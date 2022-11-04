Little Flower Candy Company

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Pretzel Roll
Daily Specials

Daily Soup: Tomato Lentil

$5.85
Cuban Sandwich

$14.45

pulled pork, ham, provolone, pickles, and mayo, pressed on baguette.

The Favorite Salad

$17.45

Arugula, Chick Peas, Edamame, Cucumber, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, and Classic Dressing

Meatloaf Melt

$14.85

Thick white bread, meatloaf, cheddar cheese, grilled onions.

Breakfast Bowl

$14.45

Baby Kale, White Beans, Sausage, Poached Egg

Bakery

Almond Croissant

$5.50Out of stock
Butter Croissant

$4.75
Chocolate Croissant

$4.75
Daily Scone

$4.75
Kouign Amann

$5.75Out of stock
Morning Bun - Cranberry

$4.75Out of stock
Carrot Ginger Turmeric Muffin

$5.00Out of stock
Blueberry Bran Muffin

$5.00Out of stock
GF V Buckwheat Banana Muffin

$5.25Out of stock
V Pumpkin Muffin

$5.00Out of stock
Pecan Cinnamon Roll

$4.50Out of stock
Glazed Brioche Cinnamon Roll

$5.50
Coffee Cake Slice

$5.00

Cinnamon Pecan!

Whole Baguette

$4.55
Savory Danish

$7.00

Herbed Ricotta Filling and Heirloom Tomatoes

GF Raspberry Foley Bar

$5.75
GF Mochi Pumpkin

$3.75
Pretzel Dog

$7.00Out of stock
Pretzel Roll

$4.00
Cookie

$3.00
Brownie

$5.00
Pecan Bar

$5.00
Gluten Free Cookies

$4.00
Olive Oil Cake Slice

$6.00
Chocolate Olive Oil Cake Slice

$6.00
GF Passion Fruit Panna Cotta

$5.75

Passion Fruit Puree, Buttermilk, Vanilla Bean

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$6.00
Milk and Honey Cake

$7.00
Packaged Cookies

$18.00

A bag of six cookies, ready to gift.

Breakfast

Bacon Burrito

$11.45

egg, bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar, wheat tortilla

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.45

caramelized onion, two fried eggs, cheddar, bacon, toasted wheat

Fried Egg and Prosciutto Salad

$17.85

arugula, parmesan, avocado, white bean, fried egg, baked prosciutto, lemon thyme vinaigrette

Housemade Granola

$7.85

with fruit and milk

Oatmeal

$7.85

toasted flax seed, brown sugar, seasonal fruit

Quiche

$9.45
Salmon Scramble

$13.45

scrambled eggs, smoked salmon, cream cheese, chives, wheat toast

Sausage Scramble

$13.45

scrambled eggs, sausage, fennel, parmesan, chives, wheat toast

Side of Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.95

Toast/Bagel

$3.45
Veggie Bagel

$11.45

cream cheese mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, avocoado, red pepper, carrot

Veggie Burrito

$11.45

egg, spinach, red pepper, swiss

Veggie Scramble

$13.45

scrambled eggs, roasted veggies, mushroom, swiss, chives, wheat toast

Prosciutto Scramble

$13.45
Smoked Salmon Plate

$16.85
GF V Coconut Chia Pudding Cup

$6.45

Cold Sandwiches

B.L.T.A

$12.85

applewood smoked bacon, mixed greens, toamato, avocado, mayonnaise, whole wheat

Banh Mi Chicken

$14.45

daikon, carrot, cilantro, red onion, cucumber, jalapeno, maggi, mayonnaise, chicken, baguette

V Banh Mi Tofu

$14.45

daikon, carrot, cilantro, red onion, cucumber, jalapeno, maggi, mayonnaise, tofu, baguette

Curried Chicken Sandwich

$13.85

curried chicken salad, grapes, almonds, romaine,apricot chutney, ciabatta

Egg Salad

$10.85

egg salad, onion sprouts, mayonnaise, dill, whole wheat

French Ham and Butter

$11.45

french cut ham, beurremont butter, baguette

Green Turkey

$13.85

oven roasted turkey, garlic edamame spread, ailoi, onion sprouts, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, arugula, avocado, whole wheat

Italian

$14.45

ham, fennel salami, spicy salami, mortadella, aged provolone, romaine, tomato, onion, oregano, oil, vinegar, baguette

Old Fashioned Turkey

$12.85

oven roasted turkey, aioli, mixed greens, tomato, swiss, whole wheat

Prosciutto

$14.45

prosciutto di parma, aged provolone, basil, tomato, olive oil, baguette

Rare Roast Beef

$13.85

oven roasted sirloin, aioli, arugula, tomato, ciabatta

Sopressata and Manchego

$14.45

sopressata, manchego, mixed greens, tomato, extra virgin olive oil, balsamic, vinegar, baguette

Vegan Tempeh

$13.85

tempeh, onion sprouts, avocado, tomato, pickle, onion, tapenade, veganaise, whole wheat

Tuna Sandwich

$13.85

oven roasted albacore, romaine, red onion, tomato, mayonnasie, whole wheat

Vegetable Wrap

$12.85

spinach, onion sprouts, carrot, tomato, cucumber, brown rice, garlic edamame spread, whole wheat tortilla

Veggie Bagel

$11.45

cream cheese, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber, avocado, red pepper, carrot, choice of sesame, everything, plain

Hot Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto

$14.45

pulled chicken, pesto mayonnaise, red onion, tomato confit, provolone, ciabatta

Meatloaf

$14.45

classic meatloaf, bacon, ketchup, mayo, romaine, egg bread

Pastrami

$14.95

thinly sliced pastrami, spicy brown mustard, swiss, pickles, baguette

Pastrami Reuben

$14.95

thinly sliced pastrami, braised red cabbage, russian dressing, swiss, baguette

Pulled Chicken

$14.45

slow braised chicken, bbq sauce, coleslaw, baguette

Pulled Pork

$14.45

slow braised pork, bbq sauce, coleslaw, baguette

Turkey Reuben

$14.45
Grilled Cheese

$7.45

Rice Bowl

Brown Rice Bowl

$14.85

brown rice, baked tofu, carrot, mushroom, black eyed peas, haricot verts, bell pepper, nori, sesame seed, micro greens, carrot ginger dressing

Dal Bowl

$14.85

brown rice, curried cauliflower, garlic spinach, chutney, tofu, raita, red lentil dal

Salmon Bowl

$17.45

brown rice, baked salmon, haricot vert, carrot, daikon, cucumber relish, micro greens, ponzu dressing

Salads

Beet and Goat Cheese

$15.85

mixed greens, toasted almonds, onion sprouts, beets, baked goat cheese, sherry vinaigrette.

Chefs Salad

$16.85

romaine, mixed greens, ham, turkey, roast beef, cheddar, parmesan, tomato, cucumber, egg, ranch dressing

Cobb

$16.45

mixed greens, bacon, chicken, bleu cheese, tomato, onion, jalapeno, avocado, egg, red wine vinaigrette

Curried Chicken Salad

$15.85
Goddess

$15.85

butter lettuce, haricot vert, chives, cucumber, feta, hard boiled egg, lemon thyme vinaigrette

Greek

$14.45

mixed greens, cucumber, bell pepper, feta, onion, tomato, kalamata olives, pepperchini, parsley, mint, olive oil, oregano, red wine vinaigrette

Kale Caesar

$12.45

kale, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

Mixed Greens

$8.85

mixed greens, tomato, basil, pepitas, red wine vinaigrette

Power Veggie

$15.45
Salmon Nicoise

$17.45

butter lettuce, baked salmon, haricot verts, red bell pepper, egg, kalamata olive, radish, yam, onion sprouts, lemon thyme vnaigrette

Tuna Salad

$13.85
Vietnamese Chicken

$15.85

mixed greens, carrots, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, asian dressing, chicken

Vietnamese Tofu

$15.85

mixed greens, carrots, daikon, cucumber, cilantro, red onion, jalapeno, asian dressing, tofu

White Bean and Proscuitto

$15.85

arugula, baked prosciutto, white bean, avocado, parmesan, lemon thyme vinaigrette

For your Fridge

Beurre de Baratte

$18.50
Thumann's Hot Dogs

$10.00
Salad Dressing

$10.00
Curried Chicken

$6.45

A side of our Curried Chicken!

Egg Salad

$6.45

Tuna Salad

$8.45
Quart of Soup

Quart of Soup

$14.45

Beef Stew

$19.45<