West Los Angeles restaurants you'll love

West Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

West Los Angeles's top cuisines

Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Takeout box
Chinese
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Middle Eastern
Must-try West Los Angeles restaurants

Holy Cow BBQ image

 

Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House

10645 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Holy Rolls
Baked fresh all day long and tossed in our garlic oil
BBQ Plate #2$21.95
Choice of 2 delicious BBQ meat options and a Scratch Side. Served with our famous Holy Roll.
Holy Fries$4.95
Fried up golden brown
More about Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
Farsi Cafe image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • KEBABS • FRENCH FRIES

Farsi Cafe

1916 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1964 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Halim$14.95
wheat, beef, onion, vegetable oil and spices. "Served cold only."
Ch Tender$27.95
Charbroiled marinated juicy chicken tender served with grilled tomato,
Serrano pepper, onion and imported basmati rice topped with saffron.
Mast O Mousir$10.95
Plain Yogurt blended with chopped shallots.
More about Farsi Cafe
Louise's Trattoria image

PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Ciao - Roasted Brussels - V,GF$11.00
Crispy shiitake mushrooms, garlic, chili flakes, sea salt, tamari, EVOO
BBQ Chicken Chop$18.99
Roma tomato, bell peppers, cucumber, garbanzo beans, mozzarella, crispy onion, pepperoncini, balsamic vinaigrette and BBQ chicken
Holy Fries$4.95
Fried up golden brown
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Ciao Verde Italia image

FRENCH FRIES

Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (8 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Blistered Green Beans - V,GF,N$9.00
Haricot verts, shallot, EVOO, toasted almond & lemon
Corn on the Cob$4.95
Sweet Corn, husked, fire-grilled, and brushed with butter & salt
Holy Fries$4.95
Fried up golden brown
More about Ciao Verde Italia
Rooster's Chicken House image

SANDWICHES • FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Rooster's Chicken House

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (17 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
#2 Rooster's Basket 4pc - 1 side - 2 biscuits$18.95
The Ultimate 2-Step So-Cal Fried Chicken- 4 pieces Fried up crispy, juicy and golden brown. Comes with a Holy Roll and a Scratch Side
Lucie's Lime$4.50
Exclusively from "The Little Pie" Tangy key lime custard, graham cracker crust, fresh whipped cream & topped with lime zest
Holy Fries$4.95
Fried up golden brown
More about Rooster's Chicken House
Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles image

 

Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles

10897 West Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sushi Crepe$13.99
sushi style crepe wrapped in Kinder chocolate, topped with Belgium chocolate and European cookies
Fruit and Dip Plate$14.99
a variety of fruits served with a warm chocolate fondue
Bash Roll$13.99
crepe rolled with your choice of 2 fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate
More about Chocolate Bash - Los Angeles
Feast From the East image

 

Feast From the East

1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Chicken Salad$17.49
Romaine lettuce, shredded chicken, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing\t\t
Family Style Chicken Salad Serves 4 as a side dish.
Small Chicken Salad$11.29
Romaine lettuce, shredded chicken, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing
NEW! Boneless Sesame Chicken$6.50
Boneless Chicken battered and fried in our Signature Sesame Chicken Batter! Comes with your choice of Creamy Feast Sauce or Sweet Chili Sauce. Add a side of rice for $1.50
More about Feast From the East
The Apple Pan image

PIES • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Apple Pan

10801 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (3034 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Hickoryburger$9.25
Our Original—1945. Served with our own sauce, mayonnaise, pickles, lettuce.
Fries$4.50
More about The Apple Pan

