The Dive Steam Kettle Cooking

Popular Items

HOUSE PAN ROAST
LOBSTER ROLL
THE DIVE'S ROASTA

SMALL BITES

CHOWDER FROTS

CHOWDER FROTS

$13.00

Our crispy Cajun Fries and Tater Tots are smothered with The Dive's creamy and chunky homemade clam chowder topped with melted Cheddar cheese, bacon bits, red onion, and diced tomatoes

FRIED CALAMARI

FRIED CALAMARI

$12.00

Crispy batter Calamari rings and tentacles seasoned with Cajun spice. Served with cocktail sauce and horseradish

SPROUTS

SPROUTS

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts lightly fried to an airy crisp, tossed in a warm bacon vinaigrette, topped with feta cheese and diced onions.

MUSSEL FRIES

MUSSEL FRIES

$19.00

Mussels in a roasted creamy tomato broth topped with fries and parmesan cheese. Served with our homemade garlic aioli.

STEAM CLAMS

STEAM CLAMS

$16.00

Fresh Clams in a butter garlic lemon sauce topped with basil and lemon zest. Served with French bread.

STEAM MUSSELS

STEAM MUSSELS

$16.00

Fresh Mussels in a butter garlic lemon sauce topped with basil and lemon zest. Served with French bread.

1/2 DOZEN WINGS

1/2 DOZEN WINGS

$9.00

Cajun spiced wings fried for a delicious crisp. Served with celery, carrots, and ranch dipping sauce.

HOT CHEETOS TRUFFLE MAC

HOT CHEETOS TRUFFLE MAC

$10.00

Our homemade cheese sauce drizzled with truffle oil over macaroni and topped with Hot Cheetos

BACON WRAP SHRIMP

BACON WRAP SHRIMP

$12.50

Jumbo Shrimps marinated with molasses and wrapped in crisp smoked bacon for a sweet and savory surprise. Served with molasses mustard.

CHEESY SHRIMP AND GRITS

CHEESY SHRIMP AND GRITS

$10.00

Creamy country style grits dressed with an Andouille sauce and topped with Jumbo Cajun seasoned shrimp

SOFT SHELL CRAB

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$12.00

Soft Shell Crab lightly battered and fried, sprinkled with Cajun seasoning. Served with remoulade sauce.

FRIED OYSTERS

$14.00
POPCORN CRAWFISH

POPCORN CRAWFISH

$12.00

Cajun battered crawfish served with our home made garlic aioli

CHOWDER FRIES

CHOWDER FRIES

$12.00

Our crispy Cajun Fries are smothered with The Dive's creamy and chunky homemade clam chowder topped with melted Cheddar cheese, bacon, red onion, and diced tomatoes

CHOWDER TOTS

CHOWDER TOTS

$12.00

Our crispy Cajun Tater Tots are smothered with The Dive's creamy and chunky homemade clam chowder topped with melted Cheddar cheese, bacon bits, red onion, and diced tomatoes

CAJUN TRUFFLE FRIES

CAJUN TRUFFLE FRIES

$9.00

Crispy Fries tossed in Cajun Spice

CAJUN FRIES

$6.00

CAJUN TOTS

$6.00
REGULAR FRIES

REGULAR FRIES

$6.00
BACON CHEDDAR FRIES

BACON CHEDDAR FRIES

$9.00

Cajun fries smother in our housemate cheese sauce topped with crispy bacon bit and parsley

GRILLED CHEESE & PAN ROAST

GRILLED CHEESE & PAN ROAST

$12.00

Our home made cheese sauce melted between two extra thick pieces of buttery Texas toast. Served with a cup of our signature Pan Roast.

FISH N CHIPS

FISH N CHIPS

$12.00

Cajun spiced battered white fish served with a side of fries and our home made remoulade sauce.

GRILLED CHEESE

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

Our homemade cheese blend melted between two buttery pieces of Texas toast. (Bowl of pan roast not included)

BOWL OF PAN ROAST

$5.00

Bowl of our signature Pan Roast garnished with parsley

TRADITIONAL PAN ROAST

Our Specialty Pan Roast is a savory tomato based cream sauce with celery, onions, and green bell peppers. Served with Jasmine rice.
HOUSE PAN ROAST

HOUSE PAN ROAST

$25.00

Our specialty Pan Roast is a savory tomato based cream sauce with sautéed trinity (celery, onions, and green bell peppers). Served with Jasmine Rice. House specialty includes shredded blue crab, clams, mussels, andouille sausage, and shrimp.

CHICKEN AND ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE PAN ROAST

$19.00

Our specialty Pan Roast is a savory tomato based cream sauce with sautéed trinity (celery, onions, and green bell peppers). Served with Jasmine rice.

SHRIMP PAN ROAST

$24.00

Our specialty Pan Roast is a savory tomato based cream sauce with sautéed trinity (celery, onions, and green bell peppers). Served with Jasmine rice.

CRAB PAN ROAST

CRAB PAN ROAST

$35.00

Our specialty Pan Roast is a savory tomato based cream sauce with sautéed trinity (celery, onions, and green bell peppers). Served with cluster of Snow Crab legs, shredded blue crab, and Jasmine rice.

OYSTER PAN ROAST

$20.00

Our specialty Pan Roast is a savory tomato based cream sauce with sautéed trinity (celery, onions, and green bell peppers). Served with Jasmine rice.

PLAIN PAN ROAST

$12.00

Build your own specialty Pan Roast. The savory tomato based cream sauce with sautéed trinity (celery, onions, and green bell peppers). Served with Jasmine rice

GUMBO

A dark roux sauce, mixed with sautéed celery, onions, green bell peppers, and served with Jasmine rice.
GUMBO

GUMBO

$23.00

A dark roux sauce, mixed with sautéed celery, onion, green bell peppers, shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, okra, and served with jasmine rice.

CRAB GUMBO

$35.00

Our Gumbo with andouille sausage and sautéed trinity (celery, onions, and green bell peppers). Served with cluster of Snow Crab legs, shredded blue crab, and Jasmine rice.

HOUSE GUMBO

$25.00

A dark roux sauce, mixed with sauteed celery, onion, green bell peppers, andouille sausage, okra, and served with jasmine rice House Specialty includes shredded blue crab, clams, mussels, and shrimp.

PLAIN GUMBO

$13.00

Build your own specialty Gumbo. The savory roux stew comes with sautéed trinity (celery, onions, and green bell peppers) and andouille sausage. Served with Jasmine rice

OTHER ENTREES

THE DIVE'S ROASTA

THE DIVE'S ROASTA

$24.00

Linguine tossed in our signature Pan Roast sauce with shrimp, shredded blue crab, mussels, andouille sausage, parmesan cheese, and garnished with basil.

CIOPPINO

CIOPPINO

$26.00

The ultimate fisherman's stew! Sweet tomato soup featuring flavors of the sea with an assortment of snow crab leg, calamari, shrimp, mussels, clams, and white fish stewed with a slew of aromatic herbs and spices. Served with linguine

BOUILLAROAST

$35.00

Combining the saffron liquor infused broth of our Bouillabaisse and the creaminess of our popular Pan Roast that will surely send your taste buds on a seafood adventure. Includes a cluster of snow crab legs, shrimp, mussels, clams, and tilapia. Served with French bread.

THE DIVE CHOWDER

THE DIVE CHOWDER

$21.00

Our signature homemade clam chowder is creamy yet full of flavor. Cooked with blue crab, whole clams, shrimp, and served with oyster crackers.

BOUILLABAISSE

$33.00

A savory seafood tomato leek based soup deglazed with Brandy, White Wine, and Pernod. Includes shrimp, cluster of snow crab legs, white fish, mussels, and clams. Served with French bread.

JAMBALAYA

JAMBALAYA

$22.00

Rich tomato sauce, celery, onions, and green bell peppers, sautéed with rice, shrimp, andouille sausage, mussels, and calamari - all of which is seasoned with our cajun spices for a hearty meal

CHICKEN NOODLE (FULL)

$17.00
LOBSTER ROLL

LOBSTER ROLL

$30.00

Lobster meat sautéed in garlic butter filled in between a brioche bun toasted with garlic butter and dressed with mayonnaise inside. Topped off with the Dive's cajun spice and parsley. Served with a side of cajun fries.

CAJUN LOBSTER PASTA

CAJUN LOBSTER PASTA

$48.00

Our creamy Cajun sauce tossed in with Maine Lobster, parmesan cheese, and linguine for a savory seafood symphony all on top of a whole Lobster.

SALADS

BLACKENED SALMON SALAD

$15.00

Spring mixed greens salad tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette and drizzled with Creole mustard. Served with a Blackened Salmon on top.

SPROUT SALAD

SPROUT SALAD

$13.00

Lightly fried sprouts over a bed of mixed greens served with a bacon vineagrette topped with red onions and feta cheese.

SHRIMP LOUIE SALAD

SHRIMP LOUIE SALAD

$15.00

A bed of crispy lettuce topped with Cajun- spiced shrimp, red onions, diced tomatoes, and hard boiled eggs. Served with an our house creamy tomato louie salad dressing.

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

PO BOYS

FRIED CHICKEN PO BOY

FRIED CHICKEN PO BOY

$14.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN PO BOY

$14.00
FRIED CATFISH PO BOY

FRIED CATFISH PO BOY

$15.00

BLACKENED CATFISH PO BOY

$15.00
SOFTSHELL PO BOY

SOFTSHELL PO BOY

$16.00

Soft Shell Crab in a toasted French roll with real Mustard and Remoulade spread. Crisp lettuce, tomato, sautéed celery, onion, and green bell peppers, and your choice of Cajun fries, regular fries, and House salad.

BLACKENED SHRIMP PO BOY

$15.00

FRIED SHRIMP PO BOY

$15.00

OYSTER PO BOY

$15.00
ANDOUILLE PO BOY

ANDOUILLE PO BOY

$11.00

CHOWDER

Macaroni smothered in our savory homemade chowder in a freshly baked sourdough bread bowl topped with melted cheese, crispy bacon, green onions, and parsley.
BOWL OF CLAM CHOWDER

BOWL OF CLAM CHOWDER

$7.00
CHOWDER BREAD BOWL

CHOWDER BREAD BOWL

$12.00
LOADED MAC N CHOWDER

LOADED MAC N CHOWDER

$15.00

Our homemade New England Clam Chowder mixed with cheddar cheese and macaroni filled inside a baked bread bowl. Topped with melted cheese, bacon, and green onions, and parsley for garnish.

KIDS MENU

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$7.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$6.00

MAC AND CHEESE

$8.00

CHICKEN NOODLE (KIDS)

$12.00

DESSERTS

BREAD PUDDING

BREAD PUDDING

$12.00

UTENSILS, CONDIMENTS, SIDES

PLASTIC UTENSILS

NAPKINS

BLACKENED CHICKEN DICED (SIDE)

$4.00

CHICKEN SLICED (SIDE)

$4.00

ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE (SIDE)

$4.00

SHRIMP 6PCS (SIDE)

$4.00

SALMON (SIDE)

$6.00

LITTLE NECK CLAMS (SIDE)

$4.00

MUSSELS (SIDE)

$4.00

BLUE CRAB (SIDE)

$6.00

MAINE LOBSTER (SIDE)

$26.00

FRIED CATFISH

$12.00

SNOW CRAB LEGS CLUSTER

$24.00

WHOLE LOBSTER (SIDE)

$32.00

FRIED EGG

$1.50

BACON

$1.00

RICE (SIDE)

$1.50

PASTA (SIDE)

$1.50

REMOULADE

$0.25

FRESH CHOPPED HABANERO

$0.50

RED PEPPER FLAKES (SIDE)

2 OZ GARLIC AIOLI

$0.25

2OZ GARLIC BUTTER

$0.25

2 OZ GREEN SAUCE

$1.00

RANCH

KETCHUP

TANGY BUFFALO

$0.50

HONEY HABANERO

$1.00

CARROTS

$1.50

CELERY

$1.50

CELERY / CARROTS

$2.50

HOUSE BREAD (10 PCS)

$1.00

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM (SIDE)

$2.00

BREAD BOWL BY ITSELF

$5.00

COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$2.50

JUICE / MILK

MILK

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$2.50

SODA

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

FANTA ORANGE

$2.50

DR PEPPER

$2.50

ROOT BEER

$2.50

SODA WATER

$2.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

FEVER TREE GINGER BEER

$5.00

FEVER TREE GINGERALE

$5.00

TEA

UNSWEET TEA

$2.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Dive Oyster Bar, a Cajun-Creole inspired restaurant, introduces Southern comfort food to Temple City through our specialty kettle bar. We strive to use quality ingredients and seafood -- delivering the most flavorful dishes to Temple City diners. A beautiful crafted cocktail bar and live musicians create a lively dining experience that welcomes families, dates, business meetings and everything in between.

Website

Location

5708 Rosemead Blvd Suite 100, Temple City, CA 91780

Directions

