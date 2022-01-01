Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Gus's BBQ - South Pas

2,483 Reviews

$$

808 Fair Oaks Ave

South Pasadena, CA 91030

Order Again

Popular Items

Cast Iron Cornbread
Full Rack Memphis Baby Back Ribs
Ribs and Two Meat Combo

Appetizers

Cast Iron Cornbread

Cast Iron Cornbread

$7.95

served with jalapeño jelly and honey butter

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$14.95

three cheese sauce, bbq baked beans, smoked mozzarella, jack cheese, tomato, red onion, guacamole, pickled jalapeños, original bbq sauce

Deviled Eggs

Deviled Eggs

$8.95

crispy smoked ham, sweet chipotle seasoning

Spicy Smothered Hot Wings

Spicy Smothered Hot Wings

$13.95

fiery homemade wing sauce, blue cheese crumbles, jicama slaw

Gus's BBQ Sliders

Gus's BBQ Sliders

$13.95

cheddar cheese, shredded onion strings, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli

Shredded Onion Strings

Shredded Onion Strings

$7.95

served with homemade ranch

BBQ Quesadilla

BBQ Quesadilla

$13.95

smoked mozzarella, fontina, fire roasted peppers, red onion, cilantro, smoked jalapeño aioli, corn salsa, jicama slaw. choice of: bbq grilled chicken, brisket or pulled pork

Classic Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Classic Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.95

charred salsa, homemade tortilla chips

Texas Queso

Texas Queso

$10.95

poblano chow chow, smoked pork, charred salsa, homemade tortilla chips

Soups

Bowl Smokehouse Chili

Bowl Smokehouse Chili

$8.95

Nebraska ground beef, cheddar cheese, red onion, pickled jalapeños

BBQ Specialties

Half Rack Memphis Baby Back Ribs

Half Rack Memphis Baby Back Ribs

$28.95

brushed with our original bbq sauce

Full Rack Memphis Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack Memphis Baby Back Ribs

$33.95

brushed with our original bbq sauce

Half Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs

Half Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs

$28.95

brushed with our original bbq sauce

Full Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs

Full Rack St. Louis Spare Ribs

$33.95

brushed with our original bbq sauce

Half/Half Ribs

Half/Half Ribs

$32.95

6 ribs each our Memphis Baby Backs and St Louis Spare ribs, brushed with our original bbq sauce

7oz Texas Prime Beef Brisket

7oz Texas Prime Beef Brisket

$22.95

dry rubbed and smoked for up to 14 hours

10oz Texas Prime Beef Brisket

10oz Texas Prime Beef Brisket

$25.95

dry rubbed and smoked for up to 14 hours

7oz Carolina Style Pulled Pork

7oz Carolina Style Pulled Pork

$21.95

smoked low & slow with our signature rub

10oz Carolina Style Pulled Pork

10oz Carolina Style Pulled Pork

$24.95

smoked low & slow with our signature rub

Brisket & Pork Combo

Brisket & Pork Combo

$25.95

two of our best sellers on one plate

BBQ Brick Chicken

BBQ Brick Chicken

$23.95

half of a boneless chicken grilled and brushed with our original bbq sauce

Peppercorn Crusted Angus Tri-Tip

Peppercorn Crusted Angus Tri-Tip

$24.95

glazed with our original bbq sauce, served medium

Original Smoked Sausage

Original Smoked Sausage

$16.95

two of our smoked sausages, grilled and brushed with original bbq sauce

Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage

Jalapeño Cheddar Smoked Sausage

$16.95

two jalapeño smoked sausages, grilled and brushed with our carolina gold bbq sauce

Half/Half Sausage

Half/Half Sausage

$16.95

one of each of our smoked sausage links (original and jalapeño cheddar), grilled and brushed with bbq sauce

Add - House Salad

$4.95

Only available when entree is ordered

Add - Ceasar Salad

$4.95

Only available when entree is ordered

BBQ Combos

mix and match to make the perfect combo
Ribs and Two Meat Combo

Ribs and Two Meat Combo

$31.95

mix and match to make the perfect combo

Chicken and Two Meat Combo

Chicken and Two Meat Combo

$29.95

mix and match to make the perfect combo

Picnic Platter

Picnic Platter

$35.95

mix and match to make the perfect combo

Ribs and Chicken Combo

Ribs and Chicken Combo

$31.95

mix and match to make the perfect combo

Add - House Salad

$4.95

Only available when entree is ordered

Add - Ceasar Salad

$4.95

Only available when entree is ordered

Southern Kitchen

Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

$22.95

half a boneless chicken, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, braised southern greens, apple cider gravy

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$23.95

boneless southern fried chicken, Nashville dust, cole slaw, red skin potato salad, sliced pickles

Fried Catfish and Chips

Fried Catfish and Chips

$16.95

cornmeal seasoned, french fries, spicy tartar sauce

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$20.95

breaded steak cutlet, country gravy, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, creamed corn

Gumbo

Gumbo

$22.95

chicken, jumbo shrimp, andouille sausage, traditional dark roux, white rice, fried okra

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$18.95

grilled shrimp, jalapeño cheddar Anson Mills grits, andouille sausage, gumbo gravy, pickled okra

Add - House Salad

$4.95

Only available when entree is ordered

Add - Ceasar Salad

$4.95

Only available when entree is ordered

Burgers

Gus's Famous Burger

Gus's Famous Burger

$16.95

cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, shredded onion strings, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli

All American Burger

All American Burger

$15.95

shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, cheddar cheese, thousand island, sweet pickled relish, toasted bun

The Vegetarian

The Vegetarian

$14.95

bbq-soy glaze, arugula, tomato, red onion, smoked mozzarella, roasted garlic aioli, toasted bun

Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

gruyere cheese, shredded onion strings, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli

Smoked Tri Tip Dip

Smoked Tri Tip Dip

$18.95

horseradish aioli, fontina cheese, bourbon caramelized onions, au jus, toasted roll

Carolina Style Pulled Pork Sandwich

Carolina Style Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95

cole slaw, pickled red onion, carolina gold, seeded bun

Blackened Cajun Catfish Sandwich

Blackened Cajun Catfish Sandwich

$15.95

blackened catfish, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy tartar sauce, toasted bun

Fried Cajun Catfish Sandwich

Fried Cajun Catfish Sandwich

$15.95

fried catfish, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy tartar sauce, toasted bun

Gus's Fried Chicken Sandwich

Gus's Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

spicy bbq & ranch slaw, pickles, smoked jalapeno aioli, toasted bun

Gus's Hot Chicken Sandwich

Gus's Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

nashville dust, spicy bbq & ranch slaw, pickles, smoked jalapeno aioli, toasted bun

Rib Sandwich

Rib Sandwich

$14.95

cole slaw, original bbq sauce, roasted garlic aioli, seeded bun

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$13.95

Cajun Mayo, Pickled Relish, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Tomato, on Toasted Grain Bread

Texas Prime Beef Brisket Sandwich

Texas Prime Beef Brisket Sandwich

$16.95

poblano chow chow, pickled red onion, original bbq sauce, gus’s house spread, seeded bun

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$8.95

mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles, candied peanuts, cornbread croutons, louisiana peanut dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.95

romaine and radicchio, grated parmesan, cornbread croutons, parmesan crisp

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$11.95

applewood smoked bacon, tomato, pickled red onion, blue cheese crumbles, creamy blue cheese dressing

BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad

BBQ Chicken Chopped Salad

$16.95

romaine, mixed greens, jicama, corn salsa, tomato, red onion, monterey jack, toasted almonds, crispy quinoa, bbq ranch dressing

Gus's Old Fashioned Cobb

Gus's Old Fashioned Cobb

$14.95

smoked turkey, romaine, blue cheese crumbles, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, chives, hard-boiled egg, sherry vinaigrette

Pulled Pork Tostada

Pulled Pork Tostada

$15.95

mixed greens, corn salsa, tomatillo black beans, smoked mozzarella, smoky guacamole, tortilla chips, balsamic vinaigrette

BBQ Seared Steak Salad

BBQ Seared Steak Salad

$18.95

smoked tri-trip, mixed greens, pickled cranberries, toasted almonds, shaved radish, oven roasted tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, shredded onion strings, charred sweet onion vinaigrette

Blackened Chicken Salad

Blackened Chicken Salad

$18.95

blackened chicken, mixed greens, pickled cranberries, toasted almonds, shaved radish, oven roasted tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, shredded onion strings, charred sweet onion vinaigrette

Blackened Salmon Salad

Blackened Salmon Salad

$17.95

Blackened salmon, kale, mixed greens, quinoa, red bell pepper, tomato, cucumber, sliced grapes, dill, smoked tomato vinaigrette

Kids Menu

Mini Cheeseburgers

Mini Cheeseburgers

$6.95

two plain cheeseburgers

Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast

Grilled BBQ Chicken Breast

$6.95
Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.95

cheddar cheese grilled on sourdough bread

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$9.95

1/3 rack of ribs with bbq sauce

Lil' Gus's Mac N' Cheese

Lil' Gus's Mac N' Cheese

$6.95
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$7.95

served with a side of ranch

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$9.95

simply grilled with salt and pepper

Smoked Tri-Tip

Smoked Tri-Tip

$9.95

glazed with our original bbq sauce, served medium

Sides

BBQ Baked Beans

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.95
Braised Southern Greens

Braised Southern Greens

$4.95
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.95
Creamed Corn

Creamed Corn

$5.95
Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

$5.95
French Fries

French Fries

$4.95
Jalapeno Cheddar Anson Mills Grits

Jalapeno Cheddar Anson Mills Grits

$5.95
Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

$4.95
Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$5.95
Red Skin Potato Salad

Red Skin Potato Salad

$4.95
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.95
Sautéed Green Beans

Sautéed Green Beans

$4.95
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Desserts

Orange Bourbon Pecan Bar

Orange Bourbon Pecan Bar

$8.95

pecan pie on top of a shortbread cookie crust topped with caramel sauce and French vanilla bean ice cream

Warm Chocolate Brownie

Warm Chocolate Brownie

$8.95

served with french vanilla bean ice cream and and a cherry bourbon compote

Blueberry Biscuit Cobbler

Blueberry Biscuit Cobbler

$8.95

served with French vanilla bean ice cream, warm lemon blueberry sauce and an oatmeal crumb topping

Old School Sundae

Old School Sundae

$6.95

french vanilla bean ice cream, homemade candied pecans and warm chocolate fudge, topped with vanilla whipped cream

Carry Out Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Passion Fruit Iced Tea

$3.25

Sweet Tea

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Henry Weinhard's Root Beer

$3.95

Henry Weinhard's Orange Cream Soda

$3.95

House Made Lemonade

$3.95
Fosselman's Shake

Fosselman's Shake

$6.95

Fosselman's Malt

$6.95

Root Beer Float

$6.95

Retail Items

Original BBQ Bottle

Original BBQ Bottle

$7.95Out of stock

This sweet and tangy Memphis style sauce is sure to liven up any dish. Use generously on just about anything, but it tastes best when enjoyed with family and friends.

Carolina BBQ Bottle

Carolina BBQ Bottle

$7.95

Since 1946, Gus’s BBQ has been serving some of the best and most authentic BBQ on the West Coast. We bottled our signature Carolina Gold, a nod to the Mustard-based condiment born in South Carolina, and added our vinegary hot wing sauce layered with honey, chipotle and habanero, for a tangy kick.

Spicy BBQ Bottle

Spicy BBQ Bottle

$7.95Out of stock

This spicy sauce is spiked with bourbon and and gets a kick from chipotles and habaneros. Use generously on just about anything, but it tastes best when enjoyed with family and friends.

BBQ Sauce Trio

BBQ Sauce Trio

$22.95

Complete the sauce collection! Since 1946, Gus’s BBQ has been serving some of the best and most authentic BBQ on the West coast. Today, we’ve bottled the recipe that’s made Gus’s guests smile for generations. Use generously on just about anything.

Gus's Dry Rub

Gus's Dry Rub

$4.95

This rub gets used on just about everything at Gus’s BBQ, adding that “just-right” smoky spice. We figured it was time to share the wealth, and let you take our secret spices at home. Works great as a dry rub or a classic seasoning for all your savory dishes. Dust liberally on beef, pork, poultry, seafood and everything in between!

Cornbread Mix

Cornbread Mix

$8.95Out of stock

Since 1946, this cornbread has been a guest favorite at Gus’s BBQ, a dense and delicious Southern dish that we serve by the hundreds every day in a hot cast iron skillet. Warm and aromatic, this familiar family staple brings the classic flavors of the American South to your table with the perfect mix of sweetness and sharp cheddar flavor. Makes equivalent of two skillets!

Gus's Bundle

Gus's Bundle

$34.95

Includes all 5. Original BBQ, Spicy BBQ, Carolina Gold, Gus's Dry Rub, and Cornbread Mix all in one combo!

Gus's Apron

Gus's Apron

$59.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Since 1946, Gus’s has been serving the good folks of South Pasadena (and beyond!) true Southern hospitality and some of the best real pit BBQ around. Housed on historic Route 66, Gus’s is a tribute to Southern life, where family, tradition and celebration are of the utmost importance. A menu filled with traditional Southern cooking is complemented by an impressive range of whiskies, wines, cocktails and local craft beers. Today, Gus’s is a space for a warm welcome, a cold mint julep, and a big plate of the best flavors from the American South and Midwest.

Location

808 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030

Directions

