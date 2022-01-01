East Hollywood restaurants you'll love
KEN'S RAMEN
775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles
|Popular items
|HELL (30 Hour Chicken Paitan Broth)
|$15.50
Ken’s whole chicken paitan broth topped with a scoop of our SUPREME RA-YU
We paired this broth with custom thin white noodles cooked al-dente.
|OG (30 Hour Chicken Paitan Broth)
|$14.50
Ken’s whole chicken paitan broth is simmered for over 30 hours.
We paired this broth with custom thin white noodles cooked al-dente.
|VITA (100% Vegan Dashi Broth)
|$15.00
Ken’s 100% Vegan Ramen. This Vegan-Dashi broth is crafted with Daikon (Japanese White Radish), Shittake Mushrooms, and Kombu (Hokkaido Sea Kelp). We paired this broth with Custom-tailored thin yellow wavy noodles.
FRENCH FRIES
Carousel Restaurant Hollywood
5112 Hollywood Blvd #107, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Filet Shish Kebab (Lahem Meshwey) by the Pound
|$19.50
Served with broiled tomatoes, peppers, onion-parsley mix, seasoned pita and pickled turnips. Lahem meshwey. Cubed beef filet mignon.
(Pictured by the plate. By the pound does not come with sides.)
* 1 lb. Serves 2 people *
|Hammos
|$5.25
Garbanzo with sesame seed oil, tahini, lemon juice and garlic. Vegetarian.
* Small Serves 2 to 3 *
* Large Serves 4 to 5 *
|Rice Pilaf
|$3.25
Rice Pilaf.
(One order serves 2 people)
Alma's
904 N Virgil Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Shacksbury - Lo-Ball - 8oz
|$4.00
8oz
4.8% ABV
"Citrusy Highball Cider". Oak-aged light cider inspired by the whiskey-sodas and high balls of Japan. "Sluggable", hence the slugging batter!
|Son of Man - Basajaun
|$9.00
15oz
6% ABV
From the Son of Man sister cidery in Spain, Basajaun is more wild, more sour, more salty than Son of Man Sagardo and a great representation of Basque cider.
|Trabanco - Sidra Natural
|$22.00
700ml
6% ABV
Perhaps the most popular Sidra in Asturias, Trabanco is made from estate grown native apple varieties that have been approved by the Asturian Association of Cider Apple Growers. The juice is fermented with indigenous yeasts, in accordance to the guidelines for Naturally Fermented Quality Cider. It is an unfiltered, low alcohol cider that is tart and yeasty with aromas and flavors that lean more in the direction of apple barrel than apple juice.
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Crispy Rice Salad
|$9.00
Brown rice, canola oil, sea salt, black pepper, ginger, lemon juice, persian cucumbers, mint, cilantro, scallions, lacto-fermented jalapeno sauce (jalapeño, kosher salt, distilled white vinegar), fried egg (butter, EVOO/canola)
|The Islander (Breakfast Sandwich)
|$13.00
A very satisfying breakfast sandwich featuring a house-made Hawaiian bun, sheeted egg, chicken sausage, arugula, and Sqirl's "Mac sauce." Upgrade to a Chef's Choice by adding Swiss cheese, or, if you're feeling jazzed, choose our notorious Island Time option which includes a double patty and Swiss (zOMG!). And for all you herbivores, the vegetarian option with halloumi and avocado is just as fun!
|Sorrel Pesto Rice Bowl
|$9.50
Kokuho Rose brown rice, sea salt, EVOO, sorrel, lemon juice, dill, preserved meyer lemon (lemons & salt), watermelon radish, lacto-fermented jalapeno sauce (jalapeno, kosher salt, distilled white vinegar), sheep's milk feta, poached egg, fleur de sel, black pepper. *Photo shown with bacon, kale and avocado added--we call this "the fixings." :)
Melody Wine Bar
751 N Virgil Ave, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Jean-Pierre Robinot, L’Ange Vin les Vignes de le Regard 2018
|$51.00
On Premise $92.00 / Loire. Pineau D'Aunis.
|Domaine Celine et Laurent Tripoz Pouilly-Loche 1ere Reserve 2018
|$38.00
On Premise $70.00 / Pouilly-Loche. Chardonnay. A humble and pure chardonnay from husband and wife team. A true classic
|Bruno Schueller 'Cuvee Particuliere' Gewurztraminer 2020
|$29.00
On Premise $58.00 / Alsace.
TACOS
HomeState
4624 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Tijuana Panthers
|$5.00
shredded brisket, queso, potatoes, and pico de gallo
|Chicken
|$4.50
Rosie's organic chicken, spicy achiote marinade, guacamole, cabbage slaw
|Brisket
|$4.50
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw
Bé Ù
557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Popular items
|Chicken Rice Porridge (GF)
|$7.50
Rice porridge cooked w/ house-made chicken stock. Served with shredded chicken. Garnished with scallions, cilantro, fried shallots & black pepper. Gluten-Free
|Cà Phê Sữa Đá (Vietnamese Iced Coffee)
|$4.00
Slow-Dripped Café Du Monde coffee w/ Longevity Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk. Served over ice. Made in-house.
|Bắp Nướng (VGN) (GF)
|$5.50
Grilled street corn with scallion oil, crushed peanuts, fried shallots, and spicy aioli (Vegan spicy aioli optional)