Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Sporty's Restaurant & Catering

1,064 Reviews

$

448 w army trail

Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

6pc Tenders w/ Fries
Large fry
Gyro

Burgers/Sandwiches

BLT

BLT

$10.95

Sporty's Classic BLT. You will not be disappointed. On White or Multigrain bread.

Brunch Burger

Brunch Burger

$10.25

Our 1/3# all beef patti with choice of cheese, grilled onion, egg over easy, bacon, mayo, ketchup and mustard.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$6.75

1/3 lb patti on cornduster bun with all the toppings - if you want them! You Choice of cheese. Fries not included

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$3.75

Vienna all beef skinless hotdog made Chicago style on a poppy seed bun.

Chicken GYRO

Chicken GYRO

$8.25

On a Pita Bread

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.95

Our own special breading on a tender chicken breast, served on toasted garlic bread with marinara and mozzarella.

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$4.50
Combo Sandwich

Combo Sandwich

$7.95

Italian beef & Italian sausage on french bread. Sweet or hot peppers, mozzarella additional.

Corned Beef on rye/fries

Corned Beef on rye/fries

$10.50
Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$10.25

Two of our all beef 1/3# pattis on a corn duster buns with choice of cheese and all the trimmings.

Gravy Bread

$2.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.75

America's favorite, on white bread. go ahead and add tomato and/or bacon for an even better sandwich.

Grilled chicken Sandwich

Grilled chicken Sandwich

$7.95

5oz chicken breast marinated and grilled on a cornduster buns with coleslaw, pickle and honey dijon. Or if you prefer mayo lettuce and tomato. Fries not included.

Gyro

Gyro

$7.75
Italian Beef

Italian Beef

$6.95

Our tender beef on french bread. Sweet, or hot peppers, or mozzarella additional charge.

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$5.95

Sweet Peppers not included.

Mama's Pot Roast

$11.50
Meatball

Meatball

$6.95

Three home made meatballs in our marinar on french bread. Sweet, or hot peppers, and mozzarella cheese, and fries are an additional charge

Patti Melt

Patti Melt

$6.75

All Beef 1/3# patti with american cheese and grilled onions on fresh marble rye. (Fries not included)

Patti Melt Double

Patti Melt Double

$9.75

Philly Cheese Steak

$9.50
Polish Dog

Polish Dog

$6.50

Fresh from Andy's Polish Deli, grilled on a choice of Poppy seed hot dog bun or french bread, with grilled onions & mustard.

Spicy Chicken Sand w/fries

Spicy Chicken Sand w/fries

$8.95

Choose either w/ Lettuce, Tomato, & Spicy Mayo OR Coleslaw, Pickle, & Mayo.

Sporty's Dog

Sporty's Dog

$4.25

Vienna Dog on a poppy seed bun with mustard, onion, relish & sport peppers topped with a handful of fries.

Steak Sliders w/fries

Steak Sliders w/fries

$16.95

Three tender filets on slider buns with mozzarella, grilled onions,and mushrooms with a side of chipolte ranch. Fries included, however drink is not.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$7.50
Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$6.75

Our Turkey Burger is one of a kind. Choose from American, Swiss, Cheddar, Mozzarella, OR Pepperjack. w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, & Honey Dijon Sauce. Add Bacon or Mushrooms for an extra charge.

Ultimate Steak Sandwich

Ultimate Steak Sandwich

$15.95

Three tender filets grilled on toasted garlic bread with mozzarella, grilled onions & grilled mushrooms.

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$7.25

Chicken Tenders

Sporty's famous tenders served in two sizes: 3 pieces or 6 pieces. Both sizes come with fries. Choice of sauce: honey dijon, ranch, chipolte ranch, BBQ, or buffalo
3pc Tenders w/ Fries

3pc Tenders w/ Fries

$6.50
6pc Tenders w/ Fries

6pc Tenders w/ Fries

$9.50

Includes Fries

Salads

Caesar Salad

$6.95
Sporty's Chopped Salad

Sporty's Chopped Salad

$9.25

Fresh greens, feta, cucumber, tomato, red onion, black olives, bacon, egg and ditalini pasta chopped. Served with our house dressing - roasted garlic red vinaigrette.

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$8.95

Fresh Romaine topped with Shredded cheddar, black beans, fresh avocado, tomatoes, corn, and crispy tortilla chips served with chipolte ranch on the side.

Chicken Tender Salad

Chicken Tender Salad

$9.25

Sporty's famous chicken tenders on a bed of fresh romaine with bacon bits, cheddar cheese and tomatoes. Served with Honey Dijon or Ranch dressing.

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Sporty's famous tenders, with buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and shredded cheese with ranch wrapped in a grilled flour tortilla.

Cheeseburger Wrap

Cheeseburger Wrap

$8.50

Angus Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, ketchup, mustard and Mayo, wrapped in a tortilla.

Chicken Caesar

Chicken Caesar

$8.75

Grilled Chicken, Fresh Romaine, shredded parmesan, and tomatoes, wrapped in Spinach tortilla.

Sporty's Chicken Wrap

Sporty's Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Sporty's Tenders, Lettuce, tomatoes, choice of ranch or honey dijon, wrapped in flour tortilla.

Southwestern Wrap

Southwestern Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded cheddar, black beans avocado and chipolte ranch wrapped in a grilled tomato tortilla.

Bowls

American Bowl

American Bowl

$10.50

2 1/4 lb Angus Beef w/ American Cheese, served on a bed of lettuce w/ tomatoes, red onion, pickle chips, mustard, & mayo.

Chicken BLT Bowl

Chicken BLT Bowl

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Breast topped with bacon, tomato, avocado, & American Cheese, served on a bed of Lettuce and drizzled of Ranch dressing.

Greek Bowl

$9.50
Gyro & Eggs Bowl

Gyro & Eggs Bowl

$9.95
Italian Meat Bowl

Italian Meat Bowl

$9.50

Pick 2: Italian Beef in Au Jus OR Grilled Italian Sausage (1) OR Large Italian Meatballs (2) Mozzarella Cheese, Giardiniera OR Sweet Peppers are not included. Extra charge upon request.

Sides

Add Avocado

$2.25

Add Bacon

$3.50

Cheese Curds w/ Marinara

$5.75

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Chili

$3.95

coleslaw

$1.50

extra GYRO sauce

$0.75

Extra Sauce

$0.40
fried mushrooms w/ ranch

fried mushrooms w/ ranch

$4.50

Fries

$2.75

Large fry

$3.25
mac & cheese bites

mac & cheese bites

$3.25

Ranch is not included and an extra charge if requested.

mozzarella sticks

mozzarella sticks

$4.75
onion rings

onion rings

$3.95
pizza puff

pizza puff

$3.65
potato salad

potato salad

$1.95

Homemade potato salad

Rolls - Corned Beef (2 pcs)

$5.95

Rolls - Italian Beef (2 pcs)

$5.95

Rolls - 1 Beef & 1 Corned Beef

$5.95

side of hot peppers

$0.75

side salad

$2.00

Soup

$3.95
Sweet Potato fry

Sweet Potato fry

$2.95
tamale bunch

tamale bunch

$2.00

It is one per order.

tater tots

tater tots

$2.75

toasted ravioli

$4.95

Arancini Balls (3 pcs) w/ Marinara Sauce

$6.95

Desserts

Brownie

$1.50

Cannoli

$3.50

Cookie

$1.50

Drinks

Bottle Water

$1.50

Fountain Drink

$2.45

20 oz. Fountain Soda. We proudly serve Coke Products.

Gus Soda

$3.75

Pelligrino / Sparkling Ice

$3.50

Monday

Cheeseburger w/ Fries & Drink

Cheeseburger w/ Fries & Drink

$8.50

Includes Fries & Drink

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

448 w army trail, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Directions

Gallery
Sporty's Restaurant & Catering image
Sporty's Restaurant & Catering image

Similar restaurants in your area

Go To Catering
orange starNo Reviews
31 E GOLF RD ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL 60005
View restaurantnext
Perknpickle
orange starNo Reviews
Whispering Springs Ln Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext
Chicago Ribs & Jerk
orange star3.8 • 31
358 N Schmidt Bolingbrook, IL 60440
View restaurantnext
Soul & Smoke- Avondale
orange star3.5 • 8
3517 N Spaulding Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
KFire Korean BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
2528 N. Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Enrico's Italian Dining - 20535 S LaGrange Road
orange starNo Reviews
20535 S LaGrange Road Frankfort, IL 60423
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bloomingdale

Alcentro Trattoria
orange star4.4 • 157
109 3rd St Bloomingdale, IL 60108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bloomingdale
Roselle
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Carol Stream
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Glen Ellyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Lombard
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Elk Grove Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Schaumburg
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston