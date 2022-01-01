East Hollywood restaurants you'll love

East Hollywood restaurants
Toast

Must-try East Hollywood restaurants

KEN'S RAMEN image

 

KEN'S RAMEN

775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
HELL (30 Hour Chicken Paitan Broth)$15.50
Ken’s whole chicken paitan broth topped with a scoop of our SUPREME RA-YU
We paired this broth with custom thin white noodles cooked al-dente.
OG (30 Hour Chicken Paitan Broth)$14.50
Ken’s whole chicken paitan broth is simmered for over 30 hours.
We paired this broth with custom thin white noodles cooked al-dente.
VITA (100% Vegan Dashi Broth)$15.00
Ken’s 100% Vegan Ramen. This Vegan-Dashi broth is crafted with Daikon (Japanese White Radish), Shittake Mushrooms, and Kombu (Hokkaido Sea Kelp). We paired this broth with Custom-tailored thin yellow wavy noodles.
More about KEN'S RAMEN
Carousel Restaurant Hollywood image

FRENCH FRIES

Carousel Restaurant Hollywood

5112 Hollywood Blvd #107, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (2879 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Filet Shish Kebab (Lahem Meshwey) by the Pound$19.50
Served with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips. Lahem meshwey. Cubed beef filet mignon.
(Pictured by the plate. By the pound does not come with sides.)
* 1 lb. Serves 2 people *
Hammos$5.25
Garbanzo with sesame seed oil, tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Vegetarian.
* Small Serves 2 to 3 *
* Large Serves 4 to 5 *
Rice Pilaf$3.25
Rice Pilaf.
(One order serves 2 people)
More about Carousel Restaurant Hollywood
Alma's image

 

Alma's

904 N Virgil Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shacksbury - Lo-Ball - 8oz$4.00
8oz
4.8% ABV
"Citrusy Highball Cider". Oak-aged light cider inspired by the whiskey-sodas and high balls of Japan. "Sluggable", hence the slugging batter!
Son of Man - Basajaun$9.00
15oz
6% ABV
From the Son of Man sister cidery in Spain, Basajaun is more wild, more sour, more salty than Son of Man Sagardo and a great representation of Basque cider.
Trabanco - Sidra Natural$22.00
700ml
6% ABV
Perhaps the most popular Sidra in Asturias, Trabanco is made from estate grown native apple varieties that have been approved by the Asturian Association of Cider Apple Growers. The juice is fermented with indigenous yeasts, in accordance to the guidelines for Naturally Fermented Quality Cider. It is an unfiltered, low alcohol cider that is tart and yeasty with aromas and flavors that lean more in the direction of apple barrel than apple juice.
More about Alma's
SQIRL image

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Rice Salad$9.00
Brown rice, canola oil, sea salt, black pepper, ginger, lemon juice, persian cucumbers, mint, cilantro, scallions, lacto-fermented jalapeno sauce (jalapeño, kosher salt, distilled white vinegar), fried egg (butter, EVOO/canola)
The Islander (Breakfast Sandwich)$13.00
A very satisfying breakfast sandwich featuring a house-made Hawaiian bun, sheeted egg, chicken sausage, arugula, and Sqirl's "Mac sauce." Upgrade to a Chef's Choice by adding Swiss cheese, or, if you're feeling jazzed, choose our notorious Island Time option which includes a double patty and Swiss (zOMG!). And for all you herbivores, the vegetarian option with halloumi and avocado is just as fun!
Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl$9.50
Kokuho Rose brown rice, sea salt, EVOO, sorrel, lemon juice, dill, preserved meyer lemon (lemons & salt), watermelon radish, lacto-fermented jalapeno sauce (jalapeno, kosher salt, distilled white vinegar), sheep's milk feta, poached egg, fleur de sel, black pepper. *Photo shown with bacon, kale and avocado added--we call this "the fixings." :)
More about SQIRL
Melody Wine Bar image

 

Melody Wine Bar

751 N Virgil Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jean-Pierre Robinot, L’Ange Vin les Vignes de le Regard 2018$51.00
On Premise $92.00 / Loire. Pineau D'Aunis.
Domaine Celine et Laurent Tripoz Pouilly-Loche 1ere Reserve 2018$38.00
On Premise $70.00 / Pouilly-Loche. Chardonnay. A humble and pure chardonnay from husband and wife team. A true classic
Bruno Schueller 'Cuvee Particuliere' Gewurztraminer 2020$29.00
On Premise $58.00 / Alsace.
More about Melody Wine Bar
HomeState image

TACOS

HomeState

4624 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (4978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Tijuana Panthers$5.00
shredded brisket, queso, potatoes, and pico de gallo
Chicken$4.50
Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, guacamole, cabbage slaw
Brisket$4.50
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw
More about HomeState
Kismet image

 

Kismet

4648 Hollywood Blvd, LA

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Kismet
Restaurant banner

 

Bé Ù

557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Rice Porridge (GF)$7.50
Rice porridge cooked w/ house-made chicken stock. Served with shredded chicken. Garnished with scallions, cilantro, fried shallots & black pepper. Gluten-Free
Cà Phê Sữa Đá (Vietnamese Iced Coffee)$4.00
Slow-Dripped Café Du Monde coffee w/ Longevity Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk. Served over ice. Made in-house.
Bắp Nướng (VGN) (GF)$5.50
Grilled street corn with scallion oil, crushed peanuts, fried shallots, and spicy aioli (Vegan spicy aioli optional)
More about Bé Ù
Restaurant banner

 

"Pachira"

1710 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about "Pachira"
Map

