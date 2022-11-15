Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Pocha - LA

review star

No reviews yet

6101 York Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

AL PASTOR
CHICKEN TINGA
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

Botanas (OO)

Shrimp, jicama, watermelon radish, Persian cucumbers, red onion, scallions, a hint of habanero, lime juice. Served with tostones.
CEVICHE A LA POCHA

CEVICHE A LA POCHA

$16.00

Shrimp, watermelon radish, Persian cucumbers, jicama, finely chopped habanero chiles in toasted sesame oil & cilantro served with crispy tostones (GF)

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.00

Please specify your choice of Salsa Roja or Salsa Verde (GF) (V)

ELOTE A LA POCHA

ELOTE A LA POCHA

$6.00

Whole grilled corn drizzled with crema Mexicana, sprinkled with cotija cheese & cilantro (GF) (V-OPT)

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS

$6.00+

Avocado, scallions, cilantro, white onion, citrus (GF) (V)

GUERO PEPPERS

GUERO PEPPERS

$5.00

3 Güero peppers stuffed with cheese

MINI CHEESE QUESADILLA - Flour Tortilla

MINI CHEESE QUESADILLA - Flour Tortilla

$4.50
POBLANO CORN DIP

POBLANO CORN DIP

$7.00Out of stock

Creamy vegan dip made with white corn, poblano chiles, diced Roma tomatoes, fresh dill, served chilled, with corn chips (GF) (V)

VEGAN CEVICHE

VEGAN CEVICHE

$12.50

Marinated cauliflower, red onion, Persian cucumber, mango, Roma tomato, cilantro, finely chopped jalapeño served with corn tortilla chips (GF) (V)

TAQUITOS DE PAPA

TAQUITOS DE PAPA

$11.00

3 Crispy potato and cheese taquitos. Topped with cabbage and queso fresco. Served with sides of roasted tomato salsa, salsa de calabacita y jalapeño, y consomé.

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

Brunch

BREAKFAST BOWL

BREAKFAST BOWL

$16.00

Quinoa, black beans, eggs over medium, arugula, citrus garlic drizzle, avocado, tomato sauce (GF)

CHILAQUILES

CHILAQUILES

$14.00

Gluten free tortilla chips, smothered in salsa Roja & Monterey jack cheese, topped with 2 eggs over medium drizzled with crema Mexicana, tomato sauce & a dash of cilantro.

CHILE VERDE CON HUEVOS

$15.00

Braised pork in our signature chile Verde sauce, 2 eggs over medium served with refried beans & cilantro white rice

HUEVOS CON CHILE POBLANO TACOS (X2)

$7.00
POZOLE ROJO CON PUERCO

POZOLE ROJO CON PUERCO

$15.00

POZOLE VERDE CON POLLO

$15.00

VEGAN BOWL

$16.00
Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

A crispy tostada topped with 2 eggs over medium, salsa ranchera (sautéed onions, bell and sweet peppers, garlic, tomato base. Sides of refried beans topped with Monterrey Jack cheese and cilantro-garlic white rice.

Tacos (OO)

Served in a corn tortilla (flour upon request), topped with onion, cilantro and your choice of one of our signature salsas.

BRAISED BRISKET

$5.50

Braised brisket in New Mexico chile sauce paired with our salsa Roja

AL PASTOR

AL PASTOR

$4.00

Grilled pork in our signature Pocha marinade, paired with our habanero marmalade

EL HONGO

EL HONGO

$4.50

Portabello, shitake & oyster mushrooms sautéed in avocado oil paired with our salsa habanera (V)

CHICKEN TINGA

$4.00

Shredded chicken in a mild red chile sauce, topped with crema Mexicana, cotija cheese & cilantro paired with our salsa Verde

GUISADO CHILE VERDE

$4.00

Braised pork in our fresh tomatillo chile verde sauce, paired with our salsa Roja

CHICKEN MOLE

$5.00

Shredded chicken breast smothered in our artisanal mole poblano sauce, topped with toasted sesame seeds & crema Mexicana

MAKE IT A COMBO with Rice & Beans

$5.00
HUEVOS CON CHILE POBLANO BREAKFAST TACOS (X2)

HUEVOS CON CHILE POBLANO BREAKFAST TACOS (X2)

$7.00
CALABACITAS CON ELOTE Y RAJAS

CALABACITAS CON ELOTE Y RAJAS

$4.50

Creamy Italian zucchini, corn, poblano chiles, onions and garlic. Base contains queso fresco and crema Mexicana. Vegetarian. Recommended on flour tortilla (by request).

EL GÜERO

EL GÜERO

$5.00

Monterey Jack cheese stuffed GÜERO pepper, chicken tinga and topped with onions, cilantro.

Ensaladas (OO)

KALE CABBAGE SALAD

$12.00

Kale, Nappa cabbage, arugula, cilantro, scallions, slivered almonds, currants tossed in a mustard vinaigrette (GF) (V-OPT)

QUINOA CORN BLACK BEAN SALAD

QUINOA CORN BLACK BEAN SALAD

$16.00

Quinoa, corn, black beans, cilantro, pepitas, pickled onions, tossed in our poblano dressing (V-OPT)

BREAKFAST BOWL

BREAKFAST BOWL

$16.00

(Gluten Free, Dairy Free) quinoa, black beans, eggs over medium, arugula, avocado with tomato salsa

CITRUS SALAD

CITRUS SALAD

$3.25+Out of stock

VEGAN: Organic oranges, black beans, jicama, red onions, cilantro, jalapeño, kosher salt.

VEGAN BREAKFAST BOWL

VEGAN BREAKFAST BOWL

$16.00

(Gluten Free, Dairy Free) quinoa, black beans, sauteed portobello, shiitake and oyster mushrooms,, arugula, avocado with tomato salsa

ENSALADA GABACHA

$19.00

Sopas: Served with GF corn tortilla. (OO)

Served with corn or flour tortilla.
POZOLE ROJO - Pork

POZOLE ROJO - Pork

$15.00

(GF)

POZOLE VERDE - Pollo

POZOLE VERDE - Pollo

$15.00

(GF)

SOPA DE CALABAZA

SOPA DE CALABAZA

$12.00

(GF (V)

TURKEY ALBONDIGAS

TURKEY ALBONDIGAS

$15.00

(GF)

Platos - Served with Rice & Beans (OO)

VEGAN CHILE RELLENO

VEGAN CHILE RELLENO

$16.00

Stuffed with sautéed vegetables, vegan cream cheese & drenched in a poblano cream sauce, drizzle with vegan crema & pomegranate seeds (GF) (V)

MOLE POBLANO

MOLE POBLANO

$17.00

A generous portion of shredded chicken breast smothered in our artisanal mole poblano sauce, topped with toasted sesame seeds & crema Mexicana

BRISKET BURRITA

$17.00

Deconstructed burrito: A light crepe in lieu of a flour tortilla, stuffed with braised brisket in our signature marinade. Served with a side of refried beans, and cilantro white rice. Topped with crema Mexican and salsa roja.

CHILE VERDE BURRITA

CHILE VERDE BURRITA

$16.00

Deconstructed burrito: A light crepe in lieu of a flour tortilla, stuffed with chile verde (pork in our signature tomatillo sauce). Served with a side of refried beans, and cilantro white rice. Topped with crema Mexican and salsa roja.

SAUTEED MUSHROOM BURRITA

SAUTEED MUSHROOM BURRITA

$16.00

CHICKEN TINGA BURRITA

$16.00

Deconstructed burrito: A light crepe in lieu of a flour tortilla, stuffed with shredded chicken in a mild chipotle sauce. Served with a side of refried beans, and cilantro white rice. Topped with crema Mexican and salsa roja.

BURRITA AL PASTOR

$16.00

Deconstructed burrito: A light crepe in lieu of a flour tortilla, stuffed with al pastor (pork in our signature marinade). Served with a side of refried beans, and cilantro white rice. Topped with crema Mexican and salsa roja.

Sides (Al lado) (OO)

SWEET PLANTAINS

SWEET PLANTAINS

$7.00

Drizzled with vegan crema (GF) (V)

TOSTONES

$7.00

Served with a side of mojo de ajo (GF) (V)

CILANTRO WHITE RICE

CILANTRO WHITE RICE

$3.25+
BLACK BEANS

BLACK BEANS

$3.25+

(GF) (V)

REFRIED BEANS

$3.25+

(GF)

CALABACITAS CON ELOTE Y RAJAS

CALABACITAS CON ELOTE Y RAJAS

$4.25+

Signature Salsas (OO)

Habanero Cream

Roja a la Pocha (Red)

Tomatillo a la Pocha (Green)

Something Slightly Sweet (OO)

Pastel de Tres Leches

$8.00Out of stock

Tres Leches cake made with Abuelita Chocolate

Flan

$6.00

Lemon Butter Cake

$8.00

Cajeta Cheesecake

$9.00

Bebidas (Drinks) (OO)

Agua Fresca: Hibiscus Lemonade

$5.50

limonada de jamaica

Agua Fresca: Horchata

$5.50

Agua Fresca: Orange Julio

$5.50

piña, naranja

Agua Fresca: Sandia

$5.50
Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

$4.00

The bold, refreshing, robust cola

Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

$4.00

A crisp tasting, refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without calories

Pepsi Zero - 20oz Bottle

Pepsi Zero - 20oz Bottle

$4.00

Real cola taste, with a refreshing pop of sweet, fizzy bubbles without sugar

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea - 18.5oz Bottle

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea - 18.5oz Bottle

$4.00

Freshly picked tea leaves sweetened with real sugar for a delicious fresh-brewed taste.

Bubly: BlackBerry - 16oz Can

Bubly: BlackBerry - 16oz Can

$4.00

Blackberry flavored sparkling water - no calories, no sweeteners, all smiles.

Bubly: Cherry - 16oz Can

Bubly: Cherry - 16oz Can

$4.00

Cherry flavored sparkling water - no calories, no sweeteners, all smiles.

Bubly: Lime - 16oz Can

Bubly: Lime - 16oz Can

$4.00

Lime flavored sparkling water - no calories, no sweeteners, all smiles.

Manzanita Sol

Manzanita Sol

$4.00
Mexican Orange Crush

Mexican Orange Crush

$4.00
Pepsi- Glass

Pepsi- Glass

$4.00
Proud Source Water- Sparkling 25 oz

Proud Source Water- Sparkling 25 oz

$5.50Out of stock
Proud Source Water- Still 25 oz

Proud Source Water- Still 25 oz

$5.50
Sierra Mist- Glass

Sierra Mist- Glass

$4.00Out of stock
Strawberry Crush

Strawberry Crush

$4.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Pistos (OO) (Alcohol)

Classic Margarita

$14.00

Estrella Jalisco

$7.00

Michelada a la Pocha

$12.00

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Mule Mexicana

$14.00

just add ice

Pacifico

$7.00

Paloma

$14.00

just add ice

Pineapple Cucumber Margarita

$14.00

Seis Soles Red Vino

$12.00

Seis Soles Rosé Vino

$12.00

Seis Soles White Vino

$12.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

just add ice

Watermelon Margarita

$14.00

Pocha Margarita

$14.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Mexicana Kitchen. Highland Park, Los Angeles. Fresh, healthy, vegan-friendly. Traditional with a twist. Come for the food, stay for the love.

Website

Location

6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042

Directions

Gallery
Pocha image
Pocha image
Pocha image

Similar restaurants in your area

HomeState - Highland Park
orange star4.3 • 1,010
5611 N Figueroa St Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Chonitos Mexican Restaurant - 2505 W Valley blvd
orange star4.3 • 1,453
2505 W Valley blvd Alhambra, CA 91803
View restaurantnext
Spanglish Kitchen
orange star4.1 • 2,719
526 N Atlantic Blvd Alhambra, CA 91801
View restaurantnext
Amigo's Mexican Cuisine
orange star4.6 • 6,028
1076 E Colorado Blvd Pasadena, CA 91106
View restaurantnext
NextMex Express - City Terrace
orange starNo Reviews
4140 City Terrace Drive Los Angeles, CA 90063
View restaurantnext
HomeState - Pasadena
orange star4.9 • 438
1992 Lincoln Ave Pasadena, CA 91103
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Triple Beam Pizza - HIGHLAND PARK
orange star4.7 • 8,805
5918 N. Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Amara Kitchen - Highland Park - LA
orange star4.4 • 2,184
519 N Avenue 64 Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Kitchen Mouse - Cafe
orange star4.9 • 1,938
5904 N. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
TOWN Pizza Highland Park - York Boulevard
orange star4.2 • 1,233
5101 York Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Highland Park Bowl
orange star4.3 • 948
5621 N Figueroa Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
La Cuevita
orange star4.3 • 791
5922 N Figueroa Street Los Angeles, CA 90042
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
Harvard Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hancock Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Atwater Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)
University Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Beverly Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Windsor Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pico-Robertson
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston