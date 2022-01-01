Pasadena restaurants you'll love

Must-try Pasadena restaurants

Tokyo Wako image

 

Tokyo Wako

300 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tokyo Imperial$44.75
7oz. Filet Mignon and 3pcs. Jumbo Shrimp
Ichi Ban$50.50
7oz. Filet Mignon and 4oz. Lobster
S-Anita Derby$37.25
7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 5oz. Chicken Breast
Pinocchio's Pizza image

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Pinocchio's Pizza

1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.4 (3907 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Caesar Salad$7.99
With Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Ceaser Dressing.
14" Cheese$12.99
Create Your Own
8 Pcs. Wings$11.49
served with fries
Cafe Santorini image

 

Cafe Santorini

64 W Union Street, Pasadena

Avg 4 (6092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CAFÉ GREEK SALAD$15.00
romaine lettuce, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, oregano, feta cheese. red wine vinaigrette dressing on the side. (GF, V)
GRILLED CHICKEN KEBOB$22.00
marinated chicken thigh meat served with rice pilaf, bell peppers, grilled tomato, peal onions. tzatziki, hummus & pita bread on the side.
FARFALLE CON PESTO É POLLO$25.00
grilled marinated chicken breast over bowtie pasta, creamy cilantro pesto sauce with diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
Sunright Tea Studio image

 

Sunright Tea Studio

16 West Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Strawberry Frostie$5.95
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
Mango Milk Tea$4.95
Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea
Taro Milk Tea$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
HomeState image

TACOS

HomeState

1992 Lincoln Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.9 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Comal (vegetarian)$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, black beans, monterey jack
Guadalupe$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, chorizo, cheddar
Blanco (vegetarian)$3.75
pasture-raised egg whites, shiitake mushrooms, monterey jack
Tacocita image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacocita

203 S Rosemead, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (925 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chile Rubbed Ahi Taco$3.99
Chile rubbed tuna grilled rare, guacamole sauce, pineapple-habanero salsa.
Drunken Carnitas Taco$3.99
Beer braised pork shoulder and belly, black bean puree, salsa verde, marinated onions & cilantro.
BBQ Smoked Brisket Taco$3.99
Smoked Brisket, Black Bean Puree, Roasted Corn Salsa & Charred Jalapeño Crema
Magnolia House image

 

Magnolia House

492 S Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (1856 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Duke Burger$16.00
House Made White Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Onion Strings, Dill Pickle Remoulade
Mag House Burger$16.00
House Made American Cheese, Dill Pickle Remoulade, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bourbon Onions
Korean Fried Wings$15.00
Sweet And Spicy Chili Sauce, Kimchi Cucumbers
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine image

PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Malbec Argentinean Cuisine

1001 E. Green St, Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (3831 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
1 dozen empanandas$40.00
Empanadas with choice of filling
Lenguado Al Limon Y Alcaparras$25.00
10 oz. Flat grilled Pacific sole, lemon and caper sauce.
Tabla de 3 Chorizos$18.00
Choice of Sausages. Served with Salsa criolla & Cannellini bean salad
Union Restaurant image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Union Restaurant

37 East Union St., Pasadena

Avg 4.4 (4568 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Squid Ink Lumache$32.00
Maine lobster, fennel, lemon, truffle butter.
Torchetti$27.00
Calabrese pork ragu, house ricotta, fried rosemary, peperoncini.
Spaghetti$22.00
San Marzano tomato, garlic, Fresno chili, Parmigiano.
Celestino Ristorante & Bar image

SALADS

Celestino Ristorante & Bar

141 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (3849 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA ALLA ROMANA$22.50
Spaghetti With Eggs, Bacon, And Parmesan Reggiano
RISOTTO FUNGHI E MASCARPONE$19.50
Risotto With Porcini Mushrooms And Mascarpone Cheese
INSALATA COSE BUONE$18.95
Chopped Salad With Grilled Shrimp
Intelligentsia Coffee image

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

55 East Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
Avena Latte$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
Espresso$4.00
A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Costa Rica.
Superba Snacks and Coffee image

 

Superba Snacks and Coffee

712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$8.50
beeler’s bacon/ egg/ cheddar cheese/ watercress +radish/ scrambled eggs/ brioche bun.
AVOCADO TOAST$6.50
levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.
CHEESY EGG TOAST$7.50
levain/ cheddar/ scallions/ butter.
Amigos Mexican Cuisine image

 

Amigos Mexican Cuisine

1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (6028 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Amigos Nachos$9.95
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and our homemade Ranchera sauce.
Quesadilla$10.75
Oversized warm flour tortilla and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Carne Asada Burrito$13.25
Marinated steak, shredded cheese, and refried beans topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole.
U Street Pizza image

PIZZA

U Street Pizza

33 E Union St, Pasadena

Avg 3.5 (74 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PEPPERONI$21.75
Red sauce, Ezzo sausage pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, oregano
SAUSAGE$21.75
Red sauce, fennel sausage, red onion, red bell pepper, shredded mozzarella, fior di latte, basil
PETALUMA$21.75
Organic Petaluma mozzarella, sauce passata, pecorino romano, California EVOO
Tatsu Ramen - Pasadena image

 

Tatsu Ramen - Pasadena

319 S Arroyo Pkwy #9, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Chashu Rice$5.00
Tender pork belly chashu bits served over Koshihikari rice bed topped with scallions and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten.
Juicy Pork Bun$5.00
Steamed bun filled with juicy pork belly bits on lettuce topped with sesame and scallions.
Contains Soy & Gluten.
Old Skool Ramen$13.50
A true classic; inspired during our trip to Kyushu. House-made, slow-cooked Tonkotsu (pork) broth, finished with smooth Hakata Tonkotsu dashi. Thin noodles topped with kikurage mushrooms, scallions and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery

921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 3.9 (819 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
the Classic$8.00
A classic sandwich with your choice of protein and bread. Comes with mayonnaise , green leaf lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes.
Cobb Salad
Bag of Chips$1.95
One Zo Boba image

SMOOTHIES

One Zo Boba

14 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4 (353 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jasmine Green Tea
Uji Matcha Latte
Brown Sugar Milk Tea With Brown Sugar Boba
LGO Café and Luggage Room image

 

LGO Café and Luggage Room

260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Luggage Room Chopped Salad$16.00
lettuce blend, olives, pistachios, golden raisins, cucumbers, cheese blend, salumi, choice of champagne vinaigrette or maytag blue cheese dressing
Gladiator$18.00
housemade italian sausage, molinari pepperoni, house red sauce, cheese blend
Shattuck Ave$17.00
burrata, roasted garlic, housemade red sauce, piquillo peppers
The Raymond Restaurant image

 

The Raymond Restaurant

1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena

Avg 4.1 (1647 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medicina Latina To-Go$28.00
Classic Burger with Fries$19.00
Buttercake
Perle image

 

Perle

43 East Union St., Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Sole Normande$36.00
Petrale sole stuffed with scallop mousse, fingerling potatoes, capers, lemon, almonds, brown butter sauce
Coq Au Vin$28.00
red wine-braised chicken legs, Perle onions, bacon lardons, mushrooms, mashed potatoes
Escargot$19.00
wild Burgundy snails, served in the shell, herbed butter, garlic, pistachio-panko crust
Saso image

SEAFOOD

Saso

37 S El Molino Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Churrasco Sandwich$18.00
shaved lettuce, tomato, red onion, marinated wagyu from the josper, garlic-lime aioli, sourdough
Basque Bowl$14.00
saffron bomba rice, avocado, pickled peppers, seasonal vegetables from the josper piperade
Baby Artichokes$8.00
fried, grilled lemon, garlic aioli (v)
Himalayan Cafe image

 

Himalayan Cafe

36 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.1 (862 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Naan$3.00
Unleavened flour bread baked in a hot tandoor oven.
Garlic Naan$3.25
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic & topped with fresh cilantro.
Vegetable Singada$7.00
Turnovers stuffed with green peas, potatoes, spices & nut’s. served with chutneys
Little Flower image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Ham and Butter$10.45
french cut ham, beurremont butter, baguette
Green Turkey$13.45
oven roasted turkey, garlic edamame spread, ailoi, onion sprouts, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, arugula, avocado, whole wheat
Bacon Burrito$10.85
egg, bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar, wheat tortilla
SusieCakes image

 

SusieCakes

264 S. Lake Ave, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
4 Box Cupcake Assortment$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
12 Box Cupcake Assortment$47.40
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC) image

 

Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC)

55 s madison ave, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steamed Soup Dumplings with Blue Crab and Pork (8pcs)$14.00
Original soup dumplings with blue crab and pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)
Boiled Chive and Shrimp Dumplings (10pcs)$13.00
Fresh Chives, Pork Shoulder, Shrimp and Minced Fried Eggs (Most Traditional Chinese Dumplings)
Steamed Soup Dumplings with Pork (8pcs)$13.00
Original soup dumplings made with pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)
Naughty Vegan パンダ image

 

Naughty Vegan パンダ

20 E Union Street Unit 170, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Wizard King (GF)$13.50
House Imitation Crab Meat, Shrimp and Avocado, fried to perfection. Topped with Cilantro Mayo, Naughty Glaze, Green Onions and Sesame Seeds. GLUTEN FREE. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
Sakura's Sweet Potato Roll (GF)$10.50
Fried Tempura Sweet Potato, Avocado, Cucumber, Naughty Glaze, Scallions, Sesame Seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
Orange Chicken Bowl (GF)$15.50
Our signature GF Chicken made with Fried Breaded Cauliflower and drizzled in our house-made Orange Glaze. Served with Broccoli, Carrots, Jasmine Rice, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana image

PIZZA

Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana

625 East Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.5 (897 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Settebello$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio
Emilia$14.00
Panna (Italian Cream), Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio, Corn*
*at select locations
Pizza Pere E Jalapeno$16.00
House Pear and Jalapeño Marmalade, Calabrese, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Basil
Earthbar image

 

Earthbar

300 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Acai Superberry Bowl$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
Lean + Green$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
Focus Coffee$5.95
MudWtr, coffee, almond cream, coconut nectar.
Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena image

 

Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena

100 W. Green St Unit 101, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Motto No.5 Milk Tea$4.50
Motto's signature house milk tea.
Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste.
Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
Optional Cheese Mousse, Matcha Mousse, Nutellamisu Mousse
Mango in Kyoto$6.15
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top.
One of a kind dessert drink
Nutellamisu Mousse Souffle Pancake$14.25
Motto's signature Nutellamisu Mousse souffle pancakes.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Amara Chocolate & Coffee image

 

Amara Chocolate & Coffee

55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cachito (Ham or Ham-Gouda)
A sweetish yeasted delicious bread roll (though not terribly sweet) filled with Ham or Ham & Gouda cheese. An icon of Venezuelan cuisine ideal for breakfast!
Cachapa Llanera$15.95
Open face yellow corn Venezuelan style pancake with your choice of Beef, chicken or pork. Queso fresco, sweet plantains, black beans & Nata criolla. Try it with avocado or roasted veggies instead of meat
Hallaca (Beef & Chicken) Refrigerada$13.00
Calentar dentro de su envoltura especial de Sous Vide por 15 minutos en agua hirviente. Retirar de la envoltura y servir!
Hallaca (gluten free) is a thin layer of corn dough stuffed with prime beef stew, chicken and sofrito (onion, bell peppers, garlic) finished with raisins, green olives and capers, wraped and steamed in banana leaves! Simply a unique and elevated culinary experience!
