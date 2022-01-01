Bars & Lounges
American
The Raymond Restaurant & Bar 1886
1,647 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving Pasadena since 1886! Enjoy our wonderful food and beverage options, and stay healthy!
Location
1250 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91105
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Chonitos Mexican Restaurant - 2505 W Valley blvd
4.3 • 1,453
2505 W Valley blvd Alhambra, CA 91803
View restaurant
Little Beast Restaurant - Eagle Rock
4.4 • 3,446
1496 Colorado Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurant