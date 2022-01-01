Pasadena Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Pasadena
More about HomeState
TACOS
HomeState
1992 Lincoln Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Comal (vegetarian)
|$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, black beans, monterey jack
|Guadalupe
|$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, chorizo, cheddar
|Blanco (vegetarian)
|$3.75
pasture-raised egg whites, shiitake mushrooms, monterey jack
More about Tacocita
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Tacocita
203 S Rosemead, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Tacocita Burrito
|$8.99
Your choice of protein, black beans, red rice, jack cheese, jalapeno cabbage slaw, guacamole sauce, roasted corn salsa, in a large flour tortilla.
|Sonoran Style Carne Asada Taco
|$3.99
Grilled skirt steak, smoked chili glaze, guacamole sauce, marinated onions & cilantro.
|BBQ Smoked Brisket Taco
|$3.99
Smoked Brisket, Black Bean Puree, Roasted Corn Salsa & Charred Jalapeño Crema
More about Amigos Mexican Cuisine
Amigos Mexican Cuisine
1076 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Amigos Nachos
|$9.95
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, Monterey Jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, and our homemade Ranchera sauce.
|Quesadilla
|$10.75
Oversized warm flour tortilla and melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$13.25
Marinated steak, shredded cheese, and refried beans topped with red sauce and melted cheese. Served with a side of guacamole.