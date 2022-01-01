Restaurant header imageView gallery

CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki

review star

No reviews yet

242 Avenue 25

Los Angeles, CA 90031

Popular Items

Premium Sushi Set
Light Sushi Set
Eel Bowl

Hand Roll Set

Hand Roll Set (DIY Temaki kit)

$99.00+Out of stock

Toro, Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore, Unagi, Shrimp,Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Tuna, Blue Crab, Scallions, Sprout, Yama Gobo, Sushi Rice, Seaweed

Sushi

Standard Sushi Set

Standard Sushi Set

$32.00

Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Albacore or White Fish, 2pcs each, total 8 pcs of Nigiri Sushi with Spicy Tuna Cut Roll(8pcs), Daily Sashimi (4pcs) and Edamame *menus may change ,depending on market availability.

Premium Sushi Set

Premium Sushi Set

$58.00

Toro, Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, White Fish, Shrimp, Fresh Water eel, Scallop, Albacore Tuna and daily special(or other, depending on market availability) and Spicy Tuna Cut Roll(8pcs), Blue(or Snow) Crab Hand Roll, Daily Sashimi, Organic Edamame

Light Sushi Set

Light Sushi Set

$24.00

Tuna, Salmon, Yellowtail, Albacore Tuna or White Fish, 1pcs each total 4 pcs of Nigiri Sushi, with Crab Cut Roll(8pcs) and Edamame. *menus may change ,depending on market availability.

Nigiri Sushi

Tuna

Tuna

$2.50+

Bigeye or Yellowfin Tuna

Yellowtail

Yellowtail

$2.25+

Japanese Yellowtail

Salmon

Salmon

$2.25+

King Salmon

Albacore Tuna

Albacore Tuna

$2.25+

fresh Albacore from Canada

Halibut

Halibut

$3.25+

Fresh Halibut from Japan

Scallop

Scallop

$3.00+

Japanese Scallop from Hokkaido

Sea Bream

Sea Bream

$3.00+

Japanese Red Snapper ( Sea Bream)

Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)

Unagi (Fresh Water Eel)

$3.00+

Fresh Water Eel ( cooked)

Shrimp (Boiled)

Shrimp (Boiled)

$3.00+

Boiled Shrimp

Sweet Shrimp

$4.50+

Spot Prawn from Santa Barbara

Uni ( Sea Urchin)

$10.00+

Premium Sea Urchin from Santa Barbara

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$4.50+

Salted Salmon Roe from Japan

Japanese Aji (Horse Mackerel)

Japanese Aji (Horse Mackerel)

$4.75+

Fresh Japanese Horse Mackerel (Aji)

Goldeneye Snapper

Goldeneye Snapper

$4.00+

Japanese wild Kimme Snapper

Blue Crab

$5.00+

Blue Crab Flake with Mayo, Seaweed 'Gunkan" style

Squid

Squid

$4.00+

Japanese Mongo Squid (Ika)

Octopus

Octopus

$4.50+

Japanese Fresh Octopus from Hokkaido

Snow Crab Leg

$5.00+

Japanese Snow Crab Leg (boiled)

Bluefin Tuna

$4.50+

Japanese Bluefin Tuna

Toro

Toro

$7.00+

Japanese Bluefin Tuna "Fatty Belly"

Kanpachi (Amberjack)

Kanpachi (Amberjack)

$4.00+

Japanese Amberjack

Kohada

Kohada

$3.50+

Japanese Gizzard Shad (cured with vinegar)

Snow Crab Meat

$4.00+

Japanese Snow Crab Flake Meat in Gunkan Style

Anago (Japanese Sea Eel)

$4.00+

Japanese Sea Eel ( cooked)

Tamago ( Egg)

$2.50+

egg custard

American Wagyu

$5.00+Out of stock

Seared American Beef

NodoGuro (Akamutsu)

$6.00+

Premium Wild caught Black Throat from Japan (Limited)

Engawa (Halibut Fin Muscle)

$3.50+

Wild Halibut Fin Muscle (Seared)

Suzuki(Japanese Sea Bass)

$4.00+Out of stock

Wild Japanese Sea Bass

Shima Aji (Yellowjack)

$4.00+Out of stock

Japanese Yellowjack (Limited)

Smoke Salmon

$3.50+

Smoked Salmon From Scotland

Bowl

Tuna Bowl

$21.00

6 pcs of Bluefin Tuna on Sushi Rice Bowl

Eel Bowl

Eel Bowl

$16.00

6 pcs of Fresh Water Eel on Sushi Rice Bowl

CM Chirashi Bowl

$22.00+

Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Albacore, Fresh Water Eel, Shrimp on Sushi Rice Bowl

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$18.00

Minced Spicy Tuna on Sushi Rice Bowl

appetizers

Spicy Tuna Wonton Chips

$16.00+Out of stock

Minced Spicy Tuna on Wonton Chips (Small 6pcs, Large 12pcs)

Spicy Crab Wonton Chips

$18.00+Out of stock

Minced Spicy Blue Crab with Wonton Chips.6pcs

Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Minced Spicy Tuna, Kaiware Sprout, Seaweed out, Futo-Maki Style, Cut in 5pcs

California Roll

$7.00

Imitation Crab, Avocado, Cucumber( Seaweed out, Futo-Maki Style, Cut in 5pcs)

Vegetable Roll

$8.00+

Avocado, Cucumber, Kaiware Sprout, Yama Gogo, Ooba Leaf, Seaweed out, Futo-Maki Style, Cut in 5pcs

Eel Avocado Roll

$12.00

Fresh Water Eel (Unagi) and Hass Avocado, Futomaki Style

Kanpyo Roll

$8.00

Braised gourd with sweet soy (for Vegetarian or Vegan) Cut in 6pcs

Party Tray

Nigiri Sushi Assortment (Party Tray)

Nigiri Sushi Assortment (Party Tray)

$88.00+

Small Size: 20 pieces(10kinds x 2 pcs each) of Nigiri Sushi for 2 people. Toro, Tuna, Yellowtail, Salmon, Albacore, White Fish, Shrimp, Unagi, Aji, Scallop ( Depending on market availability) Medium Size : 40 pieces ( 10 kinds x 4 pcs each) Large Size 80 pieces ( 10 kinds x 8 pcs each)

Nigiri and Rolls Assortment (Party Tray with Rolls)

$99.00+

Small Size : 20 pieces, 10 kinds x 2 pcs each of Nigiri, and 3 Rolls, Spicy Tuna x 1 ( 8 pcs), California Roll x1 (8 pcs) and Vegetable Roll x1 ( 8 pcs). Medium Size : 40 pieces, 10 kinds x 4 pcs each of Nigiri, and 6 Rolls, Spicy Tuna x 2 (16 pcs), California Roll x 2( 16 pcs) and Vegetable Roll x2 (16 pcs) Large Size : 80 pieces, 10 kinds x 8 pcs each of Nigiri, and 12 Rolls, Spicy Tuna x 4 (32 pcs), California Roll x 4( 32 pcs) and Vegetable Roll x4 (32 pcs)

Sashimi Special

Yellowtail Serrano Chili

$18.00

Japanese Yellowtail Sashimi (6 pcs) with Serrano chili and garlic Ponzu

Salmon Truffle Ponzu

$18.00

King Salmon ( 6pcs) with Truffle Ponzu Sauce, Olive Oil, Balsamic

Albacore Tuna Tataki Fried Onion

$18.00

Fresh Albacore Tuna Sashimi ( 6pcs) with Fried Onion and Tataki Sauce ( Sweet Coconut Amino, Chive, Garlic, Ginger, Olive Oil

White Fish Sashimi Yuzu Pepper

$20.00

Japanese Sea Bream or Halibut Sashimi (6pcs) with Yuzu Pepper and Yuzu Juice

Tuna Sashimi LA Special

$22.00

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi ( 6pcs) with Serrano, Sansho Pepper Soy, Garlic and Ponzu, Olive Oil

Drink

Green Tea

$2.49

Japanese Green Tea (Can 11.5 FL OZ = 340 ml)

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 5:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Many have enjoyed the Chef Maezaki fine dining experience. Now, introducing "Chef Maezaki Ghost Kitchen" where Premium Sushi & Rolls are made fresh and delivered direct from Downtown LA! You can finally enjoy our fine Sushi and Rolls everywhere, your office, home and event venues throughout Los Angeles.

Website

Location

242 Avenue 25, Los Angeles, CA 90031

Directions

