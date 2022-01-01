Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Amigo's Mexican Cuisine

6,028 Reviews

$$

1076 E Colorado Blvd

Pasadena, CA 91106

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice and Beans - a la carte
Two Enchiladas Combination
Amigos Nachos

Utensils

Yes Utensils

No Utensils

Appetizers

Amigos Nachos

Amigos Nachos

$10.50

Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and our homemade Ranchera sauce.

Fiesta Platter

Fiesta Platter

$19.50

A sampler of several appetizers. Served with nachos, cheese enchilada, cheese quesadilla, taquitos, and flautas. Topped with pico de gallo, gaucamole, and sour cream. Small serves 2 people, Large serves 4 people.

Guacamole Dip

$10.95

Freshly smashed avocado, diced tomatoes, cilantro and onions served with crispy tortilla shell.

Mexican Pizza

$10.95

Cripsy flour tortilla topped with refried beans, melted cheese, grilled bell peppers, and onions. Served with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.95

Oversized warm flour tortilla and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Jalapeño Poppers

Jalapeño Poppers

$10.50

8 jalapeño peppers stuffed with cheddar cheese and fried. Served with a side of Ranch.

Burritos

All of our burritos are served in an over-sized large flour tortilla with sauce and melted cheese on top. Burritos are served with a side of rice and refried beans by default.

Burrito

$12.95

Shredded beef or chicken and refried beans topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.95

Marinated steak, shredded cheese, and refried beans topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole.

Burrito Colorado

$13.95

Tender pieces of beef, refried beans, and shredded cheese. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.

Super Burrito

$13.95

Seasoned ground beef, refried beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, and shredded cheese. Topped with our homemade Ranchera sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Burrito Verde

Burrito Verde

$13.95

Diced pork in our green chili sauce, refried beans, and shredded cheese. Topped with our green sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.

Carnitas Burrito

$13.95

Seasoned carnitas, shredded cheese, and refried beans. Topped with our green sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.

Veggie Burrito

$12.95

Grilled vegetables, refried beans, and shredded cheese. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Fajita Burrito

$15.95

Choice of grilled steak or chicken breast, fajita vegetables, refried beans, and shredded cheese. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Amigos Combinations

One Crispy Taco Combination

One Crispy Taco Combination

$11.95

Crispy taco served with your choice of beef or chicken.

One Enchilada Combination

One Enchilada Combination

$11.95
One Chile Relleno Combination

One Chile Relleno Combination

$11.95

Anaheim chili pepper stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and topped with homemade Ranchera sauce and melted cheese.

One Tamale Combination

$11.95
Two Crispy Tacos Combination

Two Crispy Tacos Combination

$14.95
Two Enchiladas Combination

Two Enchiladas Combination

$14.95

Two Chile Rellenos Combination

$14.95
Chile Relleno and Crispy Taco Combination

Chile Relleno and Crispy Taco Combination

$14.95

One chile relleno made with an Anaheim chili pepper and Monterey Jack cheese and one crispy taco

Taco and Enchilada Combination

Taco and Enchilada Combination

$14.95

Chile Relleno and Enchilada Combination

$14.95

Enchilada and Tamale Combination

$14.95

Taco, Enchilada, and Tamale Combination

$17.75Out of stock

Two Soft Tacos Combination

$14.95

Two Enchiladas Ranchera Sauce Combination

$14.95
Two Enchiladas Verde Sauce Combination

Two Enchiladas Verde Sauce Combination

$14.95

Two enchiladas served with either cheese, beef, or chicken and topped with our homemade verde (green) sauce.

Two Tamales Combination

$14.95
Flautas Combination

Flautas Combination

$14.50

Your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with two side choices and a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Taquitos Combination

Taquitos Combination

$14.50

Fajitas

Fajitas

Fajitas

$20.95

Your choice of marinated steak, chicken or shrimp served with grilled bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Comes with rice, refried beans, and either corn or flour tortillas. Served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Specialties

Chicken Ranchero

Chicken Ranchero

$17.50

Sliced chicken breast sautéed with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

Chicken Mole

Chicken Mole

$17.50

Seasoned and shredded chicken served in our mole sauce.

Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$17.50

Grilled sliced chicken breast served on a bed of rice and topped with Ranchera sauce and melted cheese.

Carne Asada Plate

$20.95

New York steak grilled to perfection. Served with a cheese enchilada, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Steak Picado

Steak Picado

$18.95

Tender beef summered with bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions in our homemade red chili sauce

Machaca

Machaca

$13.95

Seasoned and shredded beef sautéed with eggs, bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions.

Chile Colorado

Chile Colorado

$18.95

Slow cooked tender pieces of beef served in our homemade red chile sauce.

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$18.50

Chunks of braised and fried pork. Served with avocado slices, jalapeños, and pico de gallo.

Chile Verde

$17.50

Tender pieces of pork sautéed with onions in our homemade salsa verde

Mariscos

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.95

Large shrimp served in our fresh homemade cocktail sauce with cucumbers, pico de gallo, and avocados. Served with crackers.

Ceviche

Ceviche

$18.25

Shrimp marinated and cooked in lemon juice. Served with cucumbers, pico de gallo, and diced avocado.

Grilled Tilapia

Grilled Tilapia

$17.95

Grilled Tilapia fillet topped with slices of tomato and avocado and cilantro.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$20.50

Shrimp sautéed in our special garlic and butter sauce. Served with slice of tomato and avocado.

Camarones A La Diabla

Camarones A La Diabla

$20.50

Large shrimp sautéed with onions and tomatoes in our spicy homemade chipotle sauce.

Fish Veracruz

Fish Veracruz

$17.95

Tilapia fillet slowly simmered with onions, bell peppers, and fresh tomatoes.

Cristal's Special

$19.95

Two enchiladas stuffed with shrimp, onions, garlic, and bell peppers. Topped with red sauce and melted cheese and served with a side of sour cream.

Fish Tacos Combo

$17.50

Two soft Tilapia tacos with bell peppers and onions. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, tartar sauce, and salsa.

Shrimp Tacos Combo

$19.95

Two soft shrimp tacos with bell peppers and onions. Topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, tartar sauce, and salsa.

Soups

Albondigas

Albondigas

$10.50

Traditional meatball soup in a homemade broth with vegetables. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$10.50

Hearty and homemade coup served with diced chicken breast and vegetables. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Tortilla Soup

Tortilla Soup

$10.50

Traditional soup with diced chicken breast, vegetables, and corn. Topped with pico de gallo, Cotija cheese, and crisp tortilla strips.

Seafood Soup

Seafood Soup

$13.95

Fresh shrimp or fish combined with a medley of vegetables. Served with your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Eggs

Huevos Rancheros

$12.95

Two fried eggs covered with Ranchera sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese and served over a crispy tortilla.

Huevos Sonora

$12.50

Three egg omelet stuffed with ripe avocado and topped with Ranchera sauce and melted cheese.

Chorizo Con Huevos

Chorizo Con Huevos

$13.95

Three scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo and served with a side a pico de gallo and tortillas.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$12.95

Crisp tortilla strips topped with traditional red or green sauce, melted cheese, and scrambled eggs.

Huevos a la Mexicana

$12.95

Three scrambled eggs with bell peppers and onions.

Salads & Bowls

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$14.95

Crisp lettuce with marinated, grilled chicken breast, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, cheese, and tortilla strips.

Chicken Avocado Salad

Chicken Avocado Salad

$14.95

Grilled chicken, chopped Romaine lettuce, sliced avocado, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, and diced tomatoes.

Tostada

Tostada

$13.95

Crisp, flaky tortilla shell filled with refried beans, fresh lettuce, cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of shredded beef or chicken

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$14.95

Your choice of marinated steak, grilled chicken, or succulent shrimp with grilled vegetables, cheese, and avocado slices

Chimichangas

Picadillo Chimichanga

Picadillo Chimichanga

$15.50

Seasoned ground beef, rice, and cheese wrapped in a large flour tortilla and fried. Topped with our homemade Ranchera sauce and melted cheese.

Amigo's Chimichanga

$15.50

Seasoned ground beef, diced pork, pico de gallo, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Macho Chimichanga

$15.50

Shredded beef, rice and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried. Served with guacamole and sour cream.

Chicken Chimichanga

$15.50

Shredded chicken, rice, and cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla and fried. Served with a side of guacamole and sour cream.

Breakfast Chimichanga

$15.50Out of stock

Scrambled eggs, Monterey Jack cheese, chorizo, and french fries wrapped in a crispy flour tortilla.

Sandwiches

Torta

Torta

$11.50

Choice of steak, grilled chicken, or vegetables served on a roll with thinly spread refried beans, avocado, tomatoes, and lettuce.

BLT

BLT

$11.50

A classic: Bacon, lettuce, and tomato

A La Carte

Taco - a la carte

Taco - a la carte

$5.25

Taquitos - a la carte

$8.95

Your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Flautas - a la carte

Flautas - a la carte

$8.95

Your choice of shredded beef or shredded chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.

Enchilada - a la carte

$7.25

Chile Relleno - a la carte

$7.50

Anaheim chile pepper stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with our homemade Ranchera sauce and melted cheese.

Burrito - a la carte

$8.75

Extra large flour tortilla stuffed with your protein choice (or no meat), refried beans, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Topped with sauce and melted cheese.

Tamale - a la carte

$6.50
Mini Tostada - a la carte

Mini Tostada - a la carte

$8.95

Small tostada served on a crispy corn tortilla with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Rice and Beans - a la carte

Rice and Beans - a la carte

$6.50

Tortillas - a la carte

$1.50

Your choice of 3 corn or 2 flour tortillas

Salad - a la carte

$4.75

French Fries - a la carte

$5.50

Pico De Gallo - a la carte

$2.00

Diced tomatoes, cilantro, and onion

Sour Cream - a la carte

$2.00

Guacamole - a la carte

$5.25

Freshly smashed avocado, diced tomatoes, cilantro and onions

Habanero Salsa

$2.00

16oz. Salsa

$6.50

32oz. Salsa

$9.50

Tacos Indios - a la carte

$3.95

Breakfast Burrito - a la carte

$9.95

Scrambled eggs, chorizo, and french fries

Desserts

Flan

$5.25

Custard made with eggs, sugar, milk, whipping cream, and a caramelized top.

Cheesecake

$5.25

Churros

$3.75

Fried pastry dough tossed in cinnamon and sugar. 4 pieces.

Beverages

32 oz.

Coke

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.95

Jamaica

$3.95

Horchata

$3.95

Ice Tea

$3.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Established in 1990, Amigos Restaurant specializes in traditional Mexican food and drinks. Come in and enjoy a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere!

Location

1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91106

Directions

Amigos Mexican Cuisine image
Amigos Mexican Cuisine image
Amigos Mexican Cuisine image

