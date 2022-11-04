Little Flower Candy Company
922 Reviews
$$
1424 West Colorado blvd
Pasadena, CA 91105
Popular Items
Daily Specials
Daily Soup: Tomato Lentil
Cuban Sandwich
pulled pork, ham, provolone, pickles, and mayo, pressed on baguette.
The Favorite Salad
Arugula, Chick Peas, Edamame, Cucumber, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, and Classic Dressing
Meatloaf Melt
Thick white bread, meatloaf, cheddar cheese, grilled onions.
Breakfast Bowl
Baby Kale, White Beans, Sausage, Poached Egg
Bakery
Almond Croissant
Butter Croissant
Chocolate Croissant
Daily Scone
Kouign Amann
Morning Bun - Cranberry
Carrot Ginger Turmeric Muffin
Blueberry Bran Muffin
GF V Buckwheat Banana Muffin
V Pumpkin Muffin
Pecan Cinnamon Roll
Glazed Brioche Cinnamon Roll
Coffee Cake Slice
Cinnamon Pecan!
Whole Baguette
Savory Danish
Herbed Ricotta Filling and Heirloom Tomatoes
GF Raspberry Foley Bar
GF Mochi Pumpkin
Pretzel Dog
Pretzel Roll
Cookie
Brownie
Pecan Bar
Gluten Free Cookies
Olive Oil Cake Slice
Chocolate Olive Oil Cake Slice
GF Passion Fruit Panna Cotta
Passion Fruit Puree, Buttermilk, Vanilla Bean
Pumpkin Bread Pudding
Milk and Honey Cake
Packaged Cookies
A bag of six cookies, ready to gift.
Breakfast
Bacon Burrito
egg, bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar, wheat tortilla
Breakfast Sandwich
caramelized onion, two fried eggs, cheddar, bacon, toasted wheat
Fried Egg and Prosciutto Salad
arugula, parmesan, avocado, white bean, fried egg, baked prosciutto, lemon thyme vinaigrette
Housemade Granola
with fruit and milk
Oatmeal
toasted flax seed, brown sugar, seasonal fruit
Quiche
Salmon Scramble
scrambled eggs, smoked salmon, cream cheese, chives, wheat toast
Sausage Scramble
scrambled eggs, sausage, fennel, parmesan, chives, wheat toast
Side of Applewood Smoked Bacon
Toast/Bagel
Veggie Bagel
cream cheese mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, avocoado, red pepper, carrot
Veggie Burrito
egg, spinach, red pepper, swiss
Veggie Scramble
scrambled eggs, roasted veggies, mushroom, swiss, chives, wheat toast
Prosciutto Scramble
Smoked Salmon Plate
GF V Coconut Chia Pudding Cup
Cold Sandwiches
B.L.T.A
applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, toamato, avocado, mayonnaise, whole wheat
Banh Mi Chicken
daikon, carrot, cilantro, red onion, cucumber, jalapeno, maggi, mayonnaise, chicken, baguette
V Banh Mi Tofu
daikon, carrot, cilantro, red onion, cucumber, jalapeno, maggi, mayonnaise, tofu, baguette
Curried Chicken Sandwich
curried chicken salad, grapes, almonds, romaine,apricot chutney, ciabatta
Egg Salad
egg salad, onion sprouts, mayonnaise, dill, whole wheat
French Ham and Butter
french cut ham, beurremont butter, baguette
Green Turkey
oven roasted turkey, garlic edamame spread, ailoi, onion sprouts, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, arugula, avocado, whole wheat
Italian
ham, fennel salami, spicy salami, mortadella, aged provolone, romaine, tomato, onion, oregano, oil, vinegar, baguette
Old Fashioned Turkey
oven roasted turkey, aioli, mixed greens, tomato, swiss, whole wheat
Prosciutto
prosciutto di parma, aged provolone, basil, tomato, olive oil, baguette
Rare Roast Beef
oven roasted sirloin, aioli, arugula, tomato, ciabatta
Sopressata and Manchego
sopressata, manchego, mixed greens, tomato, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic, vinegar, baguette
Vegan Tempeh
tempeh, onion sprouts, avocado, tomato, pickle, onion, tapenade, veganaise, whole wheat
Tuna Sandwich
oven roasted albacore, romaine, red onion, tomato, mayonnasie, whole wheat
Vegetable Wrap
spinach, onion sprouts, carrot, tomato, cucumber, brown rice, garlic edamame spread, whole wheat tortilla
Veggie Bagel
cream cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, avocado, red pepper, carrot, choice of sesame, everything, plain
Hot Sandwiches
Chicken Pesto
pulled chicken, pesto mayonnaise, red onion, tomato confit, provolone, ciabatta
Meatloaf
classic meatloaf, bacon, ketchup, mayo, romaine, egg bread
Pastrami
thinly sliced pastrami, spicy brown mustard, swiss, pickles, baguette
Pastrami Reuben
thinly sliced pastrami, braised red cabbage, russian dressing, swiss, baguette
Pulled Chicken
slow braised chicken, bbq sauce, coleslaw, baguette
Pulled Pork
slow braised pork, bbq sauce, coleslaw, baguette
Turkey Reuben
Grilled Cheese
Rice Bowl
Brown Rice Bowl
brown rice, baked tofu, carrot, mushroom, black eyed peas, haricot verts, bell pepper, nori, sesame seed, micro greens, carrot ginger dressing
Dal Bowl
brown rice, curried cauliflower, garlic spinach, chutney, tofu, raita, red lentil dal
Salmon Bowl
brown rice, baked salmon, haricot vert, carrot, daikon, cucumber relish, micro greens, ponzu dressing
Salads
Beet and Goat Cheese
mixed greens, toasted almonds, onion sprouts, beets, baked goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette.
Chefs Salad
romaine, mixed greens, ham, turkey, roast beef, cheddar, parmesan, tomato, cucumber, egg, ranch dressing
Cobb
mixed greens, bacon, chicken, bleu cheese, tomato, onion, jalapeno, avocado, egg, red wine vinaigrette
Curried Chicken Salad
Goddess
butter lettuce, haricot vert, chives, cucumber, feta, hard boiled egg, lemon thyme vinaigrette
Greek
mixed greens, cucumber, bell pepper, feta, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, pepperchini, parsley, mint, olive oil, oregano, red wine vinaigrette
Kale Caesar
kale, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Mixed Greens
mixed greens, tomato, basil, pepitas, red wine vinaigrette
Power Veggie
Salmon Nicoise
butter lettuce, baked salmon, haricot verts, red bell pepper, egg, kalamata olive, radish, yam, onion sprouts, lemon thyme vnaigrette
Tuna Salad
Vietnamese Chicken
mixed greens, carrots, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, asian dressing, chicken
Vietnamese Tofu
mixed greens, carrots, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, asian dressing, tofu
White Bean and Proscuitto
arugula, baked prosciutto, white bean, avocado, parmesan, lemon thyme vinaigrette