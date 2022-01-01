Pasadena breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Pasadena

HomeState image

TACOS

HomeState

1992 Lincoln Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.9 (438 reviews)
Comal (vegetarian)$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, black beans, monterey jack
Guadalupe$3.75
pasture-raised eggs, chorizo, cheddar
Blanco (vegetarian)$3.75
pasture-raised egg whites, shiitake mushrooms, monterey jack
More about HomeState
Superba Snacks and Coffee image

 

Superba Snacks and Coffee

712 S. Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena

No reviews yet
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$8.50
beeler’s bacon/ egg/ cheddar cheese/ watercress +radish/ scrambled eggs/ brioche bun.
AVOCADO TOAST$6.50
levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.
CHEESY EGG TOAST$7.50
levain/ cheddar/ scallions/ butter.
More about Superba Snacks and Coffee
Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery

921 E Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

Avg 3.9 (819 reviews)
the Classic$8.00
A classic sandwich with your choice of protein and bread. Comes with mayonnaise , green leaf lettuce and fresh sliced tomatoes.
Cobb Salad
Bag of Chips$1.95
More about Lovebirds Cafe & Bakery
Little Flower image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Little Flower

1424 West Colorado blvd, Pasadena

Avg 4.2 (922 reviews)
French Ham and Butter$10.45
french cut ham, beurremont butter, baguette
Bacon Burrito$10.85
egg, bacon, caramelized onion, cheddar, wheat tortilla
Green Turkey$13.45
oven roasted turkey, garlic edamame spread, ailoi, onion sprouts, jalapeno, cilantro, cucumber, arugula, avocado, whole wheat
More about Little Flower
Amara Chocolate & Coffee image

 

Amara Chocolate & Coffee

55 S Raymond Ave, Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (2208 reviews)
Cachito (Ham or Ham-Gouda)
A sweetish yeasted delicious bread roll (though not terribly sweet) filled with Ham or Ham & Gouda cheese. An icon of Venezuelan cuisine ideal for breakfast!
Cachapa Llanera$15.95
Open face yellow corn Venezuelan style pancake with your choice of Beef, chicken or pork. Queso fresco, sweet plantains, black beans & Nata criolla. Try it with avocado or roasted veggies instead of meat
Hallaca (Beef & Chicken) Refrigerada$13.00
Calentar dentro de su envoltura especial de Sous Vide por 15 minutos en agua hirviente. Retirar de la envoltura y servir!
Hallaca (gluten free) is a thin layer of corn dough stuffed with prime beef stew, chicken and sofrito (onion, bell peppers, garlic) finished with raisins, green olives and capers, wraped and steamed in banana leaves! Simply a unique and elevated culinary experience!
More about Amara Chocolate & Coffee
Spinfish Poke House image

 

Spinfish Poke House

36 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena

No reviews yet
More about Spinfish Poke House
Restaurant banner

 

Breakfast & Bubbles

3831 park boulevard, San Diego

No reviews yet
More about Breakfast & Bubbles

