Fiore Market Cafe

No reviews yet

1000 Fremont Ave Suite 102

South Pasadena, CA 91030

Popular Items

Asian Chicken Salad
Vegetarian Chopped Salad
Lemonade

SANDWICHES

Comes with mayo, fried pickles, arugula, and hot sauce served on our rustic white bread

Roasted Chicken Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Homemade bread with basil walnut pesto, mayo, and burrata cheese. Comes with side salad.

Pork Belly

$15.00Out of stock

Homemade bread with mayo, fig jam, and arugula. Comes with side salad.

Short Rib

$15.00Out of stock

Homemade bread with pickles, asian slaw, and chipotle mayo. Comes with side salad.

Roast Beef

$15.00Out of stock

Homemade bread with balsamic red onions, mayo, roasted red bell peppers, arugula, and horseradish- creme fraiche. Comes with side salad.

Tempeh B.L.T.

$14.00Out of stock

(Vegan) Homemade bread with veganaise, tomato, lettuce, and avocado. Comes with side salad.

Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

With sliced tomato, arugula, and mayo, on homemade bread. Comes with a side salad. Contains walnuts

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Homemade bread with avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Comes with side salad.

Piccolo Grilled Veggie

$12.00Out of stock

On homemade baguette, with grilled eggplant and zucchini, burrata cheese, basil walnut pesto, roasted red peppers. Comes with side salad.

Piccolo Mortadella

$12.00Out of stock

On homemade baguette with provolone, balsamic red onion, and olive oil. Comes with side salad.

Piccolo Soppressata

$12.00Out of stock

On homemade baguette, with bleu cheese, olives, and olive oil. Comes with side salad.

SALADS

Asian Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, Asian slaw, sesame seeds, cilantro, roasted chicken, crispy lavash strips, with a ginger dressing.

Roasted Chicken Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, roasted chicken, maple-glazed bacon, hard boiled egg, bleu cheese, olives, with creamy dill-peppercorn dressing.

Vegetarian Chopped Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens, romaine lettuce, chick peas, persian cucumbers, tomatoes, avocado, feta cheese, olives, sugared walnuts, with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Side Of Chicken

$4.00

Side Of Short Rib

$4.00

Side Of Tempeh

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Mixed greens with balsamic vinaigrette. (Note- sandwiches already come with a side salad)

KID'S MENU

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter & Honey

$6.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Jelly Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

Audrey

$6.00Out of stock

Side of bread with 2 oz of roasted chicken, pickles, and olives.

DESSERTS

With whipped cream

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Lime Bar

$3.50

Magic Bar

$3.50

Graham cracker crust with coconut, chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, and walnuts.

Pumpkin Cookie

$1.95

Pecan Bar

$3.75

Topped with pecans

DELI SALADS

Spicy Udon Noodles (Small)

$6.00

Spicy Udon Noodles (Large)

$10.00

Lentils Deli Salad (Small)

$6.00

Lentils Deli Salad (Large)

$10.00

Couscous Deli Salad (Small)

$6.00

Couscous Deli Salad (Large)

$10.00

SIDES

Side Avo

$2.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Of Bread

SOUP

Chicken, white bean, and kale

Meatball + Potato Soup

$8.00Out of stock

CHIPS

Zapp's Voodoo

$2.75

Dirty Chips Sour Cream + Onion

$2.75Out of stock

Dirty Chips Salt + Pepper

$2.75

Dirty Chips Maui Onion

$2.75

Dirty Chips Jalapeño Heat

$2.75

Dirty Chips Mesquite BBQ

$2.75

Dirty Chips Sea Salt

$2.75Out of stock

Dirty Chips Salt + Vinegar

$2.75Out of stock

Tim's Original With Sea Salt

$2.75

Tim's Jalapeño

$2.75

Tim's Salt + Vinegar

$2.75Out of stock

ASSORTED BOTTLE SODA

Aranciata Pelligrino

$3.50

Blood Orange Pelligrino

$3.50

Limonata Pelligrino

$3.50

San Benedetto Sparkling

$3.50

San Benedetto Flat Water

$3.50

COFFEE/TEA

Espresso

$2.00

Latte

$4.00

Cappucino

$3.00

Macchiato Cocoa

$3.00

Americano

$2.00

ICE TEA/LEMONADE

Ice Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

MERCHANDISE

Fiore Book

$18.00

Online Bread Class

$50.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location

1000 Fremont Ave Suite 102, South Pasadena, CA 91030

Directions

