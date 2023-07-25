Food

Appetizers

Tableside Guacamole

$17.95

Fresh Guacamole made Tableside

Small Guacamole

$13.75

Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato, Flower Chalupa with Sour Cream

Large Guacamole

$15.95

Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato, Flower Chalupa with Sour Cream

Small Nachos Especiales (Serves 2)

$14.75

Chips, Beans, Red Sauce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onion, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Large Nachos Especiales (Serves 3-4)

$16.95

Chips, Beans, Red Sauce, Cheese, Tomatoes, Onion, Sour Cream, Guacamole

Nachos con Salsa Roja (V)

$11.95

Served wtih Red Sauce & Cheese

Jesucita's Appetizer Platter

Jesucita's Appetizer Platter

$19.50

Serves 2 with Sour Cream & Guacamole

Mexican Pizza

$15.50

Tostada, Beans, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Tomato & Olive

Chicken Wings

$17.95

Chicken* Flautitas (6)

$14.50

Rolled Flour Tortilla filled with Chicken served with Sour Cream & Guacamole

Chimichanguitas (6)

$14.50

Fried Flour Tortilla filled with Beans & Chorizo, Served with Sour Cream & Guacamole

Tom's Shrimp Appetizer

$18.95

Taquitos con Guacamole (3)

$12.50

Machaca or Chicken

Quesadillas

Classic Cheese Quesadilla

$10.50

Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Side of Guac

Chicken* Quesadilla

$12.95

Flour Tortilla Chicken, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Side of Guac

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$12.95

Flour Tortilla, Ground Beef, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Side of Guac

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$15.96

Flour Tortilla, Steak, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Side of Guac

Grilled Veggie Quesadilla

$12.95

Flour Tortilla, Veggies, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Side of Guac

Vegan Cheese Quesadilla

$13.95

Flour Tortilla, Veggies, Plant Based Cheese & Side of Guac

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.50

Flour Tortilla, Shrimp, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Side of Guac

Salads

Huntington's Mixed Green Salad

$9.25

Mixed Greens, Cheese, Tomato & Olive

R-lene's Taco Salad

$17.95

Mixed Greens, Ground Beef, Avocado, Tomato, Cheese & Chips

Mary's Caesar Salad

$20.95

Mixed Greens, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli, Tomato, Cheese, Avocado, Tortilla Strips

Campos' Ensalada de Camaron

$21.95

Mixed Greens, Grilled Shrimp, Tomato, Cheese, Avocado

Pasadena Crab Salad

$21.95

Mixed Greens, Real Crab, Tomato, Cheese, Avocado

Mijares Chicken Salad

$17.95

Mixed Greens, Chicken, Tomato, Cheese, Avocado

A la Carta Tacos

Chicken* Taco

$8.50

Hardshell, Marinated Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese

Ground Beef Taco

$8.50

Hardshell, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese

Guacamole Taco

$8.50

Hardshell, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese

Machaca Taco

$8.50

Hardshell, Machaca, Lettuce, Tomato & Cheese

Carne Asada Taco

$9.95

Soft Taco, Steak, Pico de Gallo & Cheese

Carnitas Taco

$9.95

Soft Taco, Carnitas, Pico de Gallo & Cheese

Grilled Chicken Taco

$9.95

Soft Taco, Grilled Chicken, Pico de Gallo & Cheese

Chicken* & Guacamole Taco

$10.50

Hardshell, Marinated Chicken, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Ground Beef & Guacamole Taco

$10.50

Hardshell, Ground Beef, Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato & Onion

Grilled Fish Taco

$10.50

Soft Taco, Grilled Fish, Pico de Gallo & Cheese

Shrimp Taco

$11.95

Soft Taco, Shrimp, Pico de Gallo & Cheese

Potato Pan Fried Taco

$8.50

Pan Fried Potato Taco, Queso Fresco & Red Onion

A la Carta Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada

$8.50

Corn Tortilla, Red Sauce, Cheddar Jack Cheese & Onion

Chicken Enchilada with Sour Cream

$9.95

Corn Tortilla, Chicken on top, Red Sauce,Sour Cream & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Ground Beef Enchilada

$9.95

Corn Tortilla, Ground Beef on top, Red Sauce,Sour Cream & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Machaca Enchilada

$9.95

Corn Tortilla, Shredded Beef on top, Red Sauce & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Enchilada Ranchera with Sour Cream

$9.95

Corn Tortilla, Chunky Beef on top, Ranchero Sauce, Sour Cream & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Mijares Enchilada with Sour Cream

$9.95

Corn Tortilla, Ground Beef inside, Spanish Sauce, Sour Cream & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Carnitas Enchilada

$9.95

Corn Tortilla, Carnitas on top, Red Sauce & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Crab Enchilada

$19.95

Real Crab, Guisado Sauce, Avocado, Sour Cream & Cheese

A la Carta Burritos

A large Flour Tortilla with Beans & Cheese inside.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$9.95

Flour Tortilla, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Chicken* Burrito

$12.50

Flour Tortilla, Chicken*,Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Ground Beef Burrito

$12.50

Flour Tortilla, Ground Beef, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Machaca Burrito

$12.50

Flour Tortilla, Machaca, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Carne Asada Burrito

$14.95

Flour Tortilla, Grilled Steak, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$14.95

Flour Tortilla, Grilled Chicken, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Carnitas Burrito

$14.95

Flour Tortilla, Carnitas, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Grilled Veggie Burrito

$14.95

Flour Tortilla, Veggies, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Chile Relleno Burrito

$14.95

Chile Verde Burrito

$14.95

Flour Tortilla, Chile Verde, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Chile Colorado Burrito

$14.95

Flour Tortilla, Chile Colorado, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Guisado Beef Burrito

$13.95

Flour Tortilla, Chunky Beef, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Chicken Chimichanga

$15.95

Fried Tortilla, Marinated Chicken*, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Ground Beef Chimichanga

$15.95

Fried Tortilla, Ground Beef, Beans & Cheddar Jack Cheese

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$15.95

Bacon, Eggs, Potatoes & Cheese

A la Carta Tamales

Pork Tamale

$10.50

Pork Tamale with Red Sauce on top

Chicken & Vegetable Tamale

$10.50

Chicken & Veggie Tamale with Guisado Sauce

Chile & Cheese Tamale

$10.50

Poblano Chile Cheese Tamale with Tomatillo Sauce

A la Carta Chile Rellenos

Chile Relleno

$11.25

In Spanish Sauce & Cheese

Chile Relleno with Chunky Beef

$13.25

In Spanish Sauce & Cheese with Chunky Beef on top

Chile Relleno with Chile Beans

$13.25

In Spanish Sauce & Cheese with Chile Beans on top

Specialty Burritos

Garbage Chicken Burrito

$16.95

Flour Tortilla, Chicken*, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Olives & Guac

Garbage Ground Beef Burrito

$16.95

Flour Tortilla, Ground Beef, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Olives & Guac

Garbage Vegetable Burrito

$18.95

Garbage Asada Burrito

$20.70

Flour Tortilla, Asada, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Olives & Guac

Garbage Machaca Burrito

$20.70

Flour Tortilla, Machaca, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Olives & Guac

Garbage Grilled Chicken Burrito

$20.70

Garbage Carnitas Burrito

$20.70

Flour Tortilla, Carnitas, Cheese, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Olives & Guac

Chicken* Flauta

$15.95

Fried Tortilla, Chicken* & Cheese Burrito. Side of Sour Cream

Ground Beef Flauta

$15.95

Fried Tortilla, Ground Beef & Cheese Burrito. Side of Sour Cream

Deluxe Burrito

Deluxe Burrito

$18.95

Flour Tortilla, Machaca, Beans & Cheese with Cheese, Sauce Sour Cream & Guac

Combinations

#1. Enchilada Ranchera & Chile Relleno

$18.95

Chunky Beef Enchilada, Chile Relleno, Rice, Beans & Sour Cream

#2. Cheese Enchilada & Taco

$18.95

Cheese Enchilada & Crunchy Taco with Rice & Beans

#3. Tamale & Chile Relleno

$18.95

Pork Tamale & Chile Relleno served with Rice & Beans

#4. Tamale or Chile Relleno

$16.95

Choice of Tamale or Chile Relleno

#5. Two Crunchy Tacos

$18.95

Two Tacos with Rice & Beans

#6. Two Cheese Enchiladas

$17.95

Two Cheese Enchiladas, Red Sauce, RIce & Beans

#7. Two Enchiladas Con Carne

$18.95

Two Meat Enchiladas, Sour Cream, Rice & Beans

#8. Tamale & :Cheese Enchilada or Taco

$18.95

Choice of Tamale & Cheese Enchilada or Taco

#9. Two Mijares Enchiladas

$18.95

Two Ground Beef Enchiladas, Spanish Sauce, Rice, Beans & Sour Cream

#10. Taquitos con Guacamole

$17.95

6 Taquitos with Rice, Beans & Guacamole

#11. Burrito Combo

$18.00

Chunky Beef Burrito with Beans & Cheese

#12. Platillo Mexicano

$21.95

Three Items with Rice & Beans

#13. Chile Relleno & : Enchilada or Taco

$18.95

Chile Relleno with an Enchilada or Taco, Rice & Beans

#14. Enchilada or Taco

$15.95

Choice of Cheese Enchilada or Taco

#15. Alicia's Street Tacos

$18.95

Three Soft Tacos, Guacamole, Rice & Beans

Kids Menu

#16. Cheese Enchilada

$8.95

Cheese Enchilada, Rice & Beans

#16. Chicken Enchilada

$9.25

Chicken* Enchilada, Rice & Beans

#16. Ground Beef Enchilada

$9.25

Ground Beef* Enchilada, Rice & Beans

#16. Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Cheese Quesadilla, Rice & Beans

#16. Chicken* Quesadilla

$9.25

Chicken* Quesadilla, Rice & Beans

#16. Ground Beef Quesadilla

$9.25

Ground Beef Quesadilla, Rice & Beans

#16. Bean & Cheese Burrito

$8.25

Bean & Cheese Burrito, Rice & Beans

#16. Chicken* Taco

$8.25

Chicken Hardshell Taco, Rice & Beans

#16. Ground Beef Taco

$8.25

Ground Beef Hardshell Taco, Rice & Beans

#16. Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$8.25

Served with Ketchup

Kids Churro (1)

$4.50

One Churro cut in half

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$4.50

Ice Cream Sundae

Mexican Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$16.95

Two Eggs, Chunky Beef, Sauce, Rice, Beans, Tortillas & Sour Cream

Chorizo con Huevos

$16.95

Mexican Sausage, Scrambled Egg, Rice, Beans, Guacamole & Tortillas

Machaca con Huevos

$16.95

Machaca, Scrambled Egg, Guacamole, Rice, Beans & Tortillas

Chilaquiles con Huevos

$16.95

Chips scrambled in Egg, Guacamole, Rice, Beans & Tortillas

Huevos a la Mexicana

$16.95

Eggs, Bell Pepper, Tomato, Onion, Guacamole, Rice, Beans & Tortillas

Side Dishes

Side of Guacamole

$6.75

Scoop of Guacamole

$3.75

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Sour Cream

$2.50

Side of Spicy Salsa

$2.50

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of Beans

$4.00

Side of Rice & Beans

$8.00

Side of Black Beans

$4.00

Side of De la Olla Bean

$4.00

Corn Tortillas (3)

$2.50

Flour Tortillas (2)

$2.50

Side of Cheese

$2.50

Side of Pico de Gallo

$2.50

Chopped Jalapeños

$2.50

Pickled Jalapeños

$2.50

Roasted Jalapeños (3)

$2.95

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Vegetables

$7.50

Side of Asparagus

$7.50

Side of Onions

$2.50

Side of Tomatoes

$2.50

Side of Lettuce

$2.50

Side of Eggs (2)

$2.50

Side of Guisado Sauce

$2.50

Side of Red Ench Sauce

$2.50

Side of Spanish Sauce

$2.50

Side of Tomatillo Sauce

$2.50

Side of Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side of Olives

$2.50

Side of Limes

$2.50

Side of Lemons

$2.50

Side of Cilantro

$2.50

Tostadas & Chalupas

Vegetarian Bean Tostada

$12.95

Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Tomato

Chicken* Tostada

$15.95

Beans, Chicken*, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Tomato

Grilled Chicken Tostada

$18.95

Machaca Tostada

$15.95

Ground Beef Tostada

$15.95

Beans, Ground Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Tomato

Carne Asada Tostada

$18.95

Beans, Asada, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Tomato

Carnitas Tostada

$18.95

Beans, Carnitas, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Tomato

Crab Tostada

$25.95

Beans, Crab, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Tomato

Chicken Chalupa

$19.95

Tortilla Bowl, Beans, Chicken or Beef, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Tomato

Machaca Chalupa

$19.95

Ground Beef Chalupa

$19.95

Take Home Portions

Small Bag Chips

$5.50

Handmade Corn Tortilla Chips

Medium Bag Chips

$7.50

1 Pound Bag of Chips

$20.00

Handmade Corn Tortilla Chips

Half Pound Bag of Chips

$11.00

Handmade Corn Tortilla Chips

Half Pint Frijoles de la Olla

$5.00

Whole Pinto Beans

Half Pint Mexican Rice

$5.00

Contains Tomato & Chicken Broth

Half Pint of Asada

$7.00

Grilled Steak

Half Pint of Carnitas

$7.00

Pulled Pork in Spices

Half Pint of Enchilada Sauce

$8.00

Classic Red Guajillo Sauce

Half Pint of Ground Beef

$5.25

Ground Beef, Onion & Spices

Half Pint of Guacamole

$11.00

Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato, Flower Chalupa with Sour Cream

Half Pint of Machaca

$7.00

Shredded Beef in Spices

Half Pint of Marinated Chicken

$5.25

Chicken, Bell Pepper, Tomato & Onion

Half Pint of Refried Beans

$5.00

Our Famous Vegetarian Beans

Half Pint of Salad Dressing

$7.00

Mijares Famous Salad Dressing

Half Pint of Salsa Fresca

$8.00

Mijares Famous Table Salsa

Half Pint of Sour Cream

$4.00

Great for dipping

Half Pint Tomatillo Sauce

$8.00

House Margarita Pint

$20.00

House Margarita Quart

$40.00

Pint Cadillac Margarita

$25.00

Pint of Albondigas

$11.75

Meatballs, Veggies & Vegetable Broth & Tortillas

Pint of Asada

$14.00

Grilled Steak

Pint of Carnitas

$14.00

Pulled Pork in Spices

Pint of Chicken Tortilla

$11.75

Chicken, Red Broth, Avocado, Corn, Cilantro, Cheese & Tortilla Strips

Pint of Chile Beans

$11.75

Ground Beef, Whole Beans, Cheese & Onion

Pint of Enchilada Sauce

$15.00

Classic Red Guajillo Sauce

Pint of Frijoles de la Olla

$9.50

Whole Pinto Beans

Pint of Ground Beef

$10.50

Ground Beef, Onion & Spices

Pint of Guacamole

$21.00

Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato, Flower Chalupa with Sour Cream

Pint of Machaca

$14.00

Shredded Beef in Spices

Pint of Marinated Chicken

$10.50

Chicken, Bell Pepper, Tomato & Onion

Pint of Menudo

$11.75

Tripe, Red Broth & Hominy

Pint of Mexican Rice

$9.50

Contains Tomato & Chicken Broth

Pint of Refried Beans

$9.50

Our Famous Vegetarian Beans

Pint of Salad Dressing

$13.00

Mijares Famous Salad Dressing

Pint of Salsa Fresca

$15.00

Mijares Famous Table Salsa

Pint of Sour Cream

$7.00

Great for dipping

Pint Tomatillo Sauce

$15.00

Quart Cadillac Margarita

$50.00

Quart of Albondigas

$14.75

Meatballs, Veggies & Vegetable Broth & Tortillas

Quart of Asada

$28.00

Grilled Steak

Quart of Carnitas

$28.00

Pulled Pork in Spices

Quart of Chicken Tortilla

$14.75

Chicken, Red Broth, Avocado, Corn, Cilantro, Cheese & Tortilla Strips

Quart of Chile Beans

$14.75

Ground Beef, Whole Beans, Cheese & Onion

Quart of Enchilada Sauce

$20.00

Classic Red Guajillo Sauce

Quart of Frijoles de la Olla

$19.00

Whole Pinto Beans

Quart of Ground Beef

$21.00

Ground Beef, Onion & Spices

Quart of Guacamole

$30.00

Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato, Flower Chalupa with Sour Cream

Quart of Machaca

$28.00

Shredded Beef in Spices

Quart of Marinated Chicken

$21.00

Chicken, Bell Pepper, Tomato & Onion

Quart of Menudo

$14.75

Tripe, Red Broth & Hominy

Quart of Mexican Rice

$19.00

Contains Tomato & Chicken Broth

Quart of Refried Beans

$19.00

Our Famous Vegetarian Beans

Quart of Salad Dressing

$25.00

Mijares Famous Salad Dressing

Quart of Salsa Fresca

$20.00

Mijares Famous Table Salsa

Quart of Sour Cream

$12.00

Great for dipping

Quart of Tomatillo Sauce

$20.00

Beverages

Water

Kids Club Soda

$3.25

Kids Lemonade

$3.25

Kids Milk

$3.25

Kids Pepsi

$3.25

Kids Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Kids Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Kids Lemonade

$3.25

Kids Orange Soda

$3.25

Kids Mug Rootbeer

$3.25

Kids Jamaica

$3.25

Kids Horchata

$3.25

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Kids Shirley Temple

$3.25

Apple Juice

$4.95

Cranberry Juice

$4.95

Pineapple Juice

$4.95

Orange Juice

$4.95

Coffee

$4.95

Iced Tea

$4.95

Diet Pepsi

$4.95

Pepsi

$4.95

Dr Pepper

$4.95

Club Soda

Horchata

$4.95

Jamaica

$4.95

Ginger Ale

$4.95

Sierra Mist

$4.95

Perrier

$4.95

Lemonade

$4.95

Raspberry Iced Tea

$4.95

Arnold Palmer

$4.95

Bottled Water

$4.95

Hot Tea

$4.95

Orange Soda

$4.95

Root Beer

$4.95

Shirley Temple

$4.95

Tonic

$4.95

Milk

$4.95

Red Bull

$5.50