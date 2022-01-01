Cake in Pasadena
Pasadena restaurants that serve cake
Cafe Santorini
64 W Union Street, Pasadena
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$11.00
light, rich in chocolate flavor. (GF)
SALADS
Celestino Ristorante & Bar
141 South Lake Avenue, Pasadena
|FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$10.50
Lady Finger with Espresso Coffee and Mascarpone
Superba Snacks and Coffee
712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena
|CARROT CAKE (V)
|$5.00
Vegan
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Flower
1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena
|Olive Oil Cake Slice
|$6.00
|Chocolate Olive Oil Cake Slice
|$6.00
|6" Chocolate Olive Oil Cake
|$30.00
Our 6" chocolate olive oil cake serves 4-6
Please allow us 30 minutes to assemble
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
264 S. Lake Ave, Pasadena
|2 Tier Cake
|$250.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in your choice of white vanilla or chocolate buttercream with simple texture as seen in the photo. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
Moist and rich single-layer chocolate cake.
Motto Tea Cafe Pasadena
100 W. Green St Unit 101, Pasadena
|Earl Grey Milk Tea Crepe Cake
|$8.45
House-made milk tea crepe cakes with layers of milk tea cream.
May contain nuts
|Milk Tea Nama Chocolate Cake
|$7.95
|Chestnut & Rum Cake Box
|$10.99
made with coffee flavor chiffon cake, vanilla milk jelly ,chestnut puree and Rum. { Contains liquor }