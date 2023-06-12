Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caterers

Trattoria ToGo - 10645 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles 310-475-6084

review star

No reviews yet

10645 W Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90064

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$16.99

Roma tomato, bell peppers, cucumber, garbanzo beans, mozzarella, crispy onion, pepperoncini, house vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.99

Parmesan, shaved Grana-Padano, toasted garlic, croutons, and Caesar* dressing

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.99

Traditional breaded chicken, house tomato sauce, and mozzarella, served with linguine Alfredo


Starters

Cup Minestrone

Cup Minestrone

$4.99

Made from scratch daily

Bowl Minestrone

Bowl Minestrone

$8.99

Made from scratch daily

Oven Roasted Cauliflower

Oven Roasted Cauliflower

$12.99

Finished with Italian seasoning and parmesan

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$12.99

Roasted with a balsamic reduction & crispy bacon

Nonna's Meatballs

Nonna's Meatballs

$15.99

Lean sirloin with fresh herbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano, served with tomato sauce & seasoned ricotta

Ahi Tartare

Ahi Tartare

$19.99

Sashimi-grade tuna chopped, fresh avocado, red onion and cilantro, served with wonton chips

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$19.99

Lump meat crab cakes, spicy aioli, avocado relish

French Fries

French Fries

$7.99

Side basket Fries with ketchup

Focaccia Bread

Full Bag Focaccia Bread

Full Bag Focaccia Bread

$4.99
1/2 Bag Focaccia Bread

1/2 Bag Focaccia Bread

$2.99

Greens

Insalata della Casa

$13.99

Baby organic lettuce, roma tomatoes, shaved carrot, olive oil and balsamic vinegar

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.99

Parmesan, shaved Grana-Padano, toasted garlic, croutons, and Caesar* dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$19.99

Grilled chicken, parmesan, shaved Grana-Padano, toasted garlic, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$16.99

Roma tomato, bell peppers, cucumber, garbanzo beans, mozzarella, crispy onion, pepperoncini, house vinaigrette

Antipasto Chop

Antipasto Chop

$19.99

Our Louise’s Chop Salad with Genoa salami, pepperoni, and provolone

Insalata Mista

Insalata Mista

$16.99

Baby organic lettuce, beets, sundried tomatoes, pine nuts, balsamic vinaigrette, gorgonzola

BBQ Chicken Chop

BBQ Chicken Chop

$19.99

Roma tomato, bell peppers, cucumber, garbanzo beans, mozzarella, crispy onion, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette and BBQ chicken

Sicilian Cobb

Sicilian Cobb

$19.99

Tomatoes, smoked bacon, Gorgonzola, grilled chicken, avocado, scallions, chopped egg, Gorgonzola dressing

Sesame Ahi Tuna Salad

$19.99

Pasta

Pene Pasta

$16.99

Pene Pasta: Arrabiata (spicy) , Marinara, or Pomodoro

Penne Asparagus

Penne Asparagus

$17.99

Asparagus, mushrooms, fresh roma tomatoes, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, pesto, Grana-Padano

Penne Primavera

$17.99

Sauteed seasonal vegetables tossed in extra virgin olive oil & garlic

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.99

Fresh fettuccine pasta, cream, butter, Parmigiano-Reggiano

Rigatoni Bolognese

Rigatoni Bolognese

$21.99

Rigatoni tossed in a slow simmered ragu of fresh sirloin and pork, tomato sauce, garlic, herbs, and red wine

4-Cheese Ravioli

4-Cheese Ravioli

$20.99

Delicious pasta pillows, filled with seasoned ricotta, mascarpone, parmigiano & Grana Served Ala Tomato or Al Forno.

Pappardelle & Italian Sausage

Pappardelle & Italian Sausage

$22.99

Spicy sausage, plum tomatoes, garlic, herbs, Bolognese, cream

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$21.99

Whole milk mozzarella, Bolognese, ricotta, parsley, aged Parmigiano-Reggiano

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.99

Crispy sliced eggplant layered with mozzarella, marinara, pecorino & parmesan

Fettuccine Chicken

Fettuccine Chicken

$22.99

Sautéed chicken breast, sun-dried tomatoes, and scallions tossed in a chardonnay cream sauce

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.99

Louise’s original tomato sauce and Nonna’s meatballs

Linguine Jambalaya

Linguine Jambalaya

$25.99

Shrimp, spicy Italian sausage, chicken, mushrooms, scallions, served in a light tomato garlic cream sauce, Cajun spices

Seafood

Linguine & Clams

Linguine & Clams

$22.99

Fresh clams, scallions, fresh tomato, olive oil, white wine, parsley, garlic

Garlic Shrimp

Garlic Shrimp

$25.99

Angel hair pasta, garlic, butter, diced tomato, touch of cream

Linguine Pescatore

Linguine Pescatore

$27.99

Scallops, prawns, clams, mussels and fresh fish, sautéed in a garlic tomato sauce

Sea Bass

Sea Bass

$27.99

Pan seared sea bass atop pepperonata, pesto sauce, and angel hair aglio olio

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$27.99

Fresh Atlantic salmon with a light chardonnay sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and fire-roasted seasonal vegetables

Chicken

Brick-Pressed Chicken

Brick-Pressed Chicken

$23.99

Half chicken, lemon rub, served with garlic spinach and rosemary potatoes

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$23.99

Lemon, butter, capers, shallots, and chardonnay sauce, served with garlic mashed potatoes and market vegetables

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$23.99

Fresh herbs, shallots, Marsala wine, and mushrooms, served with garlic mashed potatoes and market vegetables

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.99

Traditional breaded chicken, house tomato sauce, and mozzarella, served with linguine Alfredo

Pizza

Cheese Pizza 10"

Cheese Pizza 10"

$14.99

Louise’s pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza 10"

Pepperoni Pizza 10"

$16.99

Traditional Naples-style thin crust pizza with mozzarella and pepperoni

Margherita Pizza 10"

$15.99

Mozzarella, roma tomatoes, organic basil

BBQ Chicken Pizza 10"

BBQ Chicken Pizza 10"

$17.99

BBQ chicken, red onions, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, BBQ sauce, cilantro

Village Special Pizza 10"

Village Special Pizza 10"

$17.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, sweet onions, mozzarella

Roasted Vegetables Pizza 10"

Roasted Vegetables Pizza 10"

$17.99

Portobello mushrooms, sweet peppers, red onion, mozzarella, roasted tomatoes

Cheese 14"

Cheese 14"

$18.99

Artichoke hearts, red onions, kalamata olives, tomatoes, feta & oregano

Classic Pepperoni 14"

Classic Pepperoni 14"

$20.99

Traditional Naples-style thin crust pizza with mozzarella and pepperoni

Margherita 14"

$19.99

Mozzarella, roma tomatoes, organic basil

BBQ Chicken 14"

BBQ Chicken 14"

$21.99

BBQ chicken, red onions, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, BBQ sauce, cilantro

Village Special 14"

Village Special 14"

$21.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, sweet onions, mozzarella

Roasted Vegetables 14"

Roasted Vegetables 14"

$21.99

Portobello mushrooms, sweet peppers, red onion, mozzarella, roasted tomatoes

Cheese 16"

Cheese 16"

$21.99

Louise’s pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella

Classic Pepperoni 16"

Classic Pepperoni 16"

$25.99

Traditional Naples-style thin crust pizza with mozzarella and pepperoni

Margherita 16"

$23.99

Mozzarella, roma tomatoes, organic basil

BBQ Chicken 16"

BBQ Chicken 16"

$25.99

BBQ chicken, red onions, mozzarella, smoked Gouda, BBQ sauce, cilantro

Village Special 16"

Village Special 16"

$25.99

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers, sweet onions, mozzarella

Roasted Vegetables 16"

Roasted Vegetables 16"

$25.99

Portobello mushrooms, sweet peppers, red onion, mozzarella, roasted tomatoes

GF 10" Cheese

GF 10" Cheese

$18.99

Louise's Pizza sauce and whole milk mozzarella

GF 10" Margherita

$19.99
GF 10" Classic Pepperoni

GF 10" Classic Pepperoni

$19.99
GF 10" BBQ Chicken

GF 10" BBQ Chicken

$21.99

GF 10" Village Special

$21.99
GF 10" Roasted Vegetables

GF 10" Roasted Vegetables

$21.99

GF 10" Mediterranean

$21.99

Paninis

Grilled Vegetable Panini

Grilled Vegetable Panini

$16.99

Portobello mushrooms, grilled peppers, red onion, smoked Gouda, roasted tomatoes, balsamic aioli

Sicilian Cold Cut Panini

Sicilian Cold Cut Panini

$16.99

Imported salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, provolone, tomatoes, shredded romaine, pepperoncini, balsamic aioli

Grilled Chicken Panini

Grilled Chicken Panini

$17.99

Grilled chicken, leaf lettuce, roasted tomatoes, provolone, aioli

Crispy Caesar Chicken Panini

Crispy Caesar Chicken Panini

$17.99

Arugula, Grana-Padano, provolone, Caesar aioli

The Club Panini

The Club Panini

$18.99

Chicken breast, smoked bacon, avocado, provolone, tomatoes, leaf lettuce, aioli

Sweets

Hope's Cookie

Hope's Cookie

$2.99

Fresh baked daily in house

Salted Brownie

Salted Brownie

$4.99

Chewy, Fudgy, Chocolaty goodness!

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$10.99

A Sweet Lady Jane classic

Apple Crumble

Apple Crumble

$10.99

Fresh Apple Crumble perfection!

Molten Chocolate

Molten Chocolate

$10.99

Just heat for 30 seconds and it's a chocolate dream

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$11.99

House-made fresh daily! Pure Italian deliciousness!

Beverages

Water

Craft Rootbeer

Craft Rootbeer

$5.00
SM Acqua Panna

SM Acqua Panna

$4.00
LG Acqua Panna

LG Acqua Panna

$7.00
SM Sparkling Water

SM Sparkling Water

$4.00
LG Sparkling Water

LG Sparkling Water

$7.00

Dbl Espresso

$6.00Out of stock

Family Pack

Family Pack

Family Pack

$38.99

All Family Packs come with One 2-topping Pizza, a choice of Insalata Mista, Louie's Chopped Salad or Classic Caesar plus our Legendary Focaccia Bread! It doesn't end there, have a larger group, add one of our most popular Pasta or Chicken dishes. A complete meal at a price you can't beat!

Sides

Side Chopped Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Side Della Casa Salad

$4.99

Side Insalata Mista Salad

$4.99

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.99

Side Crispy Chicken

$5.99

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.99

Side Ahi Tuna

$12.99

Side Grilled Salmon

$14.99

Side Vegetables

$5.99

Side Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

Side Sauteed Spinach

$5.99

Side Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Side Bolognese Sauce

$5.00

Beer

Corona

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Peroni

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Single Use Items

As of June 1st customers need to choose if they would like single use utensils as well as condiments. Please choose below and we will be happy to add to your order. Thank you!
Bag of Foccacia Bread

Bag of Foccacia Bread

$5.99

1/2 Bag Foccacia

$2.99

Parmigiano - 1oz

$0.25

Chili Flakes - 1oz

$0.25

Oil Mix - 2 oz

$0.55

Utensils

Napkins

Plates

Sauce Togo

8oz Marinara Sauce Togo

$5.99

16oz Marinara Sauce Togo

$11.99

8oz Bolognese Sauce

$8.99

16oz Bolognese Sauce

$15.99

8oz Pesto Sauce Togo

$11.99

16oz Pesto Sauce Togo

$19.99

8oz Alfredo Sauce Togo

$6.99

16oz Alfredo Sauce Togo

$12.99

Beverages Togo

Togo Coke

$4.00

Togo Diet Coke

$2.00

Togo Sprite

$2.00

Togo Ice Tea

$2.00

Togo Lemonade

$2.00

Togo Arnold palmer

$4.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
We can't wait to see you! Please enjoy our online ordering options.

Website

Location

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064

Directions

