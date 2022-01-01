Cookies in East Hollywood
East Hollywood restaurants that serve cookies
More about SQIRL
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|Dewey's Brownie Cookie Thins
|$6.50
These cookies capture the flavor of the rich, indulgent brownies we bake each morning at our hometown bakery in Winston-Salem, NC. We use premium cocoa powder to bring out that sweet, chocolaty goodness that's just like the crispy edges of the brownie.
|Lotus Biscoff Cookies
|$6.00
Enjoy these iconic, crunchy cookies made in San Francisco. 8.8 oz
|Cookie
|$3.00
Rye Chocolate Chip: Butter, molasses, sugar, light brown sugar, eggs, vanilla, rye flour, wheat flour, salt, baking soda | Honeycomb & Cocoa Nib: Butter, sugar, brown sugar, vanilla bean, salt, egg, all-purpose flour, bread flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, honeycomb (sugar, honey, glucose), cocoa nib | Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Coconut: Coconut oil, sugar, brown sugar, flax meal, sonora flour, corn flour, baking soda, salt, oats, coconut, dark chocolate | White Chocolate Ginger Molasses: Butter, sugar, salt, ginger juice molasses, eggs, all-purpose flour, sonora wheat, ground ginger, ground cinnamon, baking soda, candied ginger | GF Breakfast Cookie: Almond meal, buckwheat, coconut sugar, brown butter, maple syrup, orange zest, cardamom, flax, black sesame, sunflower & pepitas