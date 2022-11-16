Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cafe Santorini

6,092 Reviews

$$

64 W Union Street

Pasadena, CA 91103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

CAFÉ GREEK SALAD
STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES
BABAGHANOUSH

UTENSILS

UTENSILS

UTENSILS

Please Select if Utensils Needed with the Order.

Appetizer

BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

herbed crostini with roma tomatoes, basil, olive oil, garlic, and kalamata olive tapenade. (DF, V, VG)

FRIED SMELTS

FRIED SMELTS

$14.00

small fish dusted with seasoned flour and fried, served with lemon and tahini sauce.

MOZZARELLA CAPRESE

MOZZARELLA CAPRESE

$14.00

fresh mozzarella with roma tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic vinegar reduction & extra virgin olive oil. (GF, V)

SANTORINI GRILLED CALAMARI

SANTORINI GRILLED CALAMARI

$18.00

grilled baby squid served over field greens & tossed with lemon herb dressing. (GF,DF)

Mezze

SANTORINI MEZZE TASTING

SANTORINI MEZZE TASTING

$24.00

fried kubbe, stuffed grape leaves, feta cheese, tabouleh, cucumbers, pickled turnips, green olives, hummus. pita bread on the side.

VEGETARIAN MEZZE TASTING

$24.00

cheese borek, stuffed grape leaves, tabouleh, lentil pilaf, green olives, babaganoush, hummus. (V) pita bread on the side.

BABAGHANOUSH

BABAGHANOUSH

$12.00

roasted eggplant spread with garlic, tahini & lemon (GF, DF, V, VG) pita bread on the side.

BABAGHANOUSH w/ VEG

$16.00

roasted eggplant spread with garlic, tahini & lemon. sliced cucumbers and carrots. (GF, DF, V, VG) pita bread on the side.

BOREK & SPANAKOPITA

BOREK & SPANAKOPITA

$14.00

two kinds of filo pastry. borek filled with a blend of three cheeses, mint & sesame seeds. the spanakopita filled with spinach, onions & feta cheese. (V)

FRIED KUBBE

$14.00

seasoned ground beef & pine nuts encrusted with bulgur wheat & fried. served with tzatziki.

HUMMUS

HUMMUS

$10.00

chickpea spread with garlic, tahini & lemon. (GF, DF, V, VG) pita bread on the side.

HUMMUS w/ VEG

$14.00

chickpea spread with garlic, tahini & lemon. sliced cucumbers and carrots. (GF, DF, V, VG) pita bread on the side.

STUFFED GRAPE LEAVES

$11.00

Grape leaves filled with rice & herbs. diced tomatoes on top. (GF, DF, V, VG)

TABOULEH

$10.00

chopped parsley salad with bulgur wheat, diced tomato, bell pepper, green onion, lemon & olive oil. (DF, V, VG)

TZATZIKI

$8.00

yogurt, mint, garlic, cucumber. (GF, DF, V, VG) pita bread on the side.

TZATZIKI w/ VEG

$12.00

yogurt, mint, garlic, cucumber. sliced cucumbers and carrots. (GF, V) pita bread on the side.

Salad & Soup

CAFÉ GREEK SALAD

CAFÉ GREEK SALAD

$15.00

romaine lettuce, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, oregano, feta cheese. red wine vinaigrette dressing on the side. (GF, V)

OCTOPUS SALAD

OCTOPUS SALAD

$23.00

grilled octopus with beluga lentils mixed with shallots & celery, arugula, fennel, and tomatoes. white balsamic vinaigrette on the side. (GF, DF)

SEAFOOD SALAD

$25.00

sauteed shrimp, calamari, salmon, and whitefish with field greens. lemon herb dressing on the side. (GF, DF)

TOASTED WALNUT & GORGONZOLA SALAD

TOASTED WALNUT & GORGONZOLA SALAD

$15.00

watercress, romaine lettuce, julienne of apples, candied walnuts & gorgonzola cheese. shallot sesame oil vinaigrette dressing on the side. (GF, V)

Pasta/Risotto

FARFALLE CON PESTO É POLLO

FARFALLE CON PESTO É POLLO

$25.00

grilled marinated chicken breast over bowtie pasta, creamy cilantro pesto sauce with diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese.

FETTUCCINE CON GAMBERETTI

FETTUCCINE CON GAMBERETTI

$29.00

shrimp sauteed in chili oil, with fettuccine pasta, roasted bell peppers, spinach, garlic white wine sauce.

PENNE CON POLLO

PENNE CON POLLO

$25.00

pan roasted chicken breast with penne pasta with arugula, shiitake mushrooms, leeks, tomatoes and creamy garlic wine sauce.

SQUID INK LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$29.00
RED CURRY SEAFOOD RISOTTO

RED CURRY SEAFOOD RISOTTO

$30.00

red curry risotto with black mussels, shrimp, clams, spinach & red onions (GF)

SHRIMP CAPELLINI AL CHECCA

SHRIMP CAPELLINI AL CHECCA

$28.00

angel hair pasta with diced tomatoes, garlic, scallions, chili flakes and basil, and sauteed shrimp.

PENNE DE CASA

$22.00Out of stock

penne pasta with sundried tomatoes, porcini mushrooms, whole grain mustard and garlic sauce with fresh basil (V)

Entree

BEEF BROCHETTE

$33.00

grilled marinated beef tenderloin kebob served with rice pilaf, bell peppers, grilled tomato, pearl onion. with tzatziki, hummus & pita bread on the side

BRANZINO

$36.00

fresh mediterranean bass pan seared with lemon and olive oil. roasted garlic potatoes, and seasonal vegetables (GF)

BUTTERNUT SQUASH

BUTTERNUT SQUASH

$22.00

roasted butternut squash hallowed and filled with quinoa, chickpeas, zucchini, cranberries & shallots. (GF, DF, V, VG)

CHICKEN BREAST KEBOB

$24.00

grilled marinated chicken breast served with rice pilaf, bell peppers, grilled tomato, and peal onions. tzatziki, hummus & pita bread on the side.

CHICKEN KEBAB

CHICKEN KEBAB

$23.00

grilled marinated chicken thigh meat served with rice pilaf, bell peppers, grilled tomato, peal onions. tzatziki, hummus & pita bread on the side.

CIOPPINO

CIOPPINO

$33.00

shrimp, salmon, white fish, calamari, black mussels & clams simmered in our special tomato sauce. (GF) grilled garlic bread on the side.

CIOPPINO w/ LINGUINE

$36.00

shrimp, salmon, white fish, calamari, black mussels & clams simmered in our special tomato sauce over linguine. grilled garlic bread on the side.

KEFTA KEBAB

$22.00

grilled strips of seasoned ground beef, with rice pilaf, bell peppers, grilled tomato, pearl onions. tzatziki, hummus & pita bread on the side.

LAMB SHANK

LAMB SHANK

$38.00

slow cooked braised lamb shank with garlic mashed potatoes and dried fruit balsamic reduction.

LAMB SOUVLAKI

LAMB SOUVLAKI

$34.00

grilled marinated lamb with rice pilaf, bell peppers, grilled tomato, pearl onions. tzatziki, hummus & pita bread on the side.

MOUSSAKA

$24.00

layers of eggplant, ground beef ragu & potatoes baked and topped with bechamel sauce.

SALMON

$32.00

grilled atlantic salmon with beluga lentils and butternut squash hash, dried currants, garbanzo beans, spinach. sage beurre blanc sauce. (GF)

VEGETABLE PLATE

$22.00

seasoned eggplant, yellow squash, zucchini, red bell pepper, asparagus and roasted garlic potatoes with olive oil and balsamic vinegar reduction. (GF, DF, V, VG)

Sides / A La Cartes

ASPARAGUS

$9.00

Side of grilled asparagus.

BEEF BROCHETTE

$18.00

Side of grilled marinated beef.

CARROTS

$7.00

Side of Carrots.

CHICKEN BREAST

$14.00

Side of grilled marinated chicken breast.

CHICKEN KEBOB

$14.00

side of grilled marinated chicken thigh.

FRIES

$7.00

Side of fries.

GARLIC BREAD

$5.00

Side of garlic bread.

GREEN BEANS

$7.00

Side of green beans

KAFTA KEBOB

$14.00

Side of grilled seasoned ground beef.

MASHED POTATO

$7.00

garlic mashed potatoes

OCTOPUS

$15.00

Side of grilled octopus.

QUINOA

$7.00

Side of quinoa seasoned with herbs.

RAW VEGETABLES

$4.00

Side of raw carrots and cucumbers.

RICE PILAF

$7.00

Side of seasoned rice pilaf.

ROASTED POTATOES

$7.00

Side of roasted garlic potatoes

SALMON

$18.00

Side of grilled salmon

SANTORINI FRIES

$9.00

Side of seasoned fries, garlic, feta cheese.

SHRIMP

$15.00

side of grilled marinated garlic shrimp.

SOUVLAKI

$18.00

Side of grilled marinated lamb.

WILD MUSHROOM

$7.00

Side of seasoned wild mushrooms sauteed with garlic.

YELLOW SQUASH

$7.00

Side of yellow squash.

ZUCCHINI

$7.00

side of zucchini

Dessert

FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE

$11.00

light, rich in chocolate flavor. (GF)

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

In the heart of Old Town Pasadena, Cafe Santorini is the spot. Featuring fresh Mediterranean cuisine, eclectic wine list and a full bar. All in a quaint upper level dining room and charming patio where Santorini Sky's the Limit. Cafe Santorini is the ideal destination for family as well as business gatherings.

Location

64 W Union Street, Pasadena, CA 91103

Directions

Gallery
Cafe Santorini image
Cafe Santorini image

Similar restaurants in your area

Intelligentsia Coffee - Pasadena
orange starNo Reviews
55 East Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext
Superba Snacks and Coffee - Pasadena*
orange starNo Reviews
712 S. Arroyo Pkwy Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext
Amara Kitchen - Highland Park - LA
orange star4.4 • 2,184
519 N Avenue 64 Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Fiore Market Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1000 Fremont Ave Suite 102 South Pasadena, CA 91030
View restaurantnext
Amara Kitchen - Altadena
orange star4.5 • 20
841 East Mariposa St. Altadena, CA 91001
View restaurantnext
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
2131 Colorado Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pasadena

Amigo's Mexican Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 6,028
1076 E Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Union Pasadena
orange star4.4 • 4,568
37 East Union St. Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Pinocchio's Pizza
orange star4.4 • 3,907
1449 N Lake Ave Pasadena, CA 91104
View restaurantnext
CELESTINO RISTORANTE
orange star4.3 • 3,849
141 South Lake Avenue Pasadena, CA 91101
View restaurantnext
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 3,831
1001 E. Green St Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
Amara Cafe "Chocolate & Coffee"
orange star4.6 • 2,208
55 S Raymond Ave Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pasadena
San Marino
review star
Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)
South Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Alhambra
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
San Gabriel
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Arcadia
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Temple City
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Rosemead
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston