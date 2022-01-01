CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Many have enjoyed the Chef Maezaki fine dining experience. Now, introducing “Chef Maezaki Ghost Kitchen” where Premium Sushi & Rolls are made fresh and delivered direct from Downtown LA! You can finally enjoy our fine Sushi and Rolls everywhere, your office, home and event venues throughout Los Angeles.
Location
242 Avenue 25, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Gallery