East Hollywood restaurants you'll love

700ml

6% ABV

Perhaps the most popular Sidra in Asturias, Trabanco is made from estate grown native apple varieties that have been approved by the Asturian Association of Cider Apple Growers. The juice is fermented with indigenous yeasts, in accordance to the guidelines for Naturally Fermented Quality Cider. It is an unfiltered, low alcohol cider that is tart and yeasty with aromas and flavors that lean more in the direction of apple barrel than apple juice.

