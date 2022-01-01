West Los Angeles restaurants you'll love
West Los Angeles's top cuisines
Must-try West Los Angeles restaurants
More about Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
10645 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Holy Rolls
Baked fresh all day long and tossed in our garlic oil
|BBQ Plate #2
|$21.95
Choice of 2 delicious BBQ meat options and a Scratch Side. Served with our famous Holy Roll.
|Holy Fries
|$4.95
Fried up golden brown
More about Farsi Cafe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES
Farsi Cafe
1916 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Halim
|$14.95
wheat, beef, onion, vegetable oil and spices. "Served cold only."
|Ch Tender
|$27.95
Charbroiled marinated juicy chicken tender served with grilled tomato,
Serrano pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.
|Mast O Mousir
|$10.95
Plain Yogurt blended with chopped shallots.
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
PIZZA • STEAKS
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Ciao - Roasted Brussels - V,GF
|$11.00
Crispy shiitake mushrooms, garlic, chili flakes, sea salt, tamari, EVOO
|BBQ Chicken Chop
|$18.99
Roma tomato, bell peppers, cucumber, garbanzo beans, mozzarella, crispy onion, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette and BBQ chicken
|Holy Fries
|$4.95
Fried up golden brown
More about Ciao Verde Italia
FRENCH FRIES
Ciao Verde Italia
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Blistered Green Beans - V,GF,N
|$9.00
Haricot verts, shallot, EVOO, toasted almond & lemon
|Corn on the Cob
|$4.95
Sweet Corn, husked, fire-grilled, and brushed with butter & salt
|Holy Fries
|$4.95
Fried up golden brown
More about Rooster's Chicken House
SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Rooster's Chicken House
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|#2 Rooster's Basket 4pc - 1 side - 2 biscuits
|$18.95
The Ultimate 2-Step So-Cal Fried Chicken- 4 pieces Fried up crispy, juicy and golden brown. Comes with a Holy Roll and a Scratch Side
|Lucie's Lime
|$4.50
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Tangy key lime custard, graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream & topped with lime zest
|Holy Fries
|$4.95
Fried up golden brown
More about Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles
Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles
10897 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Sushi Crepe
|$13.99
sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies
|Fruit and Dip Plate
|$14.99
a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue
|Bash Roll
|$13.99
crepe rolled with your choice of 2 fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate
More about Feast From the East
Feast From the East
1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Large Chicken Salad
|$17.49
Romaine lettuce, shredded chicken, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing\t\t
Family Style Chicken Salad Serves 4 as a side dish.
|Small Chicken Salad
|$11.29
Romaine lettuce, shredded chicken, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing
|NEW! Boneless Sesame Chicken
|$6.50
Boneless Chicken battered and fried in our Signature Sesame Chicken Batter! Comes with your choice of Creamy Feast Sauce or Sweet Chili Sauce. Add a side of rice for $1.50