. Mayo & mustard packets included.
Turkey & Spinach Box Lunch
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include one side and a dessert. TURKEY AND SPINACH: Honey-smoked turkey, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and sun-dried tomato pesto on ciabatta. Mayo & mustard packets included.
Vegetarian Mediterranean Wrap Box Lunch
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include one side and a dessert. VEGETARIAN MEDITERRANEAN WRAP: House-made hummus, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, greens, sun-dried tomatoes, & feta. Mayo & mustard packets included.
Rotisserie Chicken Salad Box Lunch
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include one side and a dessert. ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD: House-made rotisserie chicken salad with candied pecans, and dried cranberries, on a La Bella Vita Bakery bun. Mayo & mustard packets included.
Chicken Caesar Wrap Box Lunch
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include one side and a dessert. CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP: Sliced grilled chicken breast, romaine, shaved parmesan and Romano cheese, caesar dressing, in a flour tortilla.
Italian Box Lunch
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include one side and a dessert. ITALIAN: Applewood-smoked ham, capicola, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and sweet peppers on a hoagie, with a side of housemate red wine vinaigrette. Mayo & mustard packets included.
Box Salads
Garden Box Salad
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard salads include a dessert. GARDEN SALAD: Spring mix, cucumbers, cheddar, carrots, tomatoes, and croutons, served with a side of our house-made buttermilk ranch
Caesar Box Salad
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard salads include a dessert. CAESAR SALAD: Romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese, house-made croutons, and caesar dressing
Strawberry Fields Box Salad (seasonal)
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard salads include a dessert. STRAWBERRY FIELDS SALAD: Baby spinach, arugula, strawberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, cranberry vinaigrette dressing.
Southwest Box Salad
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard salads include a dessert. SOUTHWEST SALAD: Arcadian Harvest lettuce blend, chipotle chicken, corn salsa, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle ranch.
Chopped Deli Box Salad
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard salads include a dessert. CHOPPED DELI SALAD: Romaine and Arcadian harvest lettuce blend, turkey, ham, tomato, cheddar, egg, pickled red onions, and buttermilk ranch dressing.
Mediterranean Box Salad
(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard salads include a dessert. MEDITERRANEAN SALAD: Arcadian harvest lettuce blend, sliced grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, olives, red onions, feta, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Hot Buffets (Lunch)
Creamy Herb Chicken
Creamy Herb Chicken with Wild Rice & Mixed Vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Minimum order of 10.
Chicken Bruschetta
Chicken Bruschetta with Butter Noodles & Mixed Vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Minimum order of 10.
Spinach Artichoke Chicken
Spinach Artichoke Chicken with Wild Rice & Green Beans Almandine. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Minimum order of 10.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Macaroni & Cheese & Southern-Style Green Beans. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Minimum order of 10.
Chicken Marsala
Chicken Marsala served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert.
Pork Loin
Pork Loin with Wild Rice & Green Beans Almandine. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Minimum order of 10.
Meatloaf
Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes & Southern-Style Green Beans. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Minimum order of 10.
Beef Stroganoff
Beef Stroganoff with Mushrooms & Egg Noodles. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Minimum order of 10.
Grilled Beef Tender & Creamy Horseradish
Grilled beef tender & creamy horseradish served with mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert.
Burgers & Hotdogs
One burger and one hotdog per person served with baked beans & potato salad. Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, ketchup, and mustard included.
House-Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ
All BBQ meals are tossed in VA or NC-Style BBQ Sauce, and served with Broccoli Slaw, Macaroni & Cheese, Southern-Style Green Beans and Rolls (Gluten-Free Option is available - please specify in the notes). Minimum order of 10.
BBQ Smoked Pulled Chicken
All BBQ meals are tossed in VA or NC-Style BBQ Sauce, and served with Broccoli Slaw, Macaroni & Cheese, Southern-Style Green Beans and Rolls (Gluten-Free Option is available - please specify in the notes). Minimum order of 10.
Creamy Basil Tortellini
Creamy Basil Tortellini with Vodka Cream Sauce. All Pastas & Bakes are served with Rolls. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $12.99 per person Minimum order of 10.
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Parmesan with Penne & Marinara. All Pastas & Bakes are served with Rolls. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $12.99 per person Minimum order of 10.
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo with our Homemade Alfredo Sauce. All Pastas & Bakes are served with Rolls. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $12.99 per person Minimum order of 10.
Stuffed Shells
Stuffed Shells with marinara sauce. All Pastas & Bakes are served with Rolls. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $12.99 per person Minimum order of 10.
Pasta Bar
Penne Pasta served with choice of two sauces. Choose between: Alfredo, Marinara, or Meat Sauce. All Pastas & Bakes are served with Rolls. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $12.99 per person Minimum order of 10.
Roasted Garlic Herb Salmon
Roasted Salmon with Rice Pilaf & Grilled Vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $15.99 per person Minimum order of 10.
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp
Grilled Jumbo Shrimp with White Rice & Grilled Vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $14.99 per person Minimum order of 10.
Cajun Shrimp & Cheddar Grits
Cajun Shrimp & Cheddar Grits with Mixed Vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $14.99 per person Minimum order of 10.
Pepper Steak
Pepper Steak with White Rice & Steamed Vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $13.99 per person Minimum order of 10.
Stir Fry
Stir Fry with White Rice & Vegetable Spring Rolls. Choice of Beef, Chicken, or Tofu. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $13.99 per person Minimum order of 10.
Teriyaki Chicken
Teriyaki Chicken with White Rice & Steamed Vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $12.99 per person Minimum order of 10.
Beef & Broccoli
Beef & Broccoli served with white rice & steamed vegetable. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $13.99 per person Minimum order of 10.
Taco Bar
Ground Beef & Spiced Chicken with Salsa, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Spanish Rice, and Hard Shells or Soft Flour Tortillas. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $13.99 per person Minimum order of 10.
Fajita Bar
Spiced Chicken with Sautéed Onion & Peppers, Salsa, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Spanish Rice, and Flour Tortillas. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $13.99 per person Minimum order of 10.
Southwest Stuffed Peppers
Southwest Stuffed Peppers with White Rice. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $12.99 per person Minimum order of 10.
Baked Potato Bar
Baked Potato Bar with Chili, Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream, and Broccoli. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $12.99 per person Minimum order of 10.
Catered Beverages
Cold Bottled Water
Cold Canned Coke
Cold Canned Sprite
Cold Canned Diet Coke
Iced Tea Gallon
Sweet Tea Gallon
Lemonade Gallon
Orange Juice 10oz.
Cranberry Juice 10oz.
Apple Juice 10oz.
Coffee (Serves approx. 10 guests)
Served with sugar, sweet & low, Splenda, creamers, styrofoam cups, and stirrers. Serves approximately 10 people.
Spreads & Charcuterie (48 hr. notice required for Spreads & Charcuterie)
Charcuterie Box
(48 hr. notice required for Spreads & Charcuterie) Prosciutto, Sopressata, Cappacola, Smoked Salmon, 3 Gourmet Cheeses, Marinated Olives, AR’s Southern Honey, Balsamic Vinegar, Assorted Crackers & Fruit
City Market Box
(48 hr. notice required for Spreads & Charcuterie) Grilled Vegetables, 3 Gourmet Cheeses, Marinated Olives, AR’s Southern Honey, Balsamic Vinegar, Assorted Crackers & Fruit
PBR Spread Platter
(48 hr. notice required for Spreads & Charcuterie) Our signature PBR (Pimento cheese, Bacon, & Ranch seasoning) spread surrounded with Capital Chips
Holiday Chicken Salad Tray
(48 hr. notice required for Spreads & Charcuterie) Chicken chicken salad with candied pecans, and dried cranberries, assorted crackers
Baked Goods
Cinnamon Rolls - BAKED
(24 hr. notice required) Our scratchmade cinnamon rolls are made fresh daily and topped with cream cheese icing.
Cinnamon Rolls - Take & Bake
(24 hr. notice required) Our scratchmade cinnamon rolls are made fresh daily and topped with cream cheese icing. TAKE & BAKE are prepared in a disposable aluminum foil pan and come with baking instructions, and a side of our cream cheese icing.
Lemon Blueberry Scones
(24 hr. notice required) Made fresh daily.
Strawberries & Cream Scones
(24 hr. notice required) Made fresh daily.
Blackberry Scones
Vanilla Scones
Apple Scones
Assorted Scones
(24 hr. notice required) Made fresh daily.
Croissants
(24 hr. notice required) Baked fresh daily.
Everything Croissants
(24 hr. notice required) Baked fresh daily.
Chocolate Croissants
(24 hr. notice required) Baked fresh daily.
Mini Muffins (Dozen)
Bagels with Cream Cheese (Dozen)
Platters
Standard Sandwich Platter
A platter of assorted standard sandwiches sliced in half. Minimum of 10 whole sandwiches (20 halves).
Gourmet Sandwich Platter
A platter of assorted gourmet sandwiches sliced in half. Minimum of 10 whole sandwiches (20 halves).
Jumbo Chicken Wing Platter
Jumbo Chicken Wing Platter. Choose from smoked, grilled with VA BBQ sauce or traditional buffalo. Served with bleu cheese dressing or buttermilk ranch dressing. 20 wings $40
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Breakfast and Lunch are served Monday through Friday and are available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery. Our Kitchen Menu features made-from-scratch biscuits, coffee, baked goods, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads, wraps, and rotisserie chicken made fresh from our kitchen. Full-service catering is available.
