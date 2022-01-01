Go
Toast

The Little Farmhouse Cafe

OFFERING BREAKFAST & LUNCH - DINE-IN/CURBSIDE/PICK-UP FROM 9A-3P WED.-FRI. & 10A-3P SAT. & SUN.

3781 Presidential Pkwy. FP-309

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Omelette$13.00
The Cuban$16.00
Classic Sandwich$10.00
Farmers Breakfast$14.00
Chix-N-Pig$13.00
Blueberry Beingets 6$6.00
Creamed Grits$4.00
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Fried Chicken Biscuit$6.00
Angus Burger$14.00
See full menu

Location

3781 Presidential Pkwy. FP-309

Atlanta GA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Let's Taco Bout It Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Arepa Grill - 2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Paris Baguette

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mamak Vegan

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston