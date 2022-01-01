Pasadena restaurants you'll love
Pasadena's top cuisines
Must-try Pasadena restaurants
Tokyo Wako
300 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Tokyo Imperial
|$44.75
7oz. Filet Mignon and 3pcs. Jumbo Shrimp
|Ichi Ban
|$50.50
7oz. Filet Mignon and 4oz. Lobster
|S-Anita Derby
|$37.25
7oz. USDA Choice Angus NY Steak and 5oz. Chicken Breast
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Pinocchio's Pizza
1449 N Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Large Caesar Salad
|$7.99
With Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese, and Ceaser Dressing.
|14" Cheese
|$12.99
Create Your Own
|8 Pcs. Wings
|$11.49
served with fries
Cafe Santorini
64 W Union Street, Pasadena
|Popular items
|CAFÉ GREEK SALAD
|$15.00
romaine lettuce, bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, oregano, feta cheese. red wine vinaigrette dressing on the side. (GF, V)
|GRILLED CHICKEN KEBOB
|$22.00
marinated chicken thigh meat served with rice pilaf, bell peppers, grilled tomato, peal onions. tzatziki, hummus & pita bread on the side.
|FARFALLE CON PESTO É POLLO
|$25.00
grilled marinated chicken breast over bowtie pasta, creamy cilantro pesto sauce with diced tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
Sunright Tea Studio
16 West Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Strawberry Frostie
|$5.95
Fresh strawberries perfectly ice-blended with our house made sea-salt cheese foam. (Caffeine Free)
|Mango Milk Tea
|$4.95
Fresh mango combined with jasmine green tea and our signature housemilk for a deliciously fruity milk tea
|Taro Milk Tea
|$4.75
Ceylon black tea combined with our signature house milk and served with fresh taro puree
TACOS
HomeState
1992 Lincoln Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Comal (vegetarian)
|$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, black beans, monterey jack
|Guadalupe
|$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, chorizo, cheddar
|Blanco (vegetarian)
|$3.75
pasture-raised egg whites, shiitake mushrooms, monterey jack
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacocita
203 S Rosemead, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Chile Rubbed Ahi Taco
|$3.99
Chile rubbed tuna grilled rare, guacamole sauce, pineapple-habanero salsa.
|Drunken Carnitas Taco
|$3.99
Beer braised pork shoulder and belly, black bean puree, salsa verde, marinated onions & cilantro.
|BBQ Smoked Brisket Taco
|$3.99
Smoked Brisket, Black Bean Puree, Roasted Corn Salsa & Charred Jalapeño Crema
Magnolia House
492 S Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Duke Burger
|$16.00
House Made White Cheddar, Bacon Jam, Onion Strings, Dill Pickle Remoulade
|Mag House Burger
|$16.00
House Made American Cheese, Dill Pickle Remoulade, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Bourbon Onions
|Korean Fried Wings
|$15.00
Sweet And Spicy Chili Sauce, Kimchi Cucumbers
PASTA • SOUPS • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Malbec Argentinean Cuisine
1001 E. Green St, Pasadena
|Popular items
|1 dozen empanandas
|$40.00
Empanadas with choice of filling
|Lenguado Al Limon Y Alcaparras
|$25.00
10 oz. Flat grilled Pacific sole, lemon and caper sauce.
|Tabla de 3 Chorizos
|$18.00
Choice of Sausages. Served with Salsa criolla & Cannellini bean salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Union Restaurant
37 East Union St., Pasadena
|Popular items
|Squid Ink Lumache
|$32.00
Maine lobster, fennel, lemon, truffle butter.
|Torchetti
|$27.00
Calabrese pork ragu, house ricotta, fried rosemary, peperoncini.
|Spaghetti
|$22.00
San Marzano tomato, garlic, Fresno chili, Parmigiano.
SALADS
Celestino Ristorante & Bar
141 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena
|Popular items
|SPAGHETTI CARBONARA ALLA ROMANA
|$22.50
Spaghetti With Eggs, Bacon, And Parmesan Reggiano
|RISOTTO FUNGHI E MASCARPONE
|$19.50
Risotto With Porcini Mushrooms And Mascarpone Cheese
|INSALATA COSE BUONE
|$18.95
Chopped Salad With Grilled Shrimp
Intelligentsia Coffee
55 East Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Black Cat Classic Whole Bean (12oz Bag)
|$16.00
This syrupy sweet espresso blend has been the staple of our lineup since the very beginning. Supreme balance and a wonderful sweetness make this a classic.
|Avena Latte
|$5.75
Our Black Cat Latte made with Oat milk and our organic turbinado sugar simple syrup spiced with ginger, cinnamon, vanilla, and orange peel. Served with an optional sprinkling of cayenne.
|Espresso
|$4.00
A double shot of our syrupy sweet Black Cat Classic Espresso crafted with a blend of coffees from Brazil and Costa Rica.
Superba Snacks and Coffee
712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$8.50
beeler’s bacon/ egg/ cheddar cheese/ watercress +radish/ scrambled eggs/ brioche bun.
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$6.50
levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.
|CHEESY EGG TOAST
|$7.50
levain/ cheddar/ scallions/ butter.
Amigos Mexican Cuisine
1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Amigos Nachos
|$9.95
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and our homemade Ranchera sauce.
|Quesadilla
|$10.75
Oversized warm flour tortilla and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.25
Marinated steak, shredded cheese, and refried beans topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole.
PIZZA
U Street Pizza
33 E Union St, Pasadena
|Popular items
|PEPPERONI
|$21.75
Red sauce, Ezzo sausage pepperoni, shredded mozzarella, oregano
|SAUSAGE
|$21.75
Red sauce, fennel sausage, red onion, red bell pepper, shredded mozzarella, fior di latte, basil
|PETALUMA
|$21.75
Organic Petaluma mozzarella, sauce passata, pecorino romano, California EVOO
Tatsu Ramen - Pasadena
319 S Arroyo Pkwy #9, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Pork Chashu Rice
|$5.00
Tender pork belly chashu bits served over Koshihikari rice bed topped with scallions and sesame. Contains Soy & Gluten.
|Juicy Pork Bun
|$5.00
Steamed bun filled with juicy pork belly bits on lettuce topped with sesame and scallions.
Contains Soy & Gluten.
|Old Skool Ramen
|$13.50
A true classic; inspired during our trip to Kyushu. House-made, slow-cooked Tonkotsu (pork) broth, finished with smooth Hakata Tonkotsu dashi. Thin noodles topped with kikurage mushrooms, scallions and sesame. Contains Shellfish, Soy & Gluten
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery
921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Popular items
|the Classic
|$8.00
A classic sandwich with your choice of protein and bread. Comes with mayonnaise , green leaf lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes.
|Cobb Salad
Cobb Salad
|$1.95
SMOOTHIES
One Zo Boba
14 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Jasmine Green Tea
|Uji Matcha Latte
|Brown Sugar Milk Tea With Brown Sugar Boba
LGO Café and Luggage Room
260 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
|Popular items
|Luggage Room Chopped Salad
|$16.00
lettuce blend, olives, pistachios, golden raisins, cucumbers, cheese blend, salumi, choice of champagne vinaigrette or maytag blue cheese dressing
|Gladiator
|$18.00
housemade italian sausage, molinari pepperoni, house red sauce, cheese blend
|Shattuck Ave
|$17.00
burrata, roasted garlic, housemade red sauce, piquillo peppers
The Raymond Restaurant
1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena
|Popular items
|Medicina Latina To-Go
|$28.00
|Classic Burger with Fries
|$19.00
|Buttercake
Perle
43 East Union St., Pasadena
|Popular items
|Sole Normande
|$36.00
Petrale sole stuffed with scallop mousse, fingerling potatoes, capers, lemon, almonds, brown butter sauce
|Coq Au Vin
|$28.00
red wine-braised chicken legs, Perle onions, bacon lardons, mushrooms, mashed potatoes
|Escargot
|$19.00
wild Burgundy snails, served in the shell, herbed butter, garlic, pistachio-panko crust
SEAFOOD
Saso
37 S El Molino Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Churrasco Sandwich
|$18.00
shaved lettuce, tomato, red onion, marinated wagyu from the josper, garlic-lime aioli, sourdough
|Basque Bowl
|$14.00
saffron bomba rice, avocado, pickled peppers, seasonal vegetables from the josper piperade
|Baby Artichokes
|$8.00
fried, grilled lemon, garlic aioli (v)
Himalayan Cafe
36 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Naan
|$3.00
Unleavened flour bread baked in a hot tandoor oven.
|Garlic Naan
|$3.25
Unleavened flour bread stuffed with garlic & topped with fresh cilantro.
|Vegetable Singada
|$7.00
Turnovers stuffed with green peas, potatoes, spices & nut’s. served with chutneys
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Flower
1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena
|Popular items
|French Ham and Butter
|$10.45
french cut ham, beurremont butter, baguette
|Green Turkey
|$13.45
oven roasted turkey, garlic edamame spread, ailoi, onion sprouts, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, arugula, avocado, whole wheat
|Bacon Burrito
|$10.85
egg, bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar, wheat tortilla
SusieCakes
264 S. Lake Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|4 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$15.80
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
|Mini Holiday Cupcake Assorted Dozen Box
|$27.00
ONLY AVAILABLE 11/28 - 12/24 -- 24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Bite sized cupcakes topped with our buttercream frostings. Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, and Flourless Chocolate
|12 Box Cupcake Assortment
|$47.40
Baked from scratch, daily in our on-site kitchen. Flavors and decorations may change depending on season or holiday. Available in Red Velvet, Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate Vanilla, and Flourless Chocolate
Mason's Dumpling Shop - Pasadena (GC)
55 s madison ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Steamed Soup Dumplings with Blue Crab and Pork (8pcs)
|$14.00
Original soup dumplings with blue crab and pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)
|Boiled Chive and Shrimp Dumplings (10pcs)
|$13.00
Fresh Chives, Pork Shoulder, Shrimp and Minced Fried Eggs (Most Traditional Chinese Dumplings)
|Steamed Soup Dumplings with Pork (8pcs)
|$13.00
Original soup dumplings made with pork with a dash of ginger and green onions. (to be enjoyed while hot)
Naughty Vegan パンダ
20 E Union Street Unit 170, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Fried Wizard King (GF)
|$13.50
House Imitation Crab Meat, Shrimp and Avocado, fried to perfection. Topped with Cilantro Mayo, Naughty Glaze, Green Onions and Sesame Seeds. GLUTEN FREE. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
|Sakura's Sweet Potato Roll (GF)
|$10.50
Fried Tempura Sweet Potato, Avocado, Cucumber, Naughty Glaze, Scallions, Sesame Seeds. Comes with a side of Wasabi and Ginger.
|Orange Chicken Bowl (GF)
|$15.50
Our signature GF Chicken made with Fried Breaded Cauliflower and drizzled in our house-made Orange Glaze. Served with Broccoli, Carrots, Jasmine Rice, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions
PIZZA
Settebello Pizzeria Napoletana
625 East Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Settebello
|$15.00
Crushed Tomatoes, House made Sausage, Pancetta, Mushrooms, Pine Nuts, Basil, Olio
|Emilia
|$14.00
Panna (Italian Cream), Prosciutto Cotto, Mozzarella, Parmigiano, Basil, Olio, Corn*
*at select locations
|Pizza Pere E Jalapeno
|$16.00
House Pear and Jalapeño Marmalade, Calabrese, Red Onions, Mozzarella, Basil
Earthbar
300 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Acai Superberry Bowl
|$12.95
Acai, blueberry, banana, almond milk.
|Lean + Green
|$10.95
21g protein. Avocado, spinach, hemp seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon, sea salt, coconut water, almond milk, blue spirulina, maca, Superfood protein.
|Focus Coffee
|$5.95
MudWtr, coffee, almond cream, coconut nectar.
Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena
100 W. Green St Unit 101, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Motto No.5 Milk Tea
|$4.50
Motto's signature house milk tea.
Fruity, smooth honey sweet taste.
Origin: Nantou, Taiwan
Optional Cheese Mousse, Matcha Mousse, Nutellamisu Mousse
|Mango in Kyoto
|$6.15
Fresh mango puree with slightly sweetened milk and Motto's original matcha mousse on top.
One of a kind dessert drink
|Nutellamisu Mousse Souffle Pancake
|$14.25
Motto's signature Nutellamisu Mousse souffle pancakes.
May contain nuts
*** Requires 20-30 minutes of wait time, may be longer during peak hours ***
Amara Chocolate & Coffee
55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Cachito (Ham or Ham-Gouda)
A sweetish yeasted delicious bread roll (though not terribly sweet) filled with Ham or Ham & Gouda cheese. An icon of Venezuelan cuisine ideal for breakfast!
|Cachapa Llanera
|$15.95
Open face yellow corn Venezuelan style pancake with your choice of Beef, chicken or pork. Queso fresco, sweet plantains, black beans & Nata criolla. Try it with avocado or roasted veggies instead of meat
|Hallaca (Beef & Chicken) Refrigerada
|$13.00
Calentar dentro de su envoltura especial de Sous Vide por 15 minutos en agua hirviente. Retirar de la envoltura y servir!
Hallaca (gluten free) is a thin layer of corn dough stuffed with prime beef stew, chicken and sofrito (onion, bell peppers, garlic) finished with raisins, green olives and capers, wraped and steamed in banana leaves! Simply a unique and elevated culinary experience!
