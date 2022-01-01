Pasadena Mexican restaurants you'll love

Go
Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Pasadena

HomeState image

TACOS

HomeState

1992 Lincoln Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.9 (438 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Comal (vegetarian)$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, black beans, monterey jack
Guadalupe$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, chorizo, cheddar
Blanco (vegetarian)$3.75
pasture-raised egg whites, shiitake mushrooms, monterey jack
More about HomeState
Tacocita image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Tacocita

203 S Rosemead, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (925 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tacocita Burrito$8.99
Your choice of protein, black beans, red rice, jack cheese, jalapeno cabbage slaw, guacamole sauce, roasted corn salsa, in a large flour tortilla.
Sonoran Style Carne Asada Taco$3.99
Grilled skirt steak, smoked chili glaze, guacamole sauce, marinated onions & cilantro.
BBQ Smoked Brisket Taco$3.99
Smoked Brisket, Black Bean Puree, Roasted Corn Salsa & Charred Jalapeño Crema
More about Tacocita
Amigos Mexican Cuisine image

 

Amigos Mexican Cuisine

1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (6028 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Amigos Nachos$9.95
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and our homemade Ranchera sauce.
Quesadilla$10.75
Oversized warm flour tortilla and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
Carne Asada Burrito$13.25
Marinated steak, shredded cheese, and refried beans topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole.
More about Amigos Mexican Cuisine

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Pasadena

Burritos

Brulee

Boba Tea

Quesadillas

Tacos

Pies

Edamame

Brisket

Map

More near Pasadena to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

San Gabriel

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Alhambra

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Arcadia

No reviews yet

Monterey Park

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Temple City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Rosemead

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

San Marino

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

South Pasadena

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston