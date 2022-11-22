EAT Kitchen and Catering

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bakery & Sweets

Croissant - Butter

Croissant - Butter

$3.00

Vegetarian

Cinnamon Roll Biscuit

Cinnamon Roll Biscuit

$4.00

Homemade and topped with royal icing. Vegetarian

Lemon Blueberry Scone

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$3.00

Vegetarian

Dough Bites

Dough Bites

$4.00

Four name deep fried to a golden brown and topped with powdered sugar. Vegetarian

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Vegetarian

Poppy Lemon Muffins

$3.00Out of stock

Bagel w/ Spread

$2.50

Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cup

$4.50

Vegetarian, Gluten-Free

Pumpkin Scone

$3.00

Quiche

Quiche of the Day Slice

$6.00Out of stock

1/4 pie slice served with lightly dressed spring mix

Biscuits

Buttermilk Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuit

$3.00
Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

Biscuit & Sausage Gravy

$6.50

Buttermilk biscuit served open-faced with our sausage gravy

Crispy Chicken Biscuit

Crispy Chicken Biscuit

$7.50

Hand-breaded and deep fried chicken breast topped with hot honey drizzle and pickles, served on our homemade buttermilk biscuit

Cinnamon Roll Biscuit

Cinnamon Roll Biscuit

$4.00

Homemade and topped with royal icing. Vegetarian

Half Dozen Buttermilk Biscuits

Half Dozen Buttermilk Biscuits

$15.00

Extra Spreads

Toasts

Pound Cake French Toast

Pound Cake French Toast

$6.50

Three slices of our delicious pound cake french toast topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter. Vegetarian

Country-Style French Toast

$6.00

Two slices of white hearty french toast topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter. Vegetarian

Everything Avocado Toast

$5.50

Toasted country white bread, smashed avocado, everything seasoning

Caprese Avocado Toast

Caprese Avocado Toast

$6.00

Toasted country white bread, smashed avocado, grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Cali Avocado Toast

$6.50

Toasted country white bread, smashed avocado, arugula, feta, pickled red onion, hot honey drizzle

Corn Salsa Avocado Toast

Corn Salsa Avocado Toast

$5.50

Toasted country white bread, smashed avocado, corn salsa, house seasoning

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

Hard fried egg, choice of cheese & bread

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Two eggs cooked your way, bacon, choice of cheese & bread

Ham, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Two eggs cooked your way, ham, choice of cheese & bread

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Two eggs cooked your way, sausage patty, choice of cheese & bread

Breakfast Sides

Fresh Fruit SIDE

$3.00
Home Fries SIDE

Home Fries SIDE

$3.00

Lightly Dressed Spring Mix SIDE

$3.00

Bacon Side

$3.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$2.25

Americano

$2.00+

Latte

$2.75+

Cappuccino

$2.50+

Drip Coffee

$1.75+

Herbal Tea

$1.00+

Caramel Macchiato

$3.25+

Mocha

$3.25+

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.25+

Brown Sugar Espresso

$4.50

Cookies & Cream Latte

$4.50

Refreshers

Strawberry Acai

$4.00

Watermelon Cucumber Mint

$4.00
Wild Berry Hibiscus

Wild Berry Hibiscus

$4.00

Blood Orange Coconut Ginger

$4.00

Dragon Fruit Lychee

$4.00

Specialty Refreshers

Strawberry Acai Specialty Refresher

Strawberry Acai Specialty Refresher

$5.00

Strawberry Acai Refresher with ice, coconut milk, and strawberry garnishes.

Blood Orange Coconut Ginger Specialty Refresher

Blood Orange Coconut Ginger Specialty Refresher

$5.00

Blood Orange Coconut Ginger Refresher with ice, coconut milk, and blood orange garnishes.

Cold Brew

Chameleon Organic Cold Brew Vanilla Coffee

$3.99

Chameleon Organic Cold Brew Espresso Coffee

$3.99

Blue Bottle Cold Brewed Bright Coffee

$2.99

Blue Bottle Cold Brewed Single Origin Coffee

$2.99

Bottled Soda, Juice, & Tea

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Sati Soda

$3.99

Hibiscus Super Drink

$3.99

Sati Soda

$4.50

Honest Tea

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Waters

EAT Water Bottle

$1.75

Perrier

$2.50

Health Ade Pop Lemon Lime

$3.99

Kombucha

Everyday Wildberry Kombucha

$3.99Out of stock

Box Breakfast

Egg & Cheese Box Breakfast

$8.50

(24 hr. notice required for catering. 10 breakfasts minimum. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Box Breakfasts include seasonal fresh fruit, and a baked good.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Box Breakfast

$8.50

(24 hr. notice required for catering. 10 breakfasts minimum. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Box Breakfasts include seasonal fresh fruit, and a baked good.

Ham, Egg & Cheese Box Breakfast

$8.50

(24 hr. notice required for catering. 10 breakfasts minimum. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Box Breakfasts include seasonal fresh fruit, and a baked good.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Box Breakfast

$8.50

(24 hr. notice required for catering. 10 breakfasts minimum. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Box Breakfasts include seasonal fresh fruit, and a baked good.

Breakfast Quiche

(24 hr. notice required for catering)

Egg & Cheddar Quiche

$12.00

(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140)

Spinach & Feta Quiche

$12.00

(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140)

Sausage, Egg & Cheddar Quiche

$12.00

(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140)

Ham, Egg & Cheddar Quiche

$12.00

(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140)

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Quiche

$12.00

(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140)

Roasted Red Pepper & Mozzarella Quiche

$12.00

(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140)

Breakfast Buffets

Quick & Easy Breakfast Buffet ($9 per person)

$90.00+

(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Fresh Seasonal Fruits & Berries, Assorted Yogurt, Homemade Assorted Mini Muffins. $9 per person. Minimum order of 10. EAT Breakfast Buffets include plastic utensils, paper products, and set up. Add wire chafers and sternos for $10.

EAT's Standard Breakfast Buffet ($10 per person)

$100.00+

(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Bacon, Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Hashbrowns & Homemade Biscuits $10 per person. Minimum order of 10. EAT Breakfast Buffets include plastic utensils, paper products, and set up. Add wire chafers and sternos for $10.

EAT's Southern Breakfast Buffet ($11.50 per person)

$115.00+

(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Cheesy Egg Crustless Quiche, Bacon, Homemade Sausage Gravy & Biscuits, and Seasonal Fruit $11.50 per person. Minimum order of 10. EAT Breakfast Buffets include plastic utensils, paper products, and set up. Add wire chafers and sternos for $10.

EAT's Ashland Breakfast Buffet ($12.50 per person)

$125.00+

(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Cheesy Egg Crustless Quiche, Homemade Pound Cake French Toast, Bacon, Roasted Home Fries, and Seasonal Fruit $11.50 per person. Minimum order of 10. EAT Breakfast Buffets include plastic utensils, paper products, and set up. Add wire chafers and sternos for $10.

Omelet Station ($18 per person)

$180.00+

(24 hr. notice required for catering. If breakfasts are needed earlier than 9am, please call us at 804-496-6140) Toppings include cheddar, onions, peppers, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, bacon, ham, and sausage. Seasonal Fruit, Bacon, Roasted Home Fries, and Mini Muffins also included. $18 per person. Minimum order of 10. EAT Omelet Stations include plastic utensils, paper products, and are prepared to order for your staff or guests.

Breakfast Add-ons

Seasonal Fresh Fruit & Berry Cup (each)

$3.00

Greek Yogurt Parfaits with Fresh Fruit & Granola (each)

$3.00

Bacon Serving (each)

$3.00

Sausage Serving (each)

$3.00

Standard Box Lunch

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard lunches include potato salad, pasta salad, or chips, and a dessert. Mayo & mustard packets included.

Turkey & Swiss Box Lunch

$11.99

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard lunches include potato salad, pasta salad, or chips, and a dessert. TURKEY & SWISS: Honey-smoked turkey, swiss, lettuce, and tomato. All sandwiches served on a La Bella Vita bun. Mayo & mustard packets included. Upgrade to wheat berry or gluten-free bread for $1. Mayo & mustard packets included.

Ham & Cheddar Box Lunch

$11.99

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard lunches include potato salad, pasta salad, or chips, and a dessert. HAM & CHEDDAR: Thinly-sliced ham, sharp cheddar, lettuce, and tomato. All sandwiches served on a La Bella Vita bun. Mayo & mustard packets included. Upgrade to wheat berry or gluten-free bread for $1. Mayo & mustard packets included.

Club Box Lunch

$11.99

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard lunches include potato salad, pasta salad, or chips, and a dessert. CLUB: Honey-smoked turkey, ham, applewood bacon, cheddar, lettuce, & tomato. All sandwiches served on a La Bella Vita bun. Mayo & mustard packets included. Upgrade to wheat berry or gluten-free bread for $1. Mayo & mustard packets included.

Chicken Salad Box Lunch

$11.99

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard lunches include potato salad, pasta salad, or chips, and a dessert. CHICKEN SALAD: Classic chicken salad with celery. All sandwiches served on a La Bella Vita bun. Mayo & mustard packets included. Upgrade to wheat berry or gluten-free bread for $1. Mayo & mustard packets included.

Veggie Sandwich Box Lunch

$11.99

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard lunches include potato salad, pasta salad, or chips, and a dessert. VEGGIE: Bruschetta, spinach, mozzarella, and balsamic drizzle. All sandwiches served on a La Bella Vita bun. Mayo & mustard packets included. Upgrade to wheat berry or gluten-free bread for $1. Mayo & mustard packets included.

Gourmet Box Lunch

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include one side and a dessert. Mayo & mustard packets included.

Turkey, Brie, & Apple Butter Box Lunch

$13.50

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include one side and a dessert. TURKEY, BRIE, & APPLE BUTTER: Honey-smoked turkey, brie, and apple butter, fresh apple slices, arugula, and tomato on a La Bella Vita Bakery bun. Mayo & mustard packets included.

Turkey & Spinach Box Lunch

$13.50

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include one side and a dessert. TURKEY AND SPINACH: Honey-smoked turkey, spinach, fresh mozzarella, and sun-dried tomato pesto on ciabatta. Mayo & mustard packets included.

Vegetarian Mediterranean Wrap Box Lunch

$13.50

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include one side and a dessert. VEGETARIAN MEDITERRANEAN WRAP: House-made hummus, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, greens, sun-dried tomatoes, & feta. Mayo & mustard packets included.

Rotisserie Chicken Salad Box Lunch

$13.50

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include one side and a dessert. ROTISSERIE CHICKEN SALAD: House-made rotisserie chicken salad with candied pecans, and dried cranberries, on a La Bella Vita Bakery bun. Mayo & mustard packets included.

Chicken Caesar Wrap Box Lunch

$13.50

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include one side and a dessert. CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP: Sliced grilled chicken breast, romaine, shaved parmesan and Romano cheese, caesar dressing, in a flour tortilla.

Italian Box Lunch

$13.50

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Gourmet lunches include one side and a dessert. ITALIAN: Applewood-smoked ham, capicola, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and sweet peppers on a hoagie, with a side of housemate red wine vinaigrette. Mayo & mustard packets included.

Box Salads

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard salads include a dessert.

Garden Box Salad

$7.99

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard salads include a dessert. GARDEN SALAD: Spring mix, cucumbers, cheddar, carrots, tomatoes, and croutons, served with a side of our house-made buttermilk ranch

Caesar Box Salad

$7.99

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard salads include a dessert. CAESAR SALAD: Romaine, shaved parmesan & romano cheese, house-made croutons, and caesar dressing

Strawberry Fields Box Salad (seasonal)

$8.99

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard salads include a dessert. STRAWBERRY FIELDS SALAD: Baby spinach, arugula, strawberries, candied pecans, goat cheese, cranberry vinaigrette dressing.

Southwest Box Salad

$10.99

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard salads include a dessert. SOUTHWEST SALAD: Arcadian Harvest lettuce blend, chipotle chicken, corn salsa, avocado, Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle ranch.

Chopped Deli Box Salad

$10.99

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard salads include a dessert. CHOPPED DELI SALAD: Romaine and Arcadian harvest lettuce blend, turkey, ham, tomato, cheddar, egg, pickled red onions, and buttermilk ranch dressing.

Mediterranean Box Salad

$10.99

(24 hr. notice required for catering) Standard salads include a dessert. MEDITERRANEAN SALAD: Arcadian harvest lettuce blend, sliced grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, cucumbers, olives, red onions, feta, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Hot Buffets (Lunch)

(24 hr. notice required for catering)

Creamy Herb Chicken

$129.90+

Creamy Herb Chicken with Wild Rice & Mixed Vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Minimum order of 10.

Chicken Bruschetta

$129.90+

Chicken Bruschetta with Butter Noodles & Mixed Vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Minimum order of 10.

Spinach Artichoke Chicken

$129.90+

Spinach Artichoke Chicken with Wild Rice & Green Beans Almandine. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Minimum order of 10.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$129.90+

Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Macaroni & Cheese & Southern-Style Green Beans. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Minimum order of 10.

Chicken Marsala

$129.90+

Chicken Marsala served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert.

Pork Loin

$119.90+

Pork Loin with Wild Rice & Green Beans Almandine. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Minimum order of 10.

Meatloaf

$129.90+

Meatloaf with Mashed Potatoes & Southern-Style Green Beans. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Minimum order of 10.

Beef Stroganoff

$139.90+

Beef Stroganoff with Mushrooms & Egg Noodles. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Minimum order of 10.

Grilled Beef Tender & Creamy Horseradish

$159.90+

Grilled beef tender & creamy horseradish served with mashed potatoes & mixed vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert.

Burgers & Hotdogs

$129.90+

One burger and one hotdog per person served with baked beans & potato salad. Lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, ketchup, and mustard included.

House-Smoked Pulled Pork BBQ

$129.90+

All BBQ meals are tossed in VA or NC-Style BBQ Sauce, and served with Broccoli Slaw, Macaroni & Cheese, Southern-Style Green Beans and Rolls (Gluten-Free Option is available - please specify in the notes). Minimum order of 10.

BBQ Smoked Pulled Chicken

$129.90+

All BBQ meals are tossed in VA or NC-Style BBQ Sauce, and served with Broccoli Slaw, Macaroni & Cheese, Southern-Style Green Beans and Rolls (Gluten-Free Option is available - please specify in the notes). Minimum order of 10.

Creamy Basil Tortellini

$129.90+

Creamy Basil Tortellini with Vodka Cream Sauce. All Pastas & Bakes are served with Rolls. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $12.99 per person Minimum order of 10.

Chicken Parmesan

$129.90+

Chicken Parmesan with Penne & Marinara. All Pastas & Bakes are served with Rolls. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $12.99 per person Minimum order of 10.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$129.90+

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo with our Homemade Alfredo Sauce. All Pastas & Bakes are served with Rolls. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $12.99 per person Minimum order of 10.

Stuffed Shells

$129.90+

Stuffed Shells with marinara sauce. All Pastas & Bakes are served with Rolls. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $12.99 per person Minimum order of 10.

Pasta Bar

$129.90+

Penne Pasta served with choice of two sauces. Choose between: Alfredo, Marinara, or Meat Sauce. All Pastas & Bakes are served with Rolls. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $12.99 per person Minimum order of 10.

Roasted Garlic Herb Salmon

$159.90+

Roasted Salmon with Rice Pilaf & Grilled Vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $15.99 per person Minimum order of 10.

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$149.90+

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp with White Rice & Grilled Vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $14.99 per person Minimum order of 10.

Cajun Shrimp & Cheddar Grits

$149.90+

Cajun Shrimp & Cheddar Grits with Mixed Vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $14.99 per person Minimum order of 10.

Pepper Steak

$139.90+

Pepper Steak with White Rice & Steamed Vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $13.99 per person Minimum order of 10.

Stir Fry

$139.90+

Stir Fry with White Rice & Vegetable Spring Rolls. Choice of Beef, Chicken, or Tofu. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $13.99 per person Minimum order of 10.

Teriyaki Chicken

$129.90+

Teriyaki Chicken with White Rice & Steamed Vegetables. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $12.99 per person Minimum order of 10.

Beef & Broccoli

$139.90+

Beef & Broccoli served with white rice & steamed vegetable. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $13.99 per person Minimum order of 10.

Taco Bar

$139.90+

Ground Beef & Spiced Chicken with Salsa, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Spanish Rice, and Hard Shells or Soft Flour Tortillas. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $13.99 per person Minimum order of 10.

Fajita Bar

$139.90+

Spiced Chicken with Sautéed Onion & Peppers, Salsa, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Spanish Rice, and Flour Tortillas. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $13.99 per person Minimum order of 10.

Southwest Stuffed Peppers

$129.90+

Southwest Stuffed Peppers with White Rice. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $12.99 per person Minimum order of 10.

Baked Potato Bar

$129.90+

Baked Potato Bar with Chili, Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream, and Broccoli. Served with garden or Caesar salad and a dessert. Lunch: $12.99 per person Minimum order of 10.

Catered Beverages

Cold Bottled Water

$2.00

Cold Canned Coke

$2.00

Cold Canned Sprite

$2.00

Cold Canned Diet Coke

$2.00

Iced Tea Gallon

$8.00

Sweet Tea Gallon

$8.00

Lemonade Gallon

$8.00

Orange Juice 10oz.

$3.00

Cranberry Juice 10oz.

$3.00

Apple Juice 10oz.

$3.00

Coffee (Serves approx. 10 guests)

$20.00

Served with sugar, sweet & low, Splenda, creamers, styrofoam cups, and stirrers. Serves approximately 10 people.

Spreads & Charcuterie (48 hr. notice required for Spreads & Charcuterie)

Charcuterie Box

$45.00+

(48 hr. notice required for Spreads & Charcuterie) Prosciutto, Sopressata, Cappacola, Smoked Salmon, 3 Gourmet Cheeses, Marinated Olives, AR’s Southern Honey, Balsamic Vinegar, Assorted Crackers & Fruit

City Market Box

$28.00+

(48 hr. notice required for Spreads & Charcuterie) Grilled Vegetables, 3 Gourmet Cheeses, Marinated Olives, AR’s Southern Honey, Balsamic Vinegar, Assorted Crackers & Fruit

PBR Spread Platter

$15.00+

(48 hr. notice required for Spreads & Charcuterie) Our signature PBR (Pimento cheese, Bacon, & Ranch seasoning) spread surrounded with Capital Chips

Holiday Chicken Salad Tray

$20.00+

(48 hr. notice required for Spreads & Charcuterie) Chicken chicken salad with candied pecans, and dried cranberries, assorted crackers

Baked Goods

Cinnamon Rolls - BAKED

$15.00+

(24 hr. notice required) Our scratchmade cinnamon rolls are made fresh daily and topped with cream cheese icing.

Cinnamon Rolls - Take & Bake

$15.00+Out of stock

(24 hr. notice required) Our scratchmade cinnamon rolls are made fresh daily and topped with cream cheese icing. TAKE & BAKE are prepared in a disposable aluminum foil pan and come with baking instructions, and a side of our cream cheese icing.

Lemon Blueberry Scones

$15.00+

(24 hr. notice required) Made fresh daily.

Strawberries & Cream Scones

$15.00+Out of stock

(24 hr. notice required) Made fresh daily.

Blackberry Scones

$15.00+

Vanilla Scones

$15.00+

Apple Scones

$15.00+

Assorted Scones

$15.00+Out of stock

(24 hr. notice required) Made fresh daily.

Croissants

$10.00+

(24 hr. notice required) Baked fresh daily.

Everything Croissants

$10.00+Out of stock

(24 hr. notice required) Baked fresh daily.

Chocolate Croissants

$15.00+Out of stock

(24 hr. notice required) Baked fresh daily.

Mini Muffins (Dozen)

$8.00

Bagels with Cream Cheese (Dozen)

$21.00

Platters

Standard Sandwich Platter

$70.00+

A platter of assorted standard sandwiches sliced in half. Minimum of 10 whole sandwiches (20 halves).

Gourmet Sandwich Platter

$85.00+

A platter of assorted gourmet sandwiches sliced in half. Minimum of 10 whole sandwiches (20 halves).

Jumbo Chicken Wing Platter

$40.00

Jumbo Chicken Wing Platter. Choose from smoked, grilled with VA BBQ sauce or traditional buffalo. Served with bleu cheese dressing or buttermilk ranch dressing. 20 wings $40

Take-Out Dinners

Take-Out Dinners

$9.00
Restaurant info

Breakfast and Lunch are served Monday through Friday and are available for dine-in, takeout, or delivery. Our Kitchen Menu features made-from-scratch biscuits, coffee, baked goods, breakfast and lunch sandwiches, salads, wraps, and rotisserie chicken made fresh from our kitchen. Full-service catering is available.

Website

Location

10400 Leadbetter Road, Ashland, VA 23005

Directions

Gallery
EAT Kitchen and Catering image
EAT Kitchen and Catering image
EAT Kitchen and Catering image

