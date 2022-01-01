Barbeque
Bars & Lounges
Gus's BBQ - South Pas
2,483 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Since 1946, Gus’s has been serving the good folks of South Pasadena (and beyond!) true Southern hospitality and some of the best real pit BBQ around. Housed on historic Route 66, Gus’s is a tribute to Southern life, where family, tradition and celebration are of the utmost importance. A menu filled with traditional Southern cooking is complemented by an impressive range of whiskies, wines, cocktails and local craft beers. Today, Gus’s is a space for a warm welcome, a cold mint julep, and a big plate of the best flavors from the American South and Midwest.
Location
808 Fair Oaks Ave, South Pasadena, CA 91030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Raymond Restaurant & Bar 1886
4.1 • 1,647
1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave. Pasadena, CA 91105
View restaurant
Chonitos Mexican Restaurant - 2505 W Valley blvd
4.3 • 1,453
2505 W Valley blvd Alhambra, CA 91803
View restaurant
Little Beast Restaurant - Eagle Rock
4.4 • 3,446
1496 Colorado Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurant
More near South Pasadena