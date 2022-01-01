Seafood
Bars & Lounges
The Dive Steam Kettle Cooking
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Dive Oyster Bar, a Cajun-Creole inspired restaurant, introduces Southern comfort food to Temple City through our specialty kettle bar. We strive to use quality ingredients and seafood -- delivering the most flavorful dishes to Temple City diners. A beautiful crafted cocktail bar and live musicians create a lively dining experience that welcomes families, dates, business meetings and everything in between.
Location
5708 Rosemead Blvd Suite 100, Temple City, CA 91780
