Cake in Pasadena

Pasadena restaurants
Toast

Pasadena restaurants that serve cake

Cafe Santorini image

 

Cafe Santorini

64 W Union Street, Pasadena

Avg 4 (6092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE$11.00
light, rich in chocolate flavor. (GF)
More about Cafe Santorini
Item pic

SALADS

Celestino Ristorante & Bar

141 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena

Avg 4.3 (3849 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE$10.50
Lady Finger with Espresso Coffee and Mascarpone
More about Celestino Ristorante & Bar
Superba Snacks and Coffee image

 

Superba Snacks and Coffee

712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARROT CAKE (V)$5.00
Vegan
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Olive Oil Cake Slice$6.00
Chocolate Olive Oil Cake Slice$6.00
6" Chocolate Olive Oil Cake$30.00
Our 6" chocolate olive oil cake serves 4-6
Please allow us 30 minutes to assemble
More about Little Flower
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

264 S. Lake Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.7 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Tier Cake$250.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in your choice of white vanilla or chocolate buttercream with simple texture as seen in the photo. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena

100 W. Green St Unit 101, Pasadena

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Earl Grey Milk Tea Crepe Cake$8.45
House-made milk tea crepe cakes with layers of milk tea cream.
May contain nuts
Milk Tea Nama Chocolate Cake$7.95
Chestnut & Rum Cake Box$10.99
made with coffee flavor chiffon cake, vanilla milk jelly ,chestnut puree and Rum. { Contains liquor }
More about Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena
Item pic

 

Amara Chocolate & Coffee

55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (2208 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$6.99
House-Made Amara’s original recipe with Organic carrots, walnuts and our secret lemon cream cheese frosting!
More about Amara Chocolate & Coffee

