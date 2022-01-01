Pasadena breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Pasadena
More about HomeState
TACOS
HomeState
1992 Lincoln Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Comal (vegetarian)
|$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, black beans, monterey jack
|Guadalupe
|$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, chorizo, cheddar
|Blanco (vegetarian)
|$3.75
pasture-raised egg whites, shiitake mushrooms, monterey jack
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Superba Snacks and Coffee
712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena
|Popular items
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$8.50
beeler’s bacon/ egg/ cheddar cheese/ watercress +radish/ scrambled eggs/ brioche bun.
|AVOCADO TOAST
|$6.50
levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.
|CHEESY EGG TOAST
|$7.50
levain/ cheddar/ scallions/ butter.
More about Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery
921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena
|Popular items
|the Classic
|$8.00
A classic sandwich with your choice of protein and bread. Comes with mayonnaise , green leaf lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes.
|Cobb Salad
|Bag of Chips
|$1.95
More about Little Flower
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Little Flower
1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena
|Popular items
|French Ham and Butter
|$10.45
french cut ham, beurremont butter, baguette
|Bacon Burrito
|$10.85
egg, bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar, wheat tortilla
|Green Turkey
|$13.45
oven roasted turkey, garlic edamame spread, ailoi, onion sprouts, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, arugula, avocado, whole wheat
More about Amara Chocolate & Coffee
Amara Chocolate & Coffee
55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena
|Popular items
|Cachito (Ham or Ham-Gouda)
A sweetish yeasted delicious bread roll (though not terribly sweet) filled with Ham or Ham & Gouda cheese. An icon of Venezuelan cuisine ideal for breakfast!
|Cachapa Llanera
|$15.95
Open face yellow corn Venezuelan style pancake with your choice of Beef, chicken or pork. Queso fresco, sweet plantains, black beans & Nata criolla. Try it with avocado or roasted veggies instead of meat
|Hallaca (Beef & Chicken) Refrigerada
|$13.00
Calentar dentro de su envoltura especial de Sous Vide por 15 minutos en agua hirviente. Retirar de la envoltura y servir!
Hallaca (gluten free) is a thin layer of corn dough stuffed with prime beef stew, chicken and sofrito (onion, bell peppers, garlic) finished with raisins, green olives and capers, wraped and steamed in banana leaves! Simply a unique and elevated culinary experience!