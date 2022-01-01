Pasadena cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Pasadena
More about Cafe Santorini
Cafe Santorini
64 W Union Street, Pasadena
|Popular items
|CAFÉ GREEK SALAD
|$15.00
romaine lettuce, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, oregano, feta cheese. red wine vinaigrette dressing on the side. (GF, V)
|GRILLED CHICKEN KEBOB
|$22.00
marinated chicken thigh meat served with rice pilaf, bell peppers, grilled tomato, peal onions. tzatziki, hummus & pita bread on the side.
|FARFALLE CON PESTO É POLLO
|$25.00
grilled marinated chicken breast over bowtie pasta, creamy cilantro pesto sauce with diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
More about Magnolia House
Magnolia House
492 S Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Duke Burger
|$16.00
House Made White Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Onion Strings, Dill Pickle Remoulade
|Mag House Burger
|$16.00
House Made American Cheese, Dill Pickle Remoulade, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bourbon Onions
|Korean Fried Wings
|$15.00
Sweet And Spicy Chili Sauce, Kimchi Cucumbers
More about Intelligentsia Coffee
Intelligentsia Coffee
55 East Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Avena Latte
|$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
|Espresso
|$4.00
A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Costa Rica.
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Superba Snacks and Coffee
712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$8.50
beeler’s bacon/ egg/ cheddar cheese/ watercress +radish/ scrambled eggs/ brioche bun.
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$6.50
levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.
|CHEESY EGG TOAST
|$7.50
levain/ cheddar/ scallions/ butter.
More about Little Flower
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Flower
1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena
|Popular items
|French Ham and Butter
|$10.45
french cut ham, beurremont butter, baguette
|Bacon Burrito
|$10.85
egg, bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar, wheat tortilla
|Green Turkey
|$13.45
oven roasted turkey, garlic edamame spread, ailoi, onion sprouts, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, arugula, avocado, whole wheat
More about Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena
Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena
100 W. Green St Unit 101, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Motto No.5 Milk Tea
|$4.50
Motto's signature house milk tea.
Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste.
Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
Optional Cheese Mousse, Matcha Mousse, Nutellamisu Mousse
|Mango in Kyoto
|$6.15
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top.
One of a kind dessert drink
|Nutellamisu Mousse Souffle Pancake
|$14.25
Motto's signature Nutellamisu Mousse souffle pancakes.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
More about Amara Chocolate & Coffee
Amara Chocolate & Coffee
55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Cachito (Ham or Ham-Gouda)
A sweetish yeasted delicious bread roll (though not terribly sweet) filled with Ham or Ham & Gouda cheese. An icon of Venezuelan cuisine ideal for breakfast!
|Cachapa Llanera
|$15.95
Open face yellow corn Venezuelan style pancake with your choice of Beef, chicken or pork. Queso fresco, sweet plantains, black beans & Nata criolla. Try it with avocado or roasted veggies instead of meat
|Hallaca (Beef & Chicken) Refrigerada
|$13.00
Calentar dentro de su envoltura especial de Sous Vide por 15 minutos en agua hirviente. Retirar de la envoltura y servir!
Hallaca (gluten free) is a thin layer of corn dough stuffed with prime beef stew, chicken and sofrito (onion, bell peppers, garlic) finished with raisins, green olives and capers, wraped and steamed in banana leaves! Simply a unique and elevated culinary experience!