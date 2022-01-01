Pasadena cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Pasadena

Cafe Santorini image

 

Cafe Santorini

64 W Union Street, Pasadena

Avg 4 (6092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAFÉ GREEK SALAD$15.00
romaine lettuce, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, oregano, feta cheese. red wine vinaigrette dressing on the side. (GF, V)
GRILLED CHICKEN KEBOB$22.00
marinated chicken thigh meat served with rice pilaf, bell peppers, grilled tomato, peal onions. tzatziki, hummus & pita bread on the side.
FARFALLE CON PESTO É POLLO$25.00
grilled marinated chicken breast over bowtie pasta, creamy cilantro pesto sauce with diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
More about Cafe Santorini
Magnolia House image

 

Magnolia House

492 S Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (1856 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Duke Burger$16.00
House Made White Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Onion Strings, Dill Pickle Remoulade
Mag House Burger$16.00
House Made American Cheese, Dill Pickle Remoulade, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bourbon Onions
Korean Fried Wings$15.00
Sweet And Spicy Chili Sauce, Kimchi Cucumbers
More about Magnolia House
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

55 East Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Avena Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Espresso$4.00
A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Costa Rica.
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Superba Snacks and Coffee image

 

Superba Snacks and Coffee

712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$8.50
beeler’s bacon/ egg/ cheddar cheese/ watercress +radish/ scrambled eggs/ brioche bun.
AVOCADO TOAST$6.50
levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.
CHEESY EGG TOAST$7.50
levain/ cheddar/ scallions/ butter.
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Little Flower image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Ham and Butter$10.45
french cut ham, beurremont butter, baguette
Bacon Burrito$10.85
egg, bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar, wheat tortilla
Green Turkey$13.45
oven roasted turkey, garlic edamame spread, ailoi, onion sprouts, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, arugula, avocado, whole wheat
More about Little Flower
Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena image

 

Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena

100 W. Green St Unit 101, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Motto No.5 Milk Tea$4.50
Motto's signature house milk tea.
Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste.
Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
Optional Cheese Mousse, Matcha Mousse, Nutellamisu Mousse
Mango in Kyoto$6.15
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top.
One of a kind dessert drink
Nutellamisu Mousse Souffle Pancake$14.25
Motto's signature Nutellamisu Mousse souffle pancakes.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
More about Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena
Amara Chocolate & Coffee image

 

Amara Chocolate & Coffee

55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cachito (Ham or Ham-Gouda)
A sweetish yeasted delicious bread roll (though not terribly sweet) filled with Ham or Ham & Gouda cheese. An icon of Venezuelan cuisine ideal for breakfast!
Cachapa Llanera$15.95
Open face yellow corn Venezuelan style pancake with your choice of Beef, chicken or pork. Queso fresco, sweet plantains, black beans & Nata criolla. Try it with avocado or roasted veggies instead of meat
Hallaca (Beef & Chicken) Refrigerada$13.00
Calentar dentro de su envoltura especial de Sous Vide por 15 minutos en agua hirviente. Retirar de la envoltura y servir!
Hallaca (gluten free) is a thin layer of corn dough stuffed with prime beef stew, chicken and sofrito (onion, bell peppers, garlic) finished with raisins, green olives and capers, wraped and steamed in banana leaves! Simply a unique and elevated culinary experience!
More about Amara Chocolate & Coffee
0012 - Pasadena image

 

0012 - Pasadena

61 S Fair Oaks #120, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0012 - Pasadena

